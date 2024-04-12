Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SentinelOne: Executing Well Toward Becoming A Best-Of-Breed In Cybersecurity

Summary

  • SentinelOne, Inc. is executing well and remains one of the best cybersecurity solutions, although it trails behind CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks in terms of platform story.
  • The revenue growth guidance of 31% for FY2025 was disappointing to the market, but my model was already forecasting 31% growth for FY2025, so it is in line with my expectations.
  • SentinelOne is bringing in new and large customers, showing success in pushing upmarket.
  • The focus for FY2025 will be to achieve profitability, and that will bring flexibility and durability to its business model.
  • Solutions outside of endpoint security solutions already made up a third of its bookings in FY2024, and I expect this mix to continue to grow in the next few years.

SentinelOne headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

I think SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) continues to execute well, and I continue to see it as one of the best-of-breed cybersecurity solutions out there.

That said, the supporting evidence and report card that SentinelOne has shown thus far

