Huge Disparity In These 2 REITs

The market has been paying a significant premium for shares of AGNC (AGNC). It's remarkable to see such a large spread between AGNC and other mortgage REITs. For instance, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and Dynex Capital (DX) have much lower price-to-book ratios. This is particularly relevant because book value (current book value, not trailing) is the most important input for valuing most mortgage REITs. No, it is not the dividend yield. No, it is not GAAP earnings. That one is just dumb. GAAP EPS is horribly flawed for most mortgage REITs.

Current Vs. Trailing

We like to use updated estimates for book value per share for several REITs. However, we think the book value per share on 12/31/2023 and 3/31/2024 for these 3 REITs will be very similar. That doesn't mean there were no changes during the quarter, but the values from the start and end of the quarter should be pretty similar.

Therefore, using the trailing book values should work well enough in this particular example.

Not Dividend Yield

If you use the dividend yield to decide the value of the stock, you're literally just applying a multiple to whatever the board of directors established for the prior dividend. Does that really make sense?

Would you really say:

I think this stock is worth 8x whatever that group of old dudes announced for the prior dividend.

Maybe you would, but if that's the case, you would want to look at this brilliant idea:

Dollar cost average into an index fund. Picking stocks might not be the best choice for your skill set.

To be fair, that's a good solution for a bunch of "investors". While we smashed the indexes for our sector, most investors don't.

Not GAAP EPS

I see people list GAAP earnings per share for REITs and I go nuts. It's terrible. Don't use GAAP EPS. It's usually bad for REITs.

There are cases where it works, but most of the time it is a bad tool.

If you use GAAP EPS, you will most likely be looking primarily at the change in the value of the portfolio. Except, you won't get all the data. A large chunk of the change will flow through an account called "Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income". You'll just be ignoring that. Not great.

But what if they don't do that? Well, you'll still be dealing with trailing values. Sometimes there is an important tale in the trailing earnings. Often there is not.

Beware Core EPS

How about Core EPS?

This is supposed to be a far superior tool. Perhaps you should just use Core EPS and pat yourself on the back?

Bad plan. Core EPS is an important metric. It is important in the sense that it influences market perception, and thus influences the price to book ratio.

For the actual performance of the REIT, does Core EPS matter?

Yes and no.

Sorry, that answer sucks.

If Core EPS is devoured by overpaying management, then it matters. That would be a bad sign. But many investors don't understand how to check for that.

If Core EPS is not devoured by overpaying management, then it probably doesn't mean much to the fundamentals.

In short, the fundamentals could be wrecked by overhead, but otherwise it isn't particularly useful.

I wrote a short guide on how to trick Core EPS.

AGNC vs. NLY and DX

According to consensus forecasts, AGNC should have very strong Core EPS relative to book value.

NLY should have decent, but not great, Core EPS relative to book value.

DX should have negative Core EPS.

Yet these 3 REITs are mostly invested in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS.

They all use significant hedge portfolios to reduce interest rate risk.

They tend to have similar changes in book value.

There is a big difference in the way their income and hedging flows through the income statement though.

Due to DX having negative Core EPS, many investors think AGNC is a better deal. It isn't.

The gap in price-to-book ratios is around 0.20 using the Q4 2023 book values. Using our more recent estimates, the gap is about 0.21.

The difference between 0.20 and .21 isn't material, but a gap of .20 among agency mortgage REITs is important.

I expect that within a year or two we will see that gap be quite a bit smaller. Consequently, I would expect DX to perform better than AGNC.

If interest rates suddenly stabilize, they could both do very well.

If interest rates rip higher (as they've been doing lately), they would both have difficulties protecting book value.

That's because interest rate volatility is generally bad. When you own agency MBS, you own mortgages. People prepay mortgages with high rates when rates go down. They reduce prepayments when rates go up. Consequently, big swings in interest rates are bad for the owner of the mortgage.

My prediction for this article is that DX outperforms AGNC based on the combination of change in share price + dividends.

As of writing, AGNC's price is $9.39. DX's price is $11.73.

I'm including those to make it easier to check my accuracy several months down the road.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC RC PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC RITM FBRT CSWC DX CIM ACRE ARCC TWO NYMT GPMT TSLX ORC MFA TPVG ARR MITT OCSL CHMI GAIN IVR GBDC EARN SLRC OBDC TCPC PFLT FSK MFIC PSEC Click to enlarge

If you're looking for a stock that I haven't mentioned yet, you'll still find it in the charts below. The charts contain comparisons based on price-to-book value, dividend yields, and earnings yield. You won't find these tables anywhere else.

For mortgage REITs, please look at the charts for AGNC, NLY, DX, ORC, ARR, CHMI, TWO, IVR, EARN, CIM, EFC, NYMT, MFA, MITT, AAIC, PMT, RITM, BXMT, GPMT, WMC, and RC.

For BDCs, please look at the charts for MAIN, CSWC, ARCC, TSLX, TPVG, OCSL, GAIN, GBDC, SLRC, OBDC, PFLT, TCPC, FSK, PSEC, and MFIC.

This series is the easiest place to find charts providing up-to-date comparisons across the sector.

Notes on Chart Sorting

Within each type of security, the sorting is usually based on risk ratings. However, it is quite common to have a few shares that are tied. When the shares are tied for risk rating, the sorting becomes arbitrary. There may occasionally be errors where a share's position is not updated quickly following a change in the risk rating. That can happen because the charts come from a separate system. When I update the system, it doesn't change the order in the charts.

When I say "within each type of security", I'm referencing categories such as "agency mortgage REITs". The "hybrid mortgage REITs" are all listed after the "agency mortgage REITs". However, that does not mean RC (lowest hybrid) has a higher risk rating than the highest agency mortgage REIT. Each batch is presented by themselves.

PMT and RITM are tied for risk rating.

Finally, there's an outlier. We don't cover EARN. However, it was frequently requested for this series. Consequently, I added it to the charts. The important part here is that EARN was never assigned a risk rating. Since it has no assigned risk rating, it got lumped in at the top. However, I do not believe EARN would actually get a higher risk rating than IVR. I believe EARN would actually be less risky than IVR.

This could probably be written better. If someone feels inclined to take it upon themselves to write a section that is objectively better at communicating these points, I would be interested in using it. I'm grateful to have the best readers on SA. I attribute this to self-selection bias. I include enough things to offend the dumb people that I'm left with the best readers.

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the quarter indicated in the chart. We use the current estimated (proprietary estimates) book value per share to determine our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below. PMT and NYMT are not showing an earnings yield metric as neither REIT provides a quarterly "Core EPS" metric. Presently, a few other REITs also have no consensus estimate.

Second Note: Due to the way historical amortized cost and hedging is factored into the earnings metrics, it is possible for two mortgage REITs with similar portfolios to post materially different metrics for earnings. I would be very cautious about putting much emphasis on the consensus analyst estimate (which is used to determine the earnings yield). In particular, throughout late 2022 the earnings metric became less comparable for many REITs.

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

