Rather than its usual Analyst Day held at its Houston headquarters, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) hosted a short, one-hour update call on April 3. I always recommend people at least read through the Analyst Day slide deck or try to catch part of the calls, as Enterprise often does an impressive job of outlining their view on oil and gas macro during their Investor Day presentations.

The company is never really outlandishly bullish compared to others in the industry, so it provides a great contrast to longer-term views put out by regulators or government agencies, which have some incentive to at least nod to current administration policy. In my view, the reality of how things will shape up over the next twenty