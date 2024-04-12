RiverRockPhotos

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) has emerged as a big winner with shares up more than 75% year-to-date climbing toward its highest level in the past decade.

Despite a volatile history, the North American mining company is now delivering profitable growth while benefiting from a new wave of momentum in the price of copper. In our view, TGB's outlook is stronger than ever and deserves to be on investors' radar with room for shares to climb higher.

Data by YCharts

What Does Taseko Mines Do?

Taseko operates the "Gibraltar mine", recognized as the second-largest open-pit copper resource in Canada, generating significant free cash flow in the current environment.

Taseko is also making progress on the construction of its second asset on track to begin production by next year. The "Florence" project in the U.S. state of Arizona is expected to be transformative for the company, adding upwards of 85 million pounds in annual copper production capacity.

The path here is for a nearly 80% production firm-wide growth by 2026 compared to the 123 million pounds produced by Gibraltar last year

source: company IR

TGB Financials Recap

The company reported its 2023 results in March with a headline EPS of $0.15, representing $44.4 million in adjusted net income, marking a significant improvement compared to $1.7 million in 2022. Similarly, the 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $190 million increased by 74%.

In 2023, Taseko acquired the remaining 12.5% minority interest in Gibraltar and now owns 100% of the operation. By consolidating the mine's total full production of 123 million pounds of copper, total revenues climbed by 34% y/y also capturing some higher average realized pricing.

The other important dynamic has been a declining operating cost reaching $2.37 per pound, down from $2.98 in 2022. Notably, the Q4 cash cost of just $1.91 offers a roadmap for a continuation of strong earnings into 2024.

source: company IR

In terms of guidance, management expects 2024 production of around 115 million pounds of copper given some planned maintenance downtime. The update with Florence is that all permits have been secured with construction set to begin in Q2 with a commissioning and initial production planned for Q4 2025.

Taseko ended the quarter with a cash balance of $97 million, totaling approximately $176 million of available liquidity including credit lines. Favorably, the net leverage ratio ending the year at 2.6x declined from 4.2x in 2022.

Management believes its balance sheet position, in addition to recurring Gibraltar free cash flow, committed financing more than cover the expected $232 million in remaining Florence project Capex to completion.

What's Next For TGB?

What we like about Taseko is its pure-play on copper profile, within a world-class North American jurisdiction. We mentioned the strength in the price of copper has climbed above $4.20/lbs, up 20% from a low of around $3.55 last October. Naturally, 2024 earnings are set to capture the higher pricing environment as a catalyst for the stock.

Taseko highlights research from the consultancy firm "Wood Mackenzie" noting that copper faces a widening supply deficit over the next decade. Amid what has been resilient global economic conditions, a recent development has been improving macro data out of China, the world's largest copper consumer.

In March, it was reported that an industry group of top Chinese smelters agreed to curb production to manage shortages of copper concentrates in the local market. These headlines have represented a tailwind for the copper sector alongside a broader move higher in metals and energy commodities.

source: company IR

In terms of valuation, TGB is trading at a 3x EV to sales multiple which we believe stands out as attractive relative to names like Freeport-McMoran Inc. (FCX) at 4x or Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) at 6x. TGB trading at an EV to forward EBITDA multiple under 8x is also compelling in our opinion.

The key here is that with the eventual Florence startup, Taseko offers one of the highest sector production and revenue growth potential over the next five years. By this measure, the stock warrants a growth premium from here as supportive for more upside from its current $725 million market cap.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

We rate TGB as a buy with shares representing a good option for investors to gain exposure to copper market fundamentals from a high-quality small-cap North American producer. The setup here is for a string of strong quarterly earnings that we believe can come in ahead of expectations as copper prices remain bid.

Covering some of the risks to consider, it will be important for the company to continue making progress toward the Florence project completion. A scenario where the price of copper falls back below $3.50 per pound would force a reassessment of the earnings outlook. Monitoring points through 2024 include the trend in operating cash costs as well as output levels.