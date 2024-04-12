Henrik5000

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL), founded in 1938 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, primarily originates and services residential mortgage loans.

TFS has significant issues regarding its choice of lending and profitability that the stock price doesn't reflect at all, representing very large premiums to earnings and book value.

Business & Portfolio

First, you should understand that this is a relatively small institution. As of year-end 2023, TFS had $17 billion in assets and its market cap is currently around $3.3 billion. It originates loans through its four loan production offices and provides all of its services through its 37 branches, of which 21 are located in Ohio and 17 in Florida.

Now, competition is fierce, as expected. With $6.5 billion of deposits in Ohio and $2.6 billion in Florida, the company ranked 11th and 34th among financial institutions based on deposits and had a market share of 1.19% and 0.31% in Ohio and Florida, respectively.

That's, of course, understandable as it's not exactly in a niche business. It primarily originates first mortgage loans for financing the buying/refinancing of residential properties. Speaking of which, the composition of its portfolio is as follows:

10-Q

As you can see, first mortgages account for the majority of the portfolio (78.6% of total loans, to be exact). However, the business has significant exposure to home equity loans as well (21%).

Performance

As we look at the long-term performance of TFS, it's obvious that the business has grown over the years. But it's also obvious that in the last decade, its performance has been flattish across various KPIs:

Data by YCharts

Its net interest income growth is particularly underwhelming. The growth of tangible book value is problematic as well. Zooming in reveals that its deposit base hasn't grown much during the last decade either; here are the YoY changes of its deposits.

Seeking Alpha

Even so, the loan portfolio has enjoyed steady growth:

Seeking Alpha

But an important thing investors should know is that the combination of short-term borrowings (deposits) with residential RE loans is not a good one. The most recent results reflect this:

Q1 YoY Change Loan Portfolio Yield 4.34% 55 bps Net Interest Spread 1.39% -36 bps Net Interest Margin 1.68% -27 bps Click to enlarge

The yield on its loans didn't increase much and, as a result, it couldn't prevent its net interest spread and margin narrowing. That of course affected its bottom line to a degree that the growth of its non-interest income couldn't fully offset:

Q1 YoY Change Interest Revenue $177,159,000 27% Net Interest Income $69,092,000 -8% Non-Interest Income $6,315,000 22% Net Income $20,707,000 -7% EPS Diluted $0.07 -13% Tangible Book Value $6.69 1% Return On Average Assets 0.49% -7 bps Return On Average Equity 4.25% -50 bps Click to enlarge

Profitability metrics such ROA and ROE also experienced a decrease with the return on average assets reflecting an already low efficiency.

Solvency & Liquidity

While performance has been underwhelming, the company at least appears to be in a good capital position. As of December 31, 2023, it surpassed all regulatory requirements for being considered “Well Capitalized”:

At the same time, though, the average cost of deposits and borrowed funds came at 2.93% in the last report on an annualized basis, a lot higher than the rate of 1.85% in the same quarter of 2022.

Moreover, the LDR was at 153%, suggesting the absence of a margin of safety in a bank-run scenario. The approximately $551 million of cash and equivalents here may not reflect adequate liquidity in the specific context, but, for what it's worth, since the overwhelming majority of the liabilities are interest-bearing, I believe that the deposit base is stable enough to justify the high LDR to some degree.

Dividend & Valuation

TFSL currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 9.41%. As we saw, the most recent EPS figure was not sufficiently high to cover such distribution, resulting in a payout ratio of 434.62%. That being said, the commitment to increase the dividend over time is commendable:

Seeking Alpha

But good intentions are not enough. It's clear to me that the company won't raise it again before profitability improves.

The other issue is related to the current stock price. Indeed, the pressure on the margin by interest rates seems to have indirectly resulted in a very steep drawdown recently:

Data by YCharts

However, other banks have seen their stock prices plummet by the same degree and yet they are in a better financial position by far. First, TFSL's P/E ratio remains very close to its 5-year mean:

Data by YCharts

And if you find this too high, wait till you see the book value premium:

Data by YCharts

While still below its 5-year mean, an 80% premium to book value seems completely unreasonable based on what we've seen so far. So what gives?

My hypothesis here is that there is a lot of price support coming from approximately 80.9% of the outstanding shares owned by the federally chartered mutual holding company, Third Federal Savings and Loan Association. A mutual savings and loan association is typically owned by depositors to a significant extent who enjoy dividends and voting rights. Since ownership is granted by virtue of the deposit relationship, there may be much lower motivation to withdraw from the ownership rights than in the case of retail shareholders.

Risks

A few risks before we conclude. The first one has to do with the specific business. Coupling a banking business with residential real estate lending can result in an exaggeration of the usual liability sensitivity observed in such enterprises. The current cost of deposits is far from attractive and the loan portfolio's yield is low. Long-term investors may experience a lot of volatility during high interest-rate environments such as the current one.

If you find the dividend yield appealing, you should be aware of the possibility of a dividend cut or even suspension in the case that interest rates don't decline soon enough to let the business breathe a little.

The risk of an opportunity cost is also significant here as the shares are still trading at very high levels, limiting any potential upside.

Verdict

In conclusion, I think that investors are better off with other bank stocks that trade more attractively and have more profitable underlying businesses. So, I am rating TFSL a hold.

