Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 12, 2024 11:16 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock, BLK:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.67K Followers

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 12, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Meade - General Counsel
Laurence Fink - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Martin Small - Chief Financial Officer
Robert Kapito - President

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Kenneth Worthington - JP Morgan
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group
Daniel Fannon - Jefferies
William Katz - TD Cowen
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank
Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Operator

Good morning. My name is Katie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the BlackRock Incorporated First Quarter 2024 Earnings Teleconference. Our host for today's call will be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Laurence D. Fink; Chief Financial Officer, Martin S. Small; President, Robert S. Kapito; and General Counsel, Christopher J. Meade. All lines have been made on mute to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]

Mr. Meade, you may begin your conference.

Chris Meade

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Meade, the General Counsel of BlackRock. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements. We call your attention to the fact that BlackRock's actual results may, of course, differ from these statements.

As you know, BlackRock has filed reports with the SEC, which lists some of the factors that may cause the results of BlackRock to differ materially from what we say today. BlackRock assumes no duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

With that, I'll turn it over to Martin.

Martin Small

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to present results for the first quarter of 2024. Before I turn it over to Larry, I'll review our financial

Recommended For You

About BLK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BLK

Trending Analysis

Trending News