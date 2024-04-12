Daniel Grizelj

I've been pounding the table on international markets lately just because I think U.S. markets are stretched. There are, of course, a ton of ways to try to get access to overseas stocks, from passive to more factor-based. One fund that's more on the latter side and interesting to me is the Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO).

IDMO is an exchange-traded fund provided by Invesco, a leading independent global investment management firm. This specific fund aims to track the performance of stocks within the S&P Developed ex-US & South Korea LargeMidCap Index that exhibit the highest momentum score. The fund primarily invests at least 90% of its total assets in the securities of these companies, rebalancing and reconstituting semi-annually.

Emphasizing momentum, this ETF focuses on stocks exhibiting an upward price trend or recent positive returns. This investment style can lead to outperformance in growth-oriented and bullish market conditions. However, it's important to note that such a strategy might also exhibit higher volatility compared to the broader market. The momentum focus of the fund clearly explains why, from a style allocation perspective, nearly 50% can be categorized as Large-Cap Growth.

invesco.com

A Closer Look at the ETF's Holdings

IDMO holds a diversified portfolio of international stocks, with a total of 212 holdings. Positions include companies like:

Novo Nordisk 'B': A global healthcare company with a strong presence in diabetes care.

SAP: A leading provider of enterprise application software and services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial: One of Japan's leading financial groups, with a global network spanning over 50 countries.

These holdings provide a glimpse into the fund's diversified portfolio, with a focus on well-established, global companies. No position makes up more than 2.71% of the portfolio, making it well diversified.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The sector allocation of the IDMO provides insight into which areas of the market the fund is most exposed to. As of the end of 2023, the largest sector allocation is towards Industrials, followed by Technology. This makes sense given that both sectors in the U.S. have had meaningful outperformance, which in turn carries through to companies in those sectors outside U.S. markets.

invesco.com

From a country perspective, it's got a major weighting towards Japan. Again, this makes sense given how much momentum that country's markets have had for the past year. Denmark is second, followed by the UK.

invesco.com

Comparing IDMO to Other ETFs

When considering investment in an ETF like the IDMO, it's essential to compare it against other similar funds. If we compare the fund to an international ETF like the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA), we see that IDMO has meaningfully outperformed on a price ratio basis, and this looks set to continue in my view.

TradingView

Pros and Cons: Investing in the IDMO ETF

Investing in the IDMO comes with both benefits and risks. On the plus side, the fund provides exposure to international stocks with strong momentum, potentially leading to significant gains during bullish market conditions. The fund's broad diversification across various sectors and geographies can also help mitigate specific risks.

On the downside, a momentum investing strategy might lead to higher volatility, especially during market downturns or periods of increased uncertainty. Furthermore, the fund's concentration in the Industrials and Technology sectors could expose investors to sector-specific risks. The Japan weighting is also a bit higher than I'd like to see, which could be a drawback.

To Invest or Not to Invest?

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF is an interesting investment vehicle for those seeking exposure to international stocks with strong momentum. I think it's a good fund for what it does, provides at least a factor tilt towards momentum, and creates a return stream in a portfolio that looks different from that of the S&P 500 itself. It's a momentum and non-U.S. market fund, and perhaps the next cycle is momentum and everything but the U.S. market going forward. Worth considering as part of your equity allocation.