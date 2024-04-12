Wall Street Breakfast: Welcome To Earnings Season

Welcome to earnings season

Get ready for the coming flood of corporate earnings, with the big banks ready to kick off the festivities. For investors in the sector, guidance may be almost as important as the results, with markets now factoring in fewer rate cuts (if any) for 2024. "Higher for longer" would support the net interest income of the big banks, but may keep a lid on their businesses tied to mergers & acquisitions and capital markets activity.



Mark your calendar: Coming up this morning are Q1 earnings from JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Goldman Sachs (GS) will follow on Monday, with Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America (BAC) releasing quarterly numbers on Tuesday. There's also a whole host of regional players, asset managers, credit card companies and other financial institutions reporting over the next week. See the full list on Seeking Alpha's earnings calendar.



Many items will also be on watch in the coming sessions even for those not invested in the banking industry. Provisions for credit losses can provide a window into how well banks expect the economy to hold up and will shed light on the viability of commercial real estate. Consumer spending will also be in the spotlight, and don't forget comments on the macro situation from some of the biggest CEOs on Wall Street.



Ahead of the show: "These markets seem to be pricing in at a 70% to 80% chance of a soft landing - modest growth along with declining inflation and interest rates," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in his annual letter to shareholders on Monday. "I believe the odds are a lot lower than that." Dimon also pointed to "huge fiscal spending, the trillions needed each year for the green economy, the remilitarization of the world, and the restructuring of global trade" as contributors to inflation. "Therefore, we are prepared for a very broad range of interest rates, from 2% to 8% or even more, with equally wide-ranging economic outcomes."

Bot benefits

Are robots and new technologies taking away jobs from humans? It's a myth, according to Stefano La Rovere, Amazon's (AMZN) director of global robotics. The use of new technologies has created more than 700 new job categories and enhanced over 50,000 jobs across Amazon's fulfillment centers in Europe, including taking away repetitive motions and helping lift heavy weights. Amazon recently invested another $2.75B in AI startup Anthropic, but not all of its new tech efforts have reached the finish line, like its plan to buy Roomba maker iRobot (IRBT) due to antitrust concerns. (10 comments)

Rate cuts ahead

A "few" members of the ECB's Governing Council were ready to cut interest rates at yesterday's meeting, ECB President Christine Lagarde declared after the central bank kept its key rate unchanged. However, the council believes it would be appropriate to reduce rates if it's more confident that inflation is moving sustainably to the 2% target, signaling that a June cut is in the cards. As for U.S. inflation remaining stubbornly high, Lagarde said it can't be compared to the eurozone, adding that the ECB is "data-dependent, not Fed-dependent" and has to focus on its jurisdiction. (1 comment)

Drug shortages

323 medications were in short supply in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2024, marking the highest level on record since the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists began tracking the data in 2001. While all drug classes are vulnerable to shortages, some of the most concerning ones are generic sterile injectable medications, including chemotherapy and emergency drugs. Shortages are largely caused by supply chain disruptions, fierce price competition, and outsized demand - like in the case of the hugely popular weight-loss drugs. Here is what the government is trying to do about it. (7 comments)