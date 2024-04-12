Thomas Barwick

We go into the granulars of the OTA market and competition in our Expedia (EXPE) article here.

Investment Thesis

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the largest player in the OTA market. BKNG's dominance in the European market and its shift toward the merchant model have been key drivers of its superior margins. The company's strategic focus on expanding its customer base and leveraging its network effect for further growth in offerings has contributed to its excellent fundamentals.

EXPE, BKNG, BuildingBenjamins

BKNG Core Growth: A Shift to Merchant

BNKG's broader strategy is to shift more of the mix toward merchant offerings. According to BKNG, merchant offerings will provide a boost to top-line growth rates as they allow BKNG to dictate terms of payment with consumers. Potentially, this could allow for broader terms with consumers, which may include more payment methods or longer pay periods. BKNG's dominance in the European market, in our view, can be largely attributed to its network effect at critical mass, being the 'last man standing' in the European OTA market. The shift toward the merchant model, coupled with strategic acquisitions, will be instrumental in driving future earnings growth.

BKNG, BuildingBenjamins

Additionally, this shift will bolster loyalty program offerings and bundling and potentially facilitate an entrance into the B2B space. The BKNG Genius program is similar to a hotel or airline loyalty program. With certain milestones, such as 15 bookings over two years, customers can gain up to 20% discounts on stays and 10% discounts on rental cars. Merchant-heavy OTAs like EXPE have historically dominated bundling, as bundling services was nigh impossible through the agency model. Through the "Connected Trip" model, BKNG hopes to roll this out to consumers on a large scale in 2024, including accommodation, airline, experience and even travel insurance offerings. We believe that this will also spur an entrance into B2B sales. One of the key growth drivers for EXPE has been its extensive B2B offerings, which are only made possible by a large inventory.

While the merchant model does introduce a higher level of operational risk, we believe that BKNG's operation of the discount OTA Priceline serves as an effective inventory obsolescence mitigator. Priceline has significant brand recognition as a platform for discounted travel. The original 'Name Your Price' model gained considerable popularity by allowing customers to bid on steeply discounted hotels, flights, or rental cars, with the specifics revealed only upon acceptance of the bid. The current 'Price Breakers' program continues this tradition, albeit exclusively for hotels and without the bidding, by offering substantial discounts while maintaining the same general model.

As a final benefit, BKNG could shorten its cash conversion cycle. If an OTA receives money from the consumer for the hotel room, it will generally only pay the hotel on the day of check-in, as the OTA may offer refunds or free rebooking. A shorter cash conversion cycle, and thus lower working capital, will significantly improve liquidity and further help offset the risk of holding expirable inventory.

The Experience Economy

BKNG owns OpenTable, a novel online restaurant reservation service. Competition in this area is also in its infancy, with the largest competitors being American Express' Resy and TripAdvisor's European TheFork.

OpenTable boasts 1.6 billion diners seated per year and a suite of B2B features for restaurants to enhance the value proposition of the roughly $1/seated customer and $299/mo fee. However, the network and billboard effect again reigns supreme, with more than 60,000 restaurants now listed globally, dwarfing the 16,000 of Resy and equal to the more geographically restricted TheFork. As for customers, OpenTable is again at the top, with more than 134 million users per month. This dwarfs TheFork's 30 million and Resy's 40 million.

While certainly not commanding the same brand recognition as Airbnb or EXPE's Vrbo, BKNG has quietly expanded its non-hotel accommodation offerings. For the full year 2023, BKNG saw 33% of room nights come from alternative accommodation, with supply-side strength in the US. While being the most geographically restricted of the major players, BKNG grew alternative offerings by 12% in 2023 while growing total bookings by 24% year over year. On a go-forward basis, BKNG certainly does have an uphill battle to gain market share, particularly in the US, but expects strong above-core growth in the area and further volume improvements in the US for both supply and demand in 2024.

Risk

Both EXPE and BKNG have come under scrutiny for the usage of "rate parity" agreements in Europe. BKNG has thus far taken the brunt of this, with the Spanish anti-competitive authority fining BKNG EUR500m for "anti-competitive practices" in late 2023 and the Italian anti-competitive authority opening an investigation in March 2024. A decision weighing heavily on the future of OTAs European offerings is the European DMA (Digital Markets Act). On March 1, 2024, BKNG was required to register as a "potential gatekeeper," which would subject them to DMA provisions within 6 months of registry. The DMA requires OTAs to share certain data with competitors, potentially eroding their competitive advantage provided by information asymmetry. Additionally, the DMA aims to prevent large online platforms from favoring their own private label or rank those who pay higher, which could seriously erode the economics of the shift toward the merchant model and even erode the margin of existing agency offerings.

