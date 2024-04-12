Paper Boat Creative

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is a medical device company known for its robotic-assisted surgical systems, which are designed to perform minimally invasive surgeries. In recent years, the market has come to recognize the quality of Intuitive Surgical’s business, leading the stock to consistently trade on extremely high multiples, even as the business has matured and growth moderated. This has led to returns in line with the market over the past five years, albeit with much higher volatility.

Intuitive Surgical has a long growth runway ahead of it, and a seemingly unassailable competitive advantage. Despite this, the combination of a high multiple and lower growth means that the stock’s best days are in the past. Given the company's prospects, the stock probably continues to perform in line with the broader market but exposes investors to elevated risk.

In the near-term, Intuitive Surgical faces headwinds in China, the exhaustion of pandemic surgical backlogs, reduced bariatric surgery demand due to weight loss drugs, and depressed margins due to new product launches.

Market

Robotic-assisted surgeries are becoming increasingly common as they are less invasive, reduce patient trauma and aid recovery time. Robotic systems also offer surgeons more precise control over surgical instruments, contributing to improved surgical outcomes. While robotic systems are used in a wide range of surgeries, Intuitive Surgical's systems are primarily used for:

General surgery – hernia repair, colorectal surgery, cholecystectomy, bariatric surgery

Urologic surgery – prostatectomy, partial nephrectomy

Gynecologic surgery – hysterectomy, sacrocolpopexy

Cardiothoracic surgery

Head and neck surgery – transoral surgery

Intuitive Surgical believes that its current clearances allow it to potentially reach around seven million patients annually. The company’s systems are only currently used to treat around 2.2 million patients annually though, providing significant room for further growth. There are also expansion opportunities into new surgery types, which should support growth long-term. Intuitive Surgical believes it can grow its opportunity to around 21 million patients annually, although revenue per patient could vary significantly as the company expands.

Table 1: Estimated Adoption of Robotic-Assisted Surgery (source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Surgical)

Procedures using Intuitive's systems internationally have been growing at around a 20% compound annual growth rate and now represent roughly a third of total global procedures. Over half of Intuitive's international procedure growth is occurring outside of urology, driven by increased adoption in general surgery, gynecology and thoracic procedures.

In most of its larger international markets, Intuitive Surgical believes that adoption is still in the first quartile. China is a weak spot at the moment though. Competition there is increasing, and anticorruption activities are impacting capital placements. Intuitive Surgical has seen delayed tenders and lower system placements and expects this to persist through at least the first half of 2024.

Demographics should support surgical demand, benefiting Intuitive Surgical’s business in a number of areas, like hernias, colorectal surgery, prostatectomy and hysterectomy. Rising obesity rates are also a tailwind, both directly through bariatric surgery demand, and indirectly from obesity related health issues. The effectiveness and growing popularity of modern weight loss drugs threatens to disrupt this tailwind though.

GLP-1 drugs represent a threat to some of Intuitive’s business, although the importance of this has likely been overblown. GLP-1 drugs for weight loss have already taken some market share from bariatric surgeries. Bariatric surgeries only currently make up between 4% and 5% of Intuitive’s total global procedures though, and the company is still seeing double-digit volume growth, although this has moderated somewhat recently. Longer term, Intuitive remains optimistic, as it believes the cost and side effects of GLP-1 drugs will cause many people to abandon them over time. Even with this headwind, Intuitive’s technology remains underpenetrated and most of the company’s business is not exposed to obesity and diabetes related demand. This could actually make GLP-1s a positive, as reduced obesity rates would increase the population eligible for surgery.

Intuitive Surgical’s Ion endoluminal system has also given the company exposure to lung cancer biopsy demand. While demand is strong at the moment, the sustainability of this is unclear due to the rapid decline in smoking rates in many countries, and the consequent drop in lung cancer incidence, which is set to continue for many years to come.

