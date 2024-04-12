Luis Alvarez

Drug shortages in U.S. at highest level on record since 2001. (00:25) Amazon exec: Robots, new technologies stealing jobs is a myth. (01:34) Thyssenkrupp to cut steel production capacity, jobs. (02:27)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Drug shortages in the U.S. continue to grow.

According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and University of Utah Drug Information Service, 323 medications are in short supply in Q1 2024. This is the highest on record since they began tracking the data in 2001.

"All drug classes are vulnerable to shortages," said ASHP CEO Paul Abramowitz. "Some of the most worrying shortages involve generic sterile injectable medications, including chemotherapy drugs and emergency medications."

Abramowitz also noted that ongoing shortages of ADHD therapies remain a "serious challenge."

Shortages are largely caused by supply chain disruptions due to natural disasters and manufacturing quality issues, as well as high demand - like in the case of the popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs GLP-1s.

Price competition also forces generic drugmakers to shift manufacturing capacity to more profitable drugs from low-margin ones in case of any quality or supply issues.

No, robots will not take away jobs.

That’s the word from an executive at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). He insisted that instead innovation helps its employees.

Amazon’s (AMZN) director of global robotics, mechatronics, and sustainable packaging told CNBC that the use of new technologies has created more than 700 new job categories and enhanced over 50,000 jobs across fulfillment centers in Europe, according to Stefano La Rovere.

He noted that robots and tech help employees by reducing walking distance, taking away repetitive motion and helping them lift heavy weights. Employees can also learn new skills through the use of tech.

The statements come as Amazon (AMZN) is increasingly investing in new technologies, most recently spending another $2.75B in backing AI startup Anthropic.

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) (OTCPK:TKAMY) has outlined plans for a restructuring program at its troubled steel business, saying production capacity at its Duisburg site will be cut substantially, with measures including job cuts that cannot yet be quantified.

The steel division's board said production capacities will be reduced to 9M-9.5M tons/year, which roughly equates to the shipping level of the past three years; current production capacity at the site is designed for ~11.5M tons.

The company said, the streamlining measures will affect downstream processing as well as administration and service areas.

