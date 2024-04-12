Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Handoff To Normal?

Apr. 12, 2024 6:00 AM ETUPS, FDX, AMZN, PEP, KHC, KMB, UL, META, GOOG, GOOGL
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.35K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. successfully transitioned once again to a services-driven economy after the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shift to a goods-driven economy.
  • There are signs of consumer exhaustion, with foot traffic at restaurants declining and consumer packaged goods companies shifting their focus from pricing to volume.
  • Increasing advertising and marketing spend, fueled by higher prices at grocery stores, is benefiting technology giants and other firms in the advertising industry, as well as driving investment in AI capabilities.

Folder handoff

philipdyer/iStock via Getty Images

By Samuel Rines

A little over four years ago, the global economy was suddenly shuttered. Flush with stimulus payments, U.S. consumers found their only consumption outlet was goods. Of course, there was a problem. The reason for the stimulus payments was that the

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.35K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPS--
United Parcel Service, Inc.
FDX--
FedEx Corporation
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
PEP--
PepsiCo, Inc.
KHC--
The Kraft Heinz Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News