MTY Food Group Inc. (MTYFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCPK:MTYFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 12, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Lefebvre - CEO
Renee St-Onge - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Zamparo - CIBC
Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank
George Doumet - Scotiabank
Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MTY Food Group, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Friday, April 12, 2024.

I would now like to turn the call over to Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Eric Lefebvre

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for MTY's first quarter conference call for fiscal 2024. The press release and MD&A with complete financial statements and related notes were issued earlier this morning and are available on our website as well as on SEDAR. During the call, we will be referring to forward-looking statements and to certain numbers that are non-IFRS measures. You can refer to our MD&A for more details. I also remind you that all figures presented on today's call are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Following two years of strong system sales growth amid a challenging economic environment, first quarter results were adversely affected by extreme weather, primarily in January and the first-two weeks of February. Extreme cold temperatures throughout most of North America cause significant downward