Financials

BKNG expects to end 2024 in a meaningfully better position than in 2019, while EXPE still expects some difficulties in the first half of the year before reaching acceleration in the second half of the year.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Business Unit Description Booking.com Primary OTA Priceline Discount OTA Kayak OTA/Metasearch Agoda APAC OTA OpenTable Restaurant Reservation Platform Rocketmiles OTA/Reward Aggregator FareHarbor B2B Experience Channel Manager Cheapflights Metasearch Momondo Metasearch Click to enlarge

BKNG expects 8% top-line growth or around 15% EPS growth for 2024. Despite a 10-15% uptick in advertising spending expected in 2024, BKNG expects EBITDA to grow at a pace faster than revenue due to a continued shift into the merchant space. BKNG averages a gross booking margin of 14.2% or a full year 2023 net income margin of 20.1%, which is far more favorable than EPXE's 5.4%.

In our view, the gulf between BKNG and EXPE’s gross booking margin can be accounted for in the relative fragmentation of the non-US hotel market. Around 40% of US hotels are independent, while nearly 80% of European hotels are. An effect of this is that many European hotels see OTAs like BKNG as a primary channel, rather than a secondary one. Additionally, since 2019, BKNG has increased total air tickets booked by 400%, which has caused serious tailwinds during the release of pent-up demand and high-ticket prices during the 2021-2023 period. However, we feel that this tailwind will slowly dissipate over time as real travel spending meets the pre-pandemic level in 2025.

BKNG's ended 2023 with more than $12 billion in cash on hand. While total debt is high, BKNG maintains an A- rating and favorable interest rates, with an interest coverage ratio of 7.1. Previously, BKNG generally ran with negative net leverage. Management stated that the new net leverage target is 1.0x, while keeping its gross leverage at a 2x target. This is aimed at preserving its credit rating while also enhancing its capacity for shareholder returns. Management states that in the short term, it expects to return more than free cash to shareholders. This approach may also serve as a tax efficiency measure, particularly with the implementation of the EU's new corporate minimum tax of 15% in 2024. BKNG currently benefits from a tax policy that allows it to pay a reduced rate of 9% due to a significant portion of its revenue originating from certain types of intangibles.

BKNG expects fixed costs, likely advertising and other infrastructural changes to support the merchant spend, to grow at 10-15% in 2024. We believe this is part of an effort to maximize investment before the consumer upcycle takes hold. Full benefits from this spending, according to BKNG, will be seen in 2025. For the full year 2023, BKNG had a 57.9% return on capital employed, and with the previously discussed cash position going into 2024, we expect to see M&A activity. In our view, BKNG's long-term growth strategy is heavily influenced by acquisitions, focusing on customer acquisition and expanding the breadth of existing service offerings. A notable example is its attempted acquisition of the Swedish flight booking platform Etraveli for $1.7 billion USD, although this was blocked by European regulators. With an additional $1.7 billion USD on its already cash-rich balance sheet, BKNG may pursue more substantial acquisitions in the near future to accelerate its top-line growth. Particular target regions are likely to be APAC or the United States.

For 2023, BKNG saw a return to form in regard to free cash flow, growing 13% year over year to $7 billion. We expect stronger free cash flow growth as the shift to merchant resumes, though pending fines from Spanish regulators may affect results in the quarter ending March.

BKNG repurchased $10 billion in shares during 2023, a 9.5% shrinkage year over year. Additionally, BKNG has now begun to pay a dividend for the first time, $8.75/share quarterly or yielding 1.00%. However, it does not expect to shift the shareholder return strategy to be weighted toward dividends. By 2026, the total share count will shrink by an additional ~11%, with $14 billion remaining on the repurchase authorization.

Conclusion

Despite some regulatory challenges and regional maturity in Europe, BKNG's strong free cash flow, strong balance sheet, and share repurchase program make it an attractive buy-and-hold investment. If it is able to successfully leverage these strong fundamentals to gain a share in the Americas or further penetrate Asia, it could see continued earnings growth over the long term.