Some of Intuitive's main competitors include:

Medtronic - a diversified medical device company offering robotic surgical systems aimed at minimally invasive procedures in general surgery.

Asensus Surgical - a medical device company focused on improving minimally invasive surgeries. The company's Senhance Surgical System is designed for minimally invasive surgery across various specialties. The company wants to shape the future of surgery by integrating computer vision and machine learning with surgical robotics.

Verb Surgical - is owned by Johnson & Johnson. The company has developed a digital surgery platform, which leverages robotics and data analytics. Johnson & Johnson wants to start clinical trials later this year.

CMR Surgical - offers the modular and portable Versius surgical system. The system has only been used in around 18,000 procedures.

Intuitive Surgical's dominant position in the market appears to be making it difficult for competitors to even get a foot in the door. This could be in large part due to customer satisfaction. Intuitive Surgical's net promoter score is 80, which is extremely high. Regulatory barriers, the criticality of performance and lock in once surgeons become familiar with a system probably all contribute to Intuitive's competitive advantage as well. There is also potential for AI to create a data-based scale advantage in the future.

Intuitive Surgical has been working on IoT for surgery robots for around 13 years and AI for roughly seven years. AI can help improve surgical outcomes and reduce variability in outcomes. It could also eventually help to address the shortage of well-trained care teams.

Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical is a surgical robotics company, founded in 1995. The company's technology is designed to provide surgeons with enhanced precision, control, and visualization during minimally invasive procedures.

Intuitive’s main product is the da Vinci Surgical System. This is a robotic platform that allows surgeons to perform complex surgeries through small incisions. The system includes an endoscope and instruments (scissors, scalpels, forceps). There are over 70 representative clinical uses for da Vinci surgical systems and Intuitive believes that there are numerous additional applications that can be addressed.

Intuitive Surgical recently submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA for its da Vinci 5 multiport platform. This system has four orders of magnitude more processing power than the da Vinci 4, providing greater data acquisition and analytic capabilities.

At the end of 2023, Intuitive Surgical had an installed base of 8,606 da Vinci surgical systems, with the majority of those in the US. These systems were used to perform over two million surgical procedures in 2023. Use of Intuitive Surgical’s platforms continues to grow, with system utilization increasing and hospitals adding capacity to support growth.

Procedures increased 22% in 2023, with areas of strength including Germany, France, the UK, and Ireland and general surgery in the US. Procedure growth has been above long-term trends due to patient backlogs related to the pandemic. Once these backlogs have been reduced, growth is likely to return to trend after a period of weakness driven by difficult comparable periods.

Intuitive Surgical also offers a single-port narrow access surgery system. The da Vinci multiport system has four arms, whereas the single-port system has only one. It is suitable for surgeries that require a narrow access approach, like transoral procedures. The da Vinci SP received 510(k) clearance in 2014 but wasn't launched in the US until 2018. Clearance for SP was also recently received in Europe across a broad procedure set. Intuitive's SP system installed base is now over 170. The company is also working to expand the SP system's opportunity, including:

Regulatory submissions in the US for colorectal and thoracic indications

System submission in China

Intuitive Surgical's Ion endoluminal system was cleared by the FDA in 2019, helping to support growth as the company's da Vinci business matures. This is a robotic-assisted catheter-based platform which was first cleared for performing minimally invasive lung biopsies. The system features a thin and maneuverable catheter that provides the precision necessary for performing biopsies and enables navigation far into the peripheral lung.

At the end of 2023, Intuitive Surgical had an installed base of 534 Ion systems, almost all of which were located in the US. Intuitive Surgical is pursuing clearance in international markets, which would help to expand this business. Intuitive is cleared in Europe, the UK and Korea, and the company has submitted an application in China.

Financial Analysis

Intuitive Surgical's fourth quarter revenue was 1.93 billion USD, an increase of 17% YoY. While the financial environment isn't particularly conducive to capital sales at the moment, over 80% of Intuitive's revenue is recurring and correlated with ongoing use of its products. This means that elevated procedure numbers in the wake of the pandemic have been supporting growth.

