The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) stock is on the move today following its Q1 earnings results. We had previously recommended this stock to our investing group as one that would hold up in a chaotic rate environment, and publicly recommended the stock in April and reiterated the buy in October 2023.

We are in a tricky tape now. The narrative of the market seems to be changing. Investor sentiment over the last two weeks has started to shift, so some corrective action in stocks is likely. However, the insurance industry has raised the rates it charges for coverage substantially. And we, as consumers and businesses, have to pay. In most states, insurance is mandated. We continue to think PGR stock is a buy, though we do think shares will take a bit of a breather before ramping higher again. In this column, we update you on the just-reported Q1 performance and our forward view.

One thing we know in this industry is that quarters can be volatile. It can really fluctuate. Rates move based on geographic losses they take relative to the premiums to take in, and earnings also fluctuate based on claim volume relative to collected premiums. The stock pays a small quarterly dividend, but as a reminder, PGR stockholders often receive some nice annual dividends as well over the years, which is a benefit. In the present column, we will discuss performance metrics that you need to be aware of.

First earnings and revenues. The consensus EPS estimate was $3.30, on net premium revenues of $17.21 billion. We saw a miss on those revenues as they came in at $16.15 billion across premiums, securities, fees, and service income collected. This actual revenue number was a near 20% increase from last year, and earnings were strong with reduced claim activity hitting $3.94 per share.

Further, there was a lower rate of Catastrophe losses this quarter versus last year. Significant losses from catastrophes will come and go, and this is part of the process of being an insurer. As we always say, long-term, it's all about the math. This was a pretty good quarter overall. The ultimate goal is for the company to pay out less overtime than it takes in. So for every quarter with losses, we get quarters like the one just reported, with fewer claims than expected.

Core income metrics

Progressive had a great quarter, and the performance in March was strong. Take a look at how strong the month was:

Progressive Q1 2024 March Commentary

These are strong results, driven by increased premium costs for many customers. The underlying combined ratio was 84.3%, and the catastrophe loss ratio was just 3.3% for March. Last year, the combined ratio was 106.2% This comes as net written premiums grew once again, and they grew across the board in the quarter. Net written premiums were up 18% from last year to $18.96 billion company-wide. In March, Progress wrote $7.74 billion in premiums. In personal lines, we saw $5.52 billion, including $2.31 billion in Agency premiums and $2.46 billion in Direct premiums. All in all, it was another successful quarter, and the earnings growth is impressive, justifying the continued rally we have seen.

As we look forward, investors need to monitor net written premium growth, while monitoring the combined ratios each quarter. A sub-90% combined ratio was strong. When premiums grow, and we see lower big claim volume, we have a winning combination. Traders who followed us into this investment have done extremely well.

Looking ahead

As an insurer, the PGR balance sheet remains complex, but it is in strong shape. The debt-to-capital ratio is a metric we watch, and it has declined from 28.4% when we last covered the stock to 24.0%. That said, The Progressive Corporation stock trades at a hefty valuation, but the growth we are now seeing justifies that premium. What to do? Pick your spots to enter the stock in periods of market weakness. In our opinion, PGR stock is great for slow, long-term growth, with bonus dividends along the way.

While we initially flagged this for a tactical trade, we have been holding a house position that we will let run forever and ever. There will be bumps along the way, but we expect long-term growth and some income from holding the stock. If The Progressive Corporation shares retrace closer to $200, we think new money can come in.