Introduction:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:CII) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that was incepted in April 2004. The fund's primary objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests in diversified equities of common stocks, especially high-growth stocks, with the technology sector weighted 30%. It mostly invests in large-cap stocks that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. Even though the fund has the flexibility to invest globally, it is invested in U.S.-based stocks to the extent of 90%. In addition, it writes/sells call and put options on individual securities to generate income and reduce volatility. It uses up to 55% of the portfolio for writing options.

As per the fund's (also referred to as the Trust) literature,

"The investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. The fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives. The Trust also seeks to achieve its investment objective by employing a strategy of writing (selling) call and put options."

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

The fund is managed by the BlackRock fund family, one of the largest asset management companies.

The fund CII uses zero leverage. Obviously, leverage can pad the returns in a bull market, but leverage can also hurt the performance in a bear market.

The funds' mandate allows it to invest globally, but it primarily invests in the U.S. equity market. It is invested in U.S.-based companies or U.S. listed securities to the extent of over 90%.

It is a diversified equity fund, but still concentrated in its top holdings. It has a total of 57 holdings (as of Dec.31, 2023). The top names include many of the names from the "Magnificent Seven" as they are also the top names in the S&P 500 (SP500). It overwrites nearly 55% of the value of the portfolio to generate income.

The fund has a reasonably good record of long-term performance, matching the performance of the S&P 500 with a very slight underperformance. Longer term, since its inception until Dec.31, 2023, the fund has returned 9.49% on NAV basis, annualized, compared to 9.73% for the S&P 500. Based on its NAV, it has returned 10.25%, 13.27%, and 9.37% over 10-year, 5-year, and 3-year timeframes, respectively. These results assume that all distributions were reinvested.

The fund pays a monthly distribution. It also follows a "managed" distribution policy, which would mean that the fund may not always earn enough in investment income and realized capital gains. It currently pays $0.0995 per share on a monthly basis.

As of Apr.10, 2023, the fund under its management had roughly $918 million in net (as well as total) assets with zero leverage.

The fund is an actively managed fund and has an expense ratio of 0.89% on the net assets, including the 0.85% management fee.

As of Apr.10, 2024, its distribution yield on the market price was 6.24% and 5.74% on the NAV.

As of Apr.10, 2024, CII's market price offered a discount of -7.98% to its NAV. The 3-year average discount is -3.17%, while the 12-month average is -3.86% (discount).

The fund's NAV, as of Apr.10, 2024, stood at $20.80, which is an improvement of 5% from its NAV as of the last annual report (Dec.31, 2023).

How Does CII Compare with ETY?

We published an article recently on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Div Equity Inc Fund (ETY). We always had an impression that ETY was a good fund in terms of providing reliable high-income and decent growth, and that has not changed. However, in the process of comparing ETY with other similar funds, we got to look at CII. We found CII to be an interesting fund worth looking at in more detail.

On the surface, ETY and CII are quite similar, but there are some subtle differences. They are similar in terms of using zero leverage, paying monthly distributions, focused on domestic large-cap stocks, and allocating nearly 30% to the technology sector. They also use call options to generate income and reduce volatility.

However, CII writes options on individual holdings, while ETY uses the S&P 500 index. CII uses nearly 55% of the portfolio value for options, while ETY uses a tad lower at 50%. The most significant difference is that CII pays much lower distribution yields (currently 6.25%) than ETY (currently 9%) and that generally results in slightly higher total returns for CII (though it would vary based on which period you are looking at).

So, it provides a choice to the investor based on their need for the yield. If you do need a higher yield, CII may not be the right choice.

Financial Outlook:

Let's look at the fund's financial health to see if the fund is earning enough to pay for the distributions. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the annual report for the period of Jan.01, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023.

Net Investment Income:

The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage, etc. For fixed-income or bond funds, NII is relevant and critical for their ability to continually pay the distributions. However, for equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like technology, the NII is not very relevant as the majority of the distributions have to come from capital gains.

In the case of CII, it invests almost all of its assets in large-cap equities, especially high-growth equities, and the income from dividends is minimal. However, it also writes call options on 50-55% of its assets to generate extra income as well as to lower the volatility. But just like with other such funds, the NII is minimal, and more than half of it gets spent on expenses.

So, the bulk of the burden of distributions has to fall back on capital gains. Many times, these funds pay the distributions in the form of ROC, even when they may have sufficient realized or unrealized capital gains. Some tax-advantaged funds pay a larger portion in the form of ROC to make it more tax-efficient; however, in the case of CII, ROC forms a minimal part of distributions. CII's yield on NAV is only 5.75% (due to a nearly -8% current discount to market price), which is not burdensome, and the fund can comfortably sustain it.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

All amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding); negative amounts are shown inside parentheses, per the Annual report, 12 months ending Dec.31, 2023. We also provide the per-share data and comparison with the year 2022.

Table-1:

Author

Data source: CII's 2023 Annual Report, 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023.

Distributions:

CII provides a monthly distribution of $0.0995 per share, which comes out to be a yield of 6.20% at current prices (as of 04/08/2024) and 5.72% on the NAV. The fund follows a "managed" distribution policy. It has paid fairly consistent dividends since 2014. It last raised the distribution payout in 2021 by 13.7% (in two increments).

So, is the distribution covered?

We checked the distribution record for the last five years and presented below:

Table-2: Distribution (from 2019-2023)

Author (Data source: Fund's docs)

We can observe that over five years, only 12.8% of the distribution payout was provided as ROC (return of capital). It also paid a large amount of special dividend in Dec. 2022. Also, this fund is an equity fund, and that, too, has a high concentration of growth stocks, so there is very little investment income after accounting for the expenses. So, over five years, the NII contributed less than 10% of the payouts. The majority share of the distributions gets paid from the long-term capital gains.