Intuitive placed 415 systems in the fourth quarter, up 12% YoY, with 209 systems placed in the US and 70 placed in Japan. Leasing represented 48% of Q4 placements, up 6% over last year, driven by customers in the US. ASP was 1.42 million USD in the fourth quarter, approximately flat YoY. ASPs were negatively impacted by geographic revenue mix, partially offset by a lower number of trade-ins.

Placements have been driven by a need for additional capacity. It is probably reasonable to question whether customers are over purchasing to help meet elevated procedure demand as surgeons work through pandemic backlogs. If this is the case, Intuitive Surgical could be left facing an extended period of system demand weakness.

There were approximately 16,500 Ion procedures in the fourth quarter, up 108% YoY. Intuitive placed 44 Ion Systems in the fourth quarter, roughly a 34% decline YoY. Intuitive continues to see strong demand but it has faced Ion catheter and vision probe supply challenges. The Ion installed base is now 534 systems, of which 214 are under operating lease arrangements.

Fourth quarter SP procedure growth increased to 58%, leading to improved average system utilization. Intuitive placed 19 SP systems in the fourth quarter.

Table 2: Intuitive Surgical 2023 System Placements (source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Surgical)

System utilization increased across Intuitive Surgical's business in 2023, indicating solid patient demand and care team satisfaction. Higher system utilization also reflects both a higher mix of shorter duration benign procedures and the need to address patient backlogs. This is important as hospitals are more sensitive to the costs associated with treating less complex, benign conditions.

Table 3: Intuitive Surgical System Utilization Growth (source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Surgical)

Procedure growth is expected to be 13-16% in 2024, which assumes less benefits from surgery backlogs, a modest decline in bariatric procedures and ongoing challenges in China. Intuitive's revenue growth rate has trailed procedure and capital install growth rates, in part because the company has been doing a higher mix of risk-sharing arrangements and leasing. Total system placements are expected to be lower in 2024, in part due the imminent introduction of the da Vinci 5. A higher proportion of Gen 4 systems are also expected to be leased as a result of this. As a result of these factors, it seems reasonable to assume that Intuitive's revenue growth will be in the low to mid teens in 2024.

Figure 1: Intuitive Surgical Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Surgical)

Intuitive's product margins were challenged in 2023 as a result of higher-than-expected costs, primarily for the company's newer platforms. This situation will persist with the introduction of the da Vinci 5. Ultimately, margins should bounce back as Intuitive builds volumes and optimizes product design, manufacturing and its supply chains. The company is targeting gross profit margins in excess of 70% long-term.

Figure 2: Intuitive Surgical Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Surgical)

Operating expense growth is expected to be 11-15% in 2024, driven by growth investments. This could lead to a deterioration in operating profit margins in 2024, depending on growth, particularly if gross profit margins are down.

While Intuitive's operating profit margins have fluctuated between 20 and 30% over the past 20 years, the company should be able to realize operating leverage and drive profitability higher as the business matures. Rather than creating an opportunity for share price appreciation, this is necessary just to justify the current share price though.

Figure 3: Intuitive Surgical Net Income Margin (source: Created by author using data from Intuitive Surgical)

Conclusion

Intuitive Surgical has an extremely strong business, with robust growth, a long growth runway and solid profit margins. The company has traded on extreme multiples in recent years though, even as growth has moderated and the company has failed to generate operating leverage. This has meant that the company's returns have roughly been in line with the market, but with significantly higher volatility.

Modest growth and margin gains, coupled with multiple compression, will make it difficult for Intuitive Surgical to outperform the market long-term. There is also potential for headwinds in China, the exhaustion of pandemic surgical backlogs, reduced bariatric surgery demand and depressed margins due to new product launches to stifle returns in the near-term.

Figure 4: Intuitive Surgical Share Price Performance (source: Seeking Alpha)