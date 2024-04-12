XLK And The Return Of Irrational Exuberance

amgun

We are increasingly seeing signs of irrational exuberance in the technology sector. Unfortunately, it is difficult to predict when the irrational behavior will end, or as John Maynard Keynes famously put it, "markets can stay irrational for longer than you can stay solvent." In any case, it is becoming clear that certain parts of the market are once again becoming a "musical chairs" game, where someone will be left holding the bag once valuations return to a reasonable level.

This can be seen in the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), which seeks to offer an effective representation of the technology sector of the S&P 500 Index. This ETF has been trading for a long time, and using the "Regression Trend" option in the advanced graph chart mode offered by Seeking Alpha, we can clearly see that this ETF is trading significantly above trend. Of course, it is not only this ETF, since others like the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (VGT) and the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) are quite similar. Companies can generate value at a certain rate, and when these ETFs spike significantly above trend, it is usually the case that the culprit is speculation driving valuation multiples significantly above historical averages. XLK is currently trading at almost twice the value its regression value would suggest.

Seeking Alpha

Signs of Irrational Exuberance

Perhaps an even more obvious sign of the return of irrational exuberance can be found in the recently launched Destiny Tech100 (DXYZ) closed-end fund. This fund owns small stakes in some of the most important private startups, such as SpaceX (SPACE) and Stripe (STRIP).

Many of the companies in the fund are indeed promising startups; the problem is that it is trading at around ten times net asset value (NAV). Bloomberg's Matt Levine does an excellent job describing the situation, and reaches the conclusion that it is basically "a meme stock for private companies". At current prices, even if these promising startups on average delivered a 1,000% return, investors would still lose money. Even worse, there is legal risk with some of the stakes, such as with Stripe, where the fund could potentially be forced to sell back the shares at cost to the company.

Data by YCharts

ETF Overview

We do not think there is anything inherently wrong with XLK, as it appears to be a very efficient way to gain exposure to the technology sector of the S&P 500 Index (SP500). This includes hardware, software, communications, and semiconductor companies, among others. It currently holds shares in about 65 companies, but as we will see, it has become extremely concentrated in its top holdings.

Excessive Concentration

Given the melt-up in the now famous "magnificent seven", the ETF has become excessively concentrated in just a few names. As of April 10th 2024, almost a quarter of the ETF is allocated to Microsoft (MSFT), close to a fifth to Apple (AAPL), around 4.6% is allocated to Broadcom (AVGO), and about 4.4% to NVIDIA (NVDA).

Incredibly, put together these four companies represent more than half of the ETF's value. As can be seen in the graph below, all four are trading above their ten-year average Price/Sales ratios. Apple is currently not delivering much growth, yet it is priced as a growth company. Microsoft is delivering decent growth, but analysts and investors appear to be extrapolating recent growth far into the future.

Data by YCharts

Comparison

Using Seeking Alpha's comparison tool, we can see that IYW and VGT look quite similar to XLK, with these two other popular technology ETFs having a similar level of concentration in their top ten holdings.

Seeking Alpha

One thing worth noting is that iShares' IYW carries a significantly higher expense ratio, about four times higher compared to XLK and VGT.

Seeking Alpha

Over the past ten years, the total return for these three ETFs has been quite similar, with XLK delivering the highest return, probably aided in part by the lower expense ratio. Still, VGT has slightly underperformed IYW despite also having a much lower expense ratio, but it has a larger number of holdings, and is therefore less concentrated on the mega caps that have delivered very high returns in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Dividends

Another sign that valuations are getting out of order can be found in the ETF's dividend yield. Despite many holdings becoming more mature, and some starting to pay a dividend, such as Meta (META) did recently, the ETF is offering a 30-day SEC yield of only about 0.73%, which is almost half of its ten-year average.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The ETF's Price/Earnings ratio of 33.91x is quite elevated, even when considering that its holdings have a mean 3-5 year EPS growth rate estimate of 14.40%, which puts the Price/Earnings to Growth ratio (PEG) ratio above 2x, which suggests overvaluation.

If it turns out analysts were too optimistic, the overvaluation could be even worse. If we look again at the top four holdings, which represent more than half of the ETF's value, the current EV/EBITDA ratio is significantly above the ten-year average for all of them.

Data by YCharts

Risks

We believe the main risks for XLK, and its peers IYW and VGT, is their elevated valuation compared to their historical average. There is also significant concentration risk, as the top holdings represent a very significant percentage of their total value.

Additionally, many tech mega caps are increasingly facing regulatory scrutiny. For example, both Google (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL) are facing efforts to make them open up their app stores, and are being investigated for several different types of anti-competitive behavior.

Conclusion

The technology sector has some of the highest quality businesses, with strong competitive moats and high growth. It is therefore understandable that it tends to be a sector that draws attention and investments. Still, it is important to remember not to extrapolate growth too far into the future, and that a wonderful company or fund can easily become a bad investment if one overpays. While an overvalued stock or fund can always become even more so, we believe this is a time for technology investors to be cautious.