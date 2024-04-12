BlackJack3D

Overview

My recommendation for Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is still a buy rating, as I expect NVTS to easily meet FY24 guidance with potential for acceleration in FY25 as adoption ramps up in late 2024. Demand from end-markets showed little signs of a major slowdown, which supports my bullish view on the business continuing to disrupt the industry. Note that I previously gave a buy rating because I was very positive about NVTS's ability to disrupt the power industry, and its massive portfolio of patents gives it a strong moat in terms of technology. The stock rallied up to $10 after my post, and now that the price has come down, I believe it offers another attractive opportunity for investors.

Recent results and updates

NVTS has performed very strongly, supporting my bullish thesis that it has what it takes to disrupt the industry. In its latest results, revenue grew 111% y/y and 18.6% sequentially to $26.1 million, beating consensus estimates of $25.5 million. While gross margin came in slightly lower than expected (42.2% vs. consensus estimates of 42.6%), this was mainly due to a mix shift (more revenue contribution from the mobile end market) and not to anything major. Management guidance suggests that this revenue growth momentum will continue into 1Q24, growing revenue to $23 million (72.2% y/y growth), and I believe this guidance is achievable with a high chance of acceleration in FY25 given the strength seen in the end-markets.

For electric vehicles [EV], the macro headlines tell us that EVs are seeing slow adoption, and NVTS is not immune to this slowdown in its auto end-market. It should be noted, though, that NVTS is reaping the benefits of increased demand for electric vehicle on-board and roadside chargers thanks to the launch of its new GaNSafe technology and Gen-3 Fast SiC product families. Here, revenue should begin to accelerate as major customers like ZEEKR, Volvo, and Smart put SiC-based on-board chargers into production or are planning to do so this year. I think a key takeaway from these comments about NVTS dealing with major EV players (and also the recent deal with Shinry) shows that NVTS is gaining a lot of recognition by customers and within the industry, which instills confidence that NVTS can continue to win more deals. In addition, a number of design engagements are currently in progress in different regions of the globe and will not go live until late 2024 or early 2025. Hence, from a cadence perspective, FY24 growth is not reflective of the underlying strength in this end market. I think FY25 is going to be the major point of inflection for this end market as mass production is only available then (which is progressing well against management’s expectations).

For the solar and energy storage end markets, I don’t see any fundamental shift in the demand outlook either (Gen 3 Fast SiC and GaNSafe are currently displacing silicon). Just like in the auto end market, I don't think FY24 accurately reflects the growth strength of NVTS. This is because GaN adoption won't start ramping up until late 2024, so full demand strength won't be visible until FY25.

We now have significant developments with three of the top five U.S. solar OEMs and the majority of the world's top 10 solar players. While we are already shipping silicon carbide in the market today, GaN adoption in solar is on track to start ramping late this year, and together, these new GaN and silicon carbide customer designs are expected to add tens of millions of revenue in 2025. from: FY23 earnings call

The home appliance end market is also showing no signs of slowing growth. NVTS is now engaged with seven of the world's top 10 home appliance OEMs, and revenue ramp-up is only expected to start in FY25 (again suggesting that FY24 revenue growth is depressed). Datacenters should be able to continue winning share thanks to NVTS product innovation. To keep up with the ever-increasing power requirements of AI data centers, NVTS newly innovated specialized design center, which has achieved 4.5 kW—more than double the power density of traditional silicon solutions—should see positive customer adoption. Finally, for the mobile end market, while demand remains weak, NVTS is still gaining share from major mobile players that continue to transition from silicon to GaN-based chargers, setting up stronger growth potential when demand comes back. A major validation of the NVTS GaN-based charger being a more optimal choice is that Samsung has selected it to power the new Galaxy S24 charger.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, NVTS is valued at a discounted share price of $4.94 in the base case and $10.63 in the upside case. To give a brief refresher, my model is largely based on when NVTS can achieve its EBTIDA target of $162 million. The original timeline was for FY26, but I did not think this was plausible given the performance so far and the macro backdrop. Hence, I pushed this back by 5 years. Compared to my previous model, I have pushed back the realization of management original FY26 targets by another year (to FY32) as FY23 EBITDA did not show the positive growth that I was expecting. FY23 reported EBITDA suggests that NVTS is now 1 year behind expectations (FY23 did not see much improvement from FY22). That said, based on the cadence of product adoption ramping up (mostly in FY25 and beyond), I continue to assume major growth acceleration in FY25, which should drive EBITDA growth. In terms of growth cadence, for modeling sake, I assumed linear growth in absolute figures to $162 million in 2032, but in reality, growth should see major acceleration in the near term given the ramp-up (note: it is impossible to model with precision the timing for growth).

In deriving what multiple NVTS should trade at, I previously looked to Analog Devices (ADI) (a mature player in the industry) and attached a discount given that NVTS is a much smaller player with less diversified products. Since my last post, ADI has seen its forward EBITDA multiple surge from 12x to 20x, which suggests that NVTS could possibly be valued at a higher multiple in my model year. In addition, I have factored in the discount rate to better show readers the upside in the near term.

My base case assumption is a conservative one, where NVTS continues to trade at 10x forward EBITDA, 2 multiple turns discount vs. ADI’s -1 standard deviation multiple (12x). The reason for two multiple turns is because, given the growth potential, NVTS should at least trade in line with the SPX historical average forward EBITDA multiple of 10x (after removing the COVID period between FY20–21). This translates to 16% upside. In the upside case, the market could be a lot more positive about NVTS than I expected, hence attaching a similar multiple as the ADI average multiple to NVTS, which translates to 151% upside.

Risk

Aside from the cyclical industry and competition risks that I noted previously, the immediate risk is if NVTS fails to deliver the growth that is expected by the market. Although the near-term can be partially attributed to the weak macro environment, I don’t think the market is going to be as forgiving in FY25 when growth is expected to be strong due to the cadence of the adoption ramp-up. Furthermore, NVTS is a stock that is heavily impacted by interest rates because its cash flow is far into the future. If rates increase, it would hurt valuations significantly.

Summary

Summarizing this post, the recommendation for NVTS is a buy. While NVTS appears to be 1-year behind my expectations, the fundamental outlook has not changed. Demand from end markets remain healthy and given that a lot of revenue/production are only going to come online in FY25 and beyond, I see potential for growth to accelerate post FY24. The key risk is NVTS' ability to deliver the expected growth surge in FY25, as the market will be less forgiving of slowdowns then.