Flash Insights: March Inflation - Yet Another Reason To Delay Easing

Summary

  • On a monthly basis, US headline and core Consumer Price Index topped expectations - both rising 0.4%.
  • Although shelter inflation ticked marginally lower, the pace of disinflation remains painfully slow.
  • While energy services have slowed since the beginning of the year, the 0.7% m/m increase is still particularly elevated.

By Nikhil Mohan, Economist, Franklin Fixed Income

On a monthly basis, US headline and core Consumer Price Index (CPI) topped expectations-both rising 0.4%. The core measure has now risen at that pace for three successive months. While the pace of increase remained unchanged

Franklin Templeton
4.55K Followers