So, we can conclude that the ROC that this fund pays is NOT destructive to NAV. As long as the down cycles are not prolonged in multi-years, this fund should do just fine.

Since its inception over 19 years ago, the fund has gone through many market conditions and economic cycles. They did cut the distributions after the 2008-2009 crisis, sequentially for three years. But since 2012, they have a pretty good record. We can rate the dividend reliability and consistency as pretty good, but one should expect some variations and adjustments depending on the market conditions. Also, the dividend yield is on the lower end (compared to other closed-end funds), so we should expect some capital appreciation over the long term.

Discount/Premium:

The fund is currently trading at a very attractive discount of -7.94% (to its NAV, as of Apr. 08, 2024), which is a lot better than its 52-week average of -3.83% and three-year average of -3.16%.

Below is the three-year history of premium/discount. More recently, the discount has widened a bit and is quite attractive. Moreover, we should always look at both the premium/discount and the overall valuation of the fund within its sector.

Chart-1: CII – Premium/Discount Chart (three years)

Courtesy: CEF Connect

Funds Holdings:

The fund is mostly invested in common stocks listed in the U.S. market. In terms of holdings, the fund is a bit concentrated, as the number of equity holdings stood at 57 as of Dec. 31, 2023. This does not include the options that the fund writes. The top 10 holdings constitute about 39% of the assets. The top 10 holdings as of Dec. 31, 2023, and asset composition are presented below. Some of the top equity holdings are well-known names, for example, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Comcast (CMCSA), and Sanofi (SNY).

Table-3:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Chart-2: Sector allocation (as of Dec. 31, 2023)

Source: Fund's literature

Performance and Valuation:

If you are someone who can be content with a 6% income but desires higher growth, you should consider this fund. If you need an income level substantially higher than 6%, then this fund may not serve your needs. That said, it does serve the purpose of income investors well. They can earn a decent level of reliable monthly income and still get the capital appreciation that will comfortably keep up well with inflation.

In the table below, we compare several performance-related metrics with some similar funds and the S&P500. The following are included:

CII

(ETY) Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Div Equity Inc Fund

(USA) Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

(SPXX) Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

(SPY) SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust

Table 4: (Data - period as specified, otherwise as of Apr.10, 2024)

Item Desc. CII ETY USA SPXX S&P 500 Dividend Yield% (as of 04/10/2024) 6.24% 8.96% 10.23% 7.61% 1.31% Discount/Premium (as of 04/10/2024) -7.98% -4.39% +0.14% -9.38% n/a Annualized Return [CAGR] From 2008-2023 (market-prc) 9.21% 8.57% 8.71% 7.18% 9.69% Max. Drawdown (2008-2023) -47.3% -37.5% -57.1% -41.0% -48.5% Std. Deviation (2008-2023) 19.2% 17.8% 22.3% 16.5% 16.2% 10-Year CAGR, NAV 10.25% 9.56% 10.27% 7.38% 11.88% 5-Year CAGR, NAV 13.27% 12.48% 13.90% 9.67% 15.53% 3-Year CAGR, NAV 9.37% 8.64% 7.69% 7.26% 9.85% 1-Year CAGR, NAV 20.45% 23.77% 26.12% 18.45% 26.11% Fees (excluding interest) 0.89% 1.07% 0.93% 0.94% 0.09% Leverage 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% No. of holdings 57 59 146 437 504 Assets (total) $918 Million $2.2 Billion $1.95 Billion $292 Million $523 Billion Allocation 100% equity, 55% Overwritten on Ind. Stocks 100% equity, 50% Overwritten on Index Large cap Equity, 40% Growth, 60% Value. (No options) 100% equity, 55% Overwritten Largest 500 US companies Click to enlarge

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current.

We can see that two funds (CII and ETY) use very similar strategies, but ETY pays much higher yields than CII, which results in slightly lower returns over long periods of time (assuming all distributions are reinvested). However, the difference is less than 0.75% on average, but it can still accumulate to significant amounts over a couple of decades.

Risk Factors:

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

Even though the CII fund carries no leverage and there is no interest expense to pay, the valuations of its underlying holdings, especially the tech sector, can significantly be impacted by the direction of interest rates. However, this is not unique to CII. Moreover, as of now, we are likely at the peak rates of the cycle, and they can only go down from here.

The fund has over 90% exposure to domestic equity stocks. The U.S. markets have been on a tear in the last decade and, in turn, are expensive compared to global equities. But, eventually, this trend may reverse.

Options risk: The fund overwrites nearly 55% of the value of the portfolio and writes call options on the underlying individual stock holdings. Call options would generate income that would limit the downside risk, but at the same time, it will also limit the upside in a bull market.

The general risks, such as the geopolitical situation.

Market risks: There is still some possibility of a recession in 2024 or 2025, though most market participants expect a shallow one if that happens.

Concluding Thoughts:

As stated earlier, CII and ETY are fairly similar funds with some subtle differences. It may be wise to hold both and accumulate them opportunistically when one offers a substantially higher discount compared to its historical average. The market prices and discounts of these two funds can often diverge from each other. On average, these two funds together could still provide a very attractive 7.6% yield, paid monthly.

As a further diversification, the three funds mentioned in table-4 (CII, ETY, and USA) are all decent and comparable funds if accumulated at good discounts. The three funds combined will work like a proxy for the S&P 500 but producing over six times the income.