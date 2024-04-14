undefined

Introduction

As Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) hasn’t paid a dividend on its common shares since 2019, I have been focusing on the preferred shares. One of the two series of preferred shares recently moved from a fixed rate to a floating rate preferred dividend. As the preferred dividends remain very well-covered and as the partnership hasn’t skipped a single preferred dividend (despite having suspended the payments on its common shares), I feel like both series of preferred shares remain relatively attractive.

Data by YCharts

This article is an update to previous coverage. You can find all previously published articles here.

The underlying cash flow remains robust, and that’s good news for the preferred shareholders

Whenever I look at the financial results released by Dynagas, I mainly want to make sure the company’s earnings (and cash flows) remain more than sufficient to cover the preferred dividends.

DLNG Investor Relations

During the final quarter of 2023, Dynagas reported a total revenue of just under $37M which is an increase of almost $2M compared to the same quarter one year earlier. And while the operating expenses increased as well, the operating income jumped by almost 10% to $17.7M.

DLNG Investor Relations

And as you can see on the image above, Dynagas reported a Q4 net profit of $10.5M which brought the full-year earnings to $35.9M.

As the company’s sustaining capex is substantially lower than the depreciation expenses on the vessels, Dynagas actually is a cash cow. As you can see below, the reported operating cash flow in Q4 2023 was approximately $20.2M but after adding back the working capital investments and deducting the unearned revenue contribution, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately $21.7M. After deducting the $2.8M in capex (which represented 2/3rds of the full year capex), the underlying free cash flow was just under $19M.

DLNG Investor Relations

As you can see above, the company spent $2.9M on preferred dividends (this will increase a bit going forward as the Series B now have a floating preferred dividend), there was plenty of cash flow available to continue to repay debt and Dynagas made a $12M debt repayment, bringing the full-year repayment to almost $80M.

And although the company hasn’t paid a dividend in five years, its balance sheet continues to rapidly improve. At the end of 2023, it had about $74M in cash and after deducting the $420M in debt, the net debt was just $346M, offset by almost $800M in vessel value. The main question of course still is how well the vessel values would hold up in the second-hand market as DLNG hardly has a young fleet.

DLNG Investor Relations

And as you can see above, the total amount of equity on the balance sheet was $448M. Considering there are 5.2M preferred shares outstanding, approximately $130M of the equity is attributable to the preferred shares, which means there is about $318M in common equity which ranks junior to the preferred shares.

That indeed also means the Dynagas common shares are getting increasingly interesting as the current share price of less than $3 represents a big discount to the book value of almost $8.65 per share. That could be a positive (in case a third party would be interested in acquiring the company and refinancing the debt) but also a negative (as the main shareholder could try to take the company private at a bargain valuation).

The company is working hard on refinancing the debt and subsequent to the end of the financial year, it has signed a term sheet with a leasing company for a total of $345M. That would allow Dynagas to repay the lenders when the loans become due later this year, and it would pave the way to restart distributions on the common shares.

As explained in the previous articles, Dynagas has two categories of preferred shares outstanding. The preferred series A issued by Dynagas (trading with (DLNG.PR.A) as ticker symbol) offers a fixed 9% preferred dividend ($2.25 per share, payable in four equal quarterly tranches of $0.5625 per share).

The B-Series (trading with (DLNG.PR.B) as a ticker symbol) is becoming interesting since this series of the preferred capital started to offer a floating preferred dividend. From now on, the quarterly preferred dividend will be set at the 3M LIBOR + 5.593%. The LIBOR will no longer be in use, and the quarterly preferred dividends are using the 3M SOFR as a benchmark. The recently announced quarterly dividend on the Series B preferred shares was just under $0.72 per share and that explains why the Series B preferred shares are trading at a relatively sizeable premium to the $25 principal value.

Seeking Alpha

Meanwhile, the Series A preferred shares are still trading at around $25.40 which makes sense as this represents a premium of just 1.6% on the $25 principal value while the next scheduled preferred dividend will be $0.5625 per share. The next ex-dividend date will likely be in the first few days of May and if you’d use the stripped yield, you’d actually be paying slightly below par.

Investment thesis

The preferred dividends are well-covered, and there is plenty of common equity junior to the preferred shares. And as the preferred shares continued to pay the preferred dividends despite the common shares not having paid a distribution since 2019, I see no reason why Dynagas would suddenly suspend the preferred dividends.

Then you’d still have to make a choice between the Series A and Series B preferred shares and while I used to have a slight preference for the Series A as ‘you know what you’ll get’, the consistently high short-term interest rates mean the Series B preferred shares now offer a higher yield for the time being. However, as soon as the 3 month SOFR drops below 3.15%, the Series B will have a lower preferred dividend than the Series A, so in a way, buying the Series B is a bet on the 3 month SOFR continuing to exceed 3.5-4%. If the 3 month SOFR is yielding 4%, the Series B will yield 4% +0.26% (the LIBOR/SOFR correction factor) + 5.593% = 9.85% which equals $0.61 per quarter.

As such, I think a combination of both Series A and Series B preferred shares would work best here. The visibility of the preferred dividends on the Series A and the exposure to the high short-term interest rates on the Series B creates an interesting combination. I currently only have a long position in the Series A, but I am considering also going long the Series B preferred shares.

And with my ‘betting money’, I may very well initiate a long position in the common units. I think refinancing the debt with a long-term lease agreement would be a positive catalyst for the company. Should I decide to buy the common units as well, it would be a very small and very speculative position as my focus remains on the preferred shares.