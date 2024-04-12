Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is a passively managed and indexed ETF of the value subset of the S&P 500. It is composed of large-cap US equities that meet certain liquidity and value metrics. For investors seeking a modest dividend yield and hoping that 2024 is the year of value outperformance, we believe IVE is a solid offering. However, based on its current valuation, we believe it is fully valued.

Characteristics

IVE is a passively managed ETF and a value subset of the S&P 500. The Dow Jones Index it seeks to replicate creates looks at three factors to select its constituents: Price/Book Value, Price/Earnings, and Price/Sales. This is a float-adjusted market cap-weighted index. IVE uses a representative sampling method to try to achieve the same investment results rather than full replication. As this is passively managed, IVE does not try to outperform the index and, therefore, will not temporarily change positions in market fluctuations. This mitigates some risk associated with active management, such as poor stock selection, but also helps keep turnover lower.

Value Investing

Simply put, value companies are those that trade below their perceived intrinsic value. Arriving at the "correct" intrinsic value, however, can be a complicated process. Fundamental valuation models based on discounted flow analysis can provide one number, while P/E models, amongst the many valuation metrics used and compared, can create another number of a company's value. Analyst and investor forecasts and convictions often have a wide range of what the perceived intrinsic value of a company truly is.

Typically, value companies are more established companies with slower growth opportunities than their growth counterparts. For a variety of reasons, they may trade at a discount to their book value or their average P/E ratio. As an analyst, I look for companies that trade, undeservedly, at steep discounts to intrinsic value or historic P/E ratios. This gives potential room for outperformance if the market eventually recognizes the company's true worth.

2024 Value over Growth?

With hopes of the Fed lowering interest rates in 2024 waning or at least pushed to the end of the year, value stocks may have an edge over growth stocks. Many value companies earn money in the near term; therefore, their earnings are not as discounted as their growth counterparts. Examples such as value-oriented energy and financials stocks produce earnings fairly immediately, and many tech companies produce earnings in the future. Historically, value stocks perform better than growth stocks in a higher-rate environment. Also, with persistent inflation, many value stocks can often pass through price increases to consumers. With last year's market propelled by the narrow Magnificent 7, we believe there could broadening in 2024, led by the value sector.

Yield VS Total Returns

We believe investors should always evaluate the total return of an investment. While many expect value stocks to provide outsized dividend yields, this has not been the case for IVE. However, on a total return basis, dividend plus price appreciation, IVE has provided a solid return as shown in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Competitors

We compared IVE to three competitors: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV), SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) and Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV). While past performance is not indicative of future performance, we note IVE, VOOV, and SPYV have achieved nearly identical annualized total returns with the same risk profile. RPV has a slightly higher dividend yield, but a much lower total return and higher risk.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

We believe IVE could be a solid addition for investors looking to add a value component to their portfolio. Value has the potential to recover from its recent underperformance in an environment of elevated interest rates and inflation. However, we believe IVE to be fully valued to slightly overvalued at this level. Its TTM P/E ratio is 18.7 with forecasted P/E at 16.2. As a value investor, I would want to see the forecasted P/E higher than its trailing, which suggests a path for price appreciation. VOOV and SPYV are trading at near identical TTM P/E ratios with the same forecasted P/E. Additionally, these three have the same forecasted revenue growth (7.3%), forecasted cash flow growth (4%), return on equity (21%), and even similar holdings (442-445). For these reasons, I view these ETFs as interchangeable.

Risks

Companies the market perceives as undervalued could remain under this perception for long time periods, meaning they may never become fully valued. Value stocks can become value traps, meaning they look cheap based on fundamental metrics, but there are solid reasons why they should be trading at low levels. These can include poor management, loss of market, lowering growth rates, or financial instability to name a few. Value stocks can also go through periods of being out of favor.