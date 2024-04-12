Sundry Photography

I think SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) continues to execute well, and I continue to see it as one of the best-of-breed cybersecurity solutions out there.

That said, the supporting evidence and report card that SentinelOne has shown thus far continues to trail behind CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) in terms of the platform story, although to give management credit, it continues to be improving.

I have covered SentinelOne extensively on Seeking Alpha, which can be found here. I continue to see SentinelOne as a growing force in the cybersecurity market and believe that management continues to execute well even amidst a challenging environment.

Thoughts on 4Q and guide

While the earnings results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024 were mostly positive, the revenue growth guidance of 31% for FY2025 was likely the main disappointment.

SentinelOne's outlook and demand commentary was largely consistent with the prior quarters, as the company continues to see customers focus on cost efficiencies in the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. As a result, there is some uncertainty around the visibility into the timing and size of deals, which is embedded in the guidance. As such, there is some prudence in the FY2025 guidance that reflects the current environment and uncertainties.

The initial guide of roughly flat net new ARR is most likely conservative given some of the trends which I will highlight later below, including solid momentum with new and large customers. That said, when compared to CrowdStrike's 10% net new ARR, SentinelOne does seem to fall short.

That said, there is a strong push for profitability that may be affecting some of the growth in the near-term. The target to reach positive free cash flows and operating income by the end of FY2025 is ahead of consensus expectations.

It does seem like growth may be more muted in FY2025, although, as I will explain later, I think that with profitability (positive free cash flows and operating income) being prioritized, SentinelOne can then use these cash flows to reinvest in the business to sustain high growth rates for even longer period of time.

Large, new customers incoming

For SentinelOne, given its relatively smaller scale and size, it is important for the company to bring in new and large customers.

This was what happened in the quarter, as SentinelOne brought in a record number of customers with at least a million dollars in ARR in the fourth quarter.

Most of these customers were new to SentinelOne, which suggests that net new customer additions were still strong, and that the company is showing the market that it is having success in pushing upmarket.

Total customers grew 20% from the prior year, and customers with at least $100k in ARR grew 30% from the prior year.

SentinelOne's ARR per customer continued to grow double-digits from the prior year as well.

All this does suggest that SentinelOne is having success with the larger enterprises, although there might be some signs of mid-market weakness.

Profitability to be prioritized

The key thing about the fourth quarter earnings was that management was focused on getting free cash flows and operating income to be positive by the end of FY2025.

This requires operating expenses growth to be roughly 12%.

The reductions in force that SentinelOne did in the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year is expected to bring a 5-percentage point tailwind, while the two acquisitions it did are expected to bring a 2 to 3 percentage points headwind, mostly in the first half of the year.

I think SentinelOne is on a mission here in terms of accelerating its profitability so that it can be in-line with the rest of the best-of-breed cybersecurity companies.

The goal here is to achieve profitability while still maintaining one of the highest growth rates in the industry.

There will definitely be some limiting on the growth factor when SentinelOne focuses on the profitability goal, but that is likely embedded in the top-line guidance, which does imply a slower growth. However, I think that this is the right way given that with profitability achieved and stabilized, this gives SentinelOne room to reinvest in the business and drive more growth.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, SentinelOne achieved a tenth consecutive quarter of at least 25 percentage points improvement in operating income margin.

Gross margins reached a near record high of 78% as it improved 3 percentage points from the prior year and is within SentinelOne's long-term gross margin target of 75% to 80%+ gross margins. This improvement in gross margins came about by being disciplined in pricing, increasing scale and improving unit economics of the business model.

As a result, as of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, free cash flow margins were at negative 6%, operating margins came in at negative 9% and net income margin were at negative 4%, highlighting how close the company is to achieving profitability.

The operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 fiscal year improved 26 percentage points from the prior year as a result of increasing scale and discipline on costs.

That said, this profitability goal is executed against a backdrop where SentinelOne continues to invest in growth to ensure the long-term strategic goals of the company are met. Of course, management remains selective in the areas where it is investing in, which includes areas like endpoint, AI, cloud and data.

While SentinelOne is accelerating its path to profitability and positive free cash flows, the company already has a strong fortress balance sheet.

It currently has $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments on its balance sheet and does not have any debt at all.

This does imply that the shift towards profitability and positive free cash flows will bring even more flexibility and durability to the SentinelOne business model. This positions SentinelOne well in the long run, as it ensures that the company can grow sustainability and continue to have the financial leeway to invest in growth and also continue to gain market share and expand into new markets.

I think that we will see SentinelOne prioritize profitability in the next one year and thereafter, with positive free cash flows and operating income, SentinelOne can then use these cash flows to reinvest in the business to sustain high growth rates for an even longer period of time.

Innovation still important

While profitability is prioritized, SentinelOne expects that in FY2025, it will have a strong pipeline of innovation to drive platform interest across cloud, AI, data and endpoint.

Within the cloud, SentinelOne just acquired PingSafe and will be integrating its capabilities onto its platform.

PingSafe improves cloud offering (SentinelOne)

SentinelOne elaborated that it sees PingSafe as competitive as other major cloud-native application protection platform ("CNAPP") and cloud security posture management ("CSPM") vendors, but it can sieve through the noise and bring more actionable insights than competitors. Moreover, PingSafe has developed an innovative offensive attack mapping engine that simulates and identifies attack paths to validate protection and verify compliance.

As a result, the addition of PingSafe's CNAPP capabilities to SentinelOne's Singularity platform will help bolster its cloud security offering.

Within AI, SentinelOne expects to make Purple AI generally available in the next few weeks. Management commented that they are already seeing high interest for Purple AI, and they have received positive feedback from the early adopters.

In addition, SentinelOne launched the Singularity Data Lake, which is expected to disrupt legacy SIEM.

The Singularity Platform (SentinelOne)

On top of growing the Singularity platform's offerings, SentinelOne is also increasing the automation on the platform through the acquisition of Stride Security. Stride is making the Singularity platform one of the most autonomous in the industry as a next-generation security orchestration platform that will help to reduce the complexities and cost burden of legacy source solutions.

It's a positive that SentinelOne knows that a platform is only as good as the sum of its parts, and it has the intention to remain best-of-breed across all areas of its platform.

Growing in emerging markets

SentinelOne's first core market and leadership in endpoint security is enabling it to expand its presence across other markets.

With emerging platform solutions including cloud, data and AI, SentinelOne shared that the other solutions other than endpoint security solutions already made up a third of its bookings in FY2024, and they expect this mix to continue to grow in the next few years.

Data saw a strong quarter in the fourth quarter as the quarterly bookings for data rose to 10% of the total quarterly bookings. In particular, SentinelOne is seeing strong interest in Singularity Data Lake as it continues to displace legacy SIEM solutions.

One example it gave to illustrate its strong differentiation and win rate in data is that it displaced Splunk (SPLK) in the quarter because the customer saw that Singularity DataLake could offer better cost of ownership, speed and scalability.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, for companies growing at about 30%+, SentinelOne is currently trading at just 8.5x 2024 Price/Sales, which is a 10% discount to its peer group.

I rolled forward the financial forecasts for SentinelOne to the next five-year period from 2024 to 2028. My earlier top-line forecasts were in-line with 2024 guidance of 31%, so I am keeping the top-line growth forecasts for now. That said, I do see scope for revenue growth to be way higher than what I am forecasting here given that in 2025 and beyond, SentinelOne would have more scope to invest for growth after the profitability target has been achieved. The current revenue CAGR post 2024 is 24%, but I can see the scenario where the company can push it towards the high twenty range.

For the bottom line, I assume that the increasing scale will bring able operating leverage that would be evident from 2025 onwards, and that the first full year of positive operating profits will be in 2025.

My 1-year price target for SentinelOne is $26.40. This is based on a 10x P/S multiple, which is more in-line with its peer group and revenue growth profile.

Conclusion

With SentinelOne's recent results, I do think that the company is on track and continues to be doing well even though the macro environment remains uncertain.

The selloff after the results was due to the elevated expectations for revenue growth for the next year, but like I mentioned above, my FY2025 forecast or calendar year 2024 forecast for SentinelOne was already 31%, which was surprisingly precise given that guidance was also 31% at the midpoint.

I continue to like SentinelOne because the team is executing well, and it is one of the best-of-breed solutions out there today that will continue to take market share.

The company's focus on profitability this year will pivot it to the next level, as its ability to generate positive operating profits and free cash flows illustrates the long-term sustainability of the business model.

While focused on profitability, the company is well aware it needs to continue to bring innovation to the table and continues to invest in its business to drive future growth.

The company is also seeing traction with larger businesses as more large new customers are interested in SentinelOne's offerings.

Furthermore, its emerging businesses outside of endpoint security are doing well and continue to show SentinelOne's ability to sell beyond endpoint security and become a cybersecurity platform.