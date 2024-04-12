Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLK And The Return Of Irrational Exuberance

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.94K Followers

Summary

  • Signs of irrational exuberance in the technology sector are becoming evident, with certain parts of the market trading significantly above trend.
  • The recently launched Destiny Tech100 closed-end fund is trading at around ten times net asset value, posing a risk for investors.
  • The XLK ETF has become excessively concentrated in a few names, with four companies representing more than half of the ETF's value.

Connection together puzzle pieces.

amgun

We are increasingly seeing signs of irrational exuberance in the technology sector. Unfortunately, it is difficult to predict when the irrational behavior will end, or as John Maynard Keynes famously put it, "markets can stay irrational for longer than you can stay

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.94K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News