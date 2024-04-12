Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Market Perspectives Q2 2024: What's Not To Like?

Summary

  • U.S. growth is downshifting somewhat as lower income households pull back, and corporates face higher refinancing costs. However, with most other global economies still struggling, the U.S. will remain the strongest global performer.
  • After having made significant progress last year, inflation deceleration has flattened out. The last mile of disinflation toward central bank targets will require some economic slowdown and job market rebalancing.
  • The Fed wants to cut policy rates, but it may be fazed by recent inflation surprises. It will likely cut policy rates two times this year, starting in September. Other central banks will also begin easing soon but will cut with greater urgency.
  • Assets in money market funds have ballooned to a record $6 trillion, with investors attracted by elevated yields. Now, this cash represents a potential tailwind to risk assets.

School children in uniforms walking in row across world map

Klaus Vedfelt

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist; Brian Skocypec, CIMA Director, Global Insights & Content Strategy; and Ben Brandsgard, Insights Strategist

Global economy

U.S. stands out from the crowd

The U.S. economy has withstood the most aggressive central bank

The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

