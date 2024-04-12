Maksim Safaniuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The consumer economy might be showing signs of softening, but alcoholic drinks manufacturer Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is holding up rather well. The owner of Corona and Modelo beers released its final quarter (Q4 FY24) and full year FY24 (year ending February 2023) results yesterday, which show that despite pockets of weakness, its performance is good.

The fact that earnings per share [EPS] figures exceeded the company's guidance is a particular highlight. Further, the outlook for FY25 is good too. The stock’s prospects for the remainder of 2024 have also improved as a result as well. In other words, STZ can continue its sector beating performance in the foreseeable future.

The stock is up by 11% year-to-date [YTD] compared to the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index has risen by a far more muted 4%. Here I take a closer look at the latest earnings report to assess how much upside there is for the stock now.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Sales growth sustains in a weakening environment

The company’s net sales grew by 5.4%, which is some improvement over the 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase seen for the first nine months of the year as Q4 FY24 sales improved to 7%.

It is a softening from the 7.2% increase seen in FY23, though and is also below the company’s 10-year compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 8.7%. This was to be expected considering the weakening consumer environment in its big US market, which brings in much of the revenues.

High inflation and interest rates have impacted consumer budgets in the recent past. Retail sales data for the US for January-February 2024 shows a notable slow down. In fact, sales at alcohol stores actually declined slightly YoY in January this year, which indicates the slowing market conditions Constellation is operating in right now.

Source: Constellation Brands

That said, the company’s beer segment, which brought in 82% of the sales in FY24, isn’t badly placed at all. Beer sales grew by 9%, coming in at the upper end of the guidance range of 8-9%. Constellation's challenge comes from its Wine and Spirits (W&S) segment, which saw a 9% sales drop. This, too, was expected, with a decline of 7-9% penciled in by the company. Even accounting for disinvestments in the wine business in FY24, the segment’s sales still fell by 8%.

Better sales seen in FY25

But the company expects numbers to improve in FY25. Total net sales growth is forecast to see a small uptick, with the outlook range of 6-7%, both due to continued Beer sales' growth and also improvements in the W&S business. Beer's growth is seen in the 7-9% range, same as in FY25. The relative uptick can come from W&S. The lower end of the guidance range sees a decline of just 0.5%. At best, it could even show a minor increase of 0.5%.

Improved earnings and expectations

Even though Constellation's sales growth has slowed down, the income is quite another matter. The operating income showed healthy growth of 11% in reported terms and 7% in comparable terms on a softening in operating expenses. The operating margins remain strong at 31.8% and 32.6% respectively. They have even seen a slight improvement over 30.1% and 32.1% respectively in 2023.

Similarly, the EPS also showed positive trends, surpassing the guidance. The reported per share profit is at USD 9.39, higher than the midpoint of the guidance range of USD 9.15-9.35, the actual figure was 1.5% higher. It also compares positively to a loss last year. FY23's losses were driven partly on equity losses from its investment in the cannabis company Canopy Growth (CGC) and weakness in its wine and spirits business due to lower volumes and higher inflation.

Source: Constellation Brands

The comparable EPS figure grew by 9% to USD 12.38 as well, excluding losses from Canopy. Like reported EPS, it too, came in higher than the midpoint of the guidance range of USD 12-12.20 by 2.3%.

The company’s outlook for FY25 is positive as well. At the midpoint of the guidance range (see table above), the earnings will grow by 44.2% in reported terms and 10.3% in comparable terms.

The forward P/E and dividends

The projections result in a forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.7x, which is below the stock’s five-year average of 21.6x. This indicates a 10% upside to the stock. But if like this year, the EPS exceeds the guidance at the midpoint, the upside to the stock rises to 12.5%.

Further, the company has raised its dividend to USD 1.01 per share, an increase of 13%, after already raising it by 11% last year. If its dividends remain the same in each of the succeeding quarters, the forward dividend yield rises to 1.51% compared to the 1.34% earlier.

On its own, the dividend yield isn’t high, but the company has both paid and grown its dividends for the past eight years, which counts for something. It has also added not insignificantly to the returns on the stock over the past decade (see chart below).

Price and Total Returns, 10y (Source: Seeking Alpha)

What next?

The key takeaway from Constellation’s latest numbers is that there’s upside to it. In fact, the combination of a price upside and dividend payouts make it a decent stock to buy right now. As a consumer staple stock, there’s also predictability to it, which is a particular positive at a time when the consumer economy can slow down.

Its latest numbers reflect decent sales growth even within a weakening market. The beer business in particular has seen positive growth and is expected to continue doing so. The wine and spirits segment is also seen stabilizing in FY25 after a drop in the past year.

Constellations earnings are robust. The operating income margin continues to be robust and growth in EPS is healthy. EPS projections for FY25 also make the stock attractive compared to its past P/E levels. The dividend increase is an additional sweetener.

All in all, there’s more to like about STZ than not. It might not be anywhere near the best performing stock this year, but it does promise decent, predictable returns. I’m going with a Buy rating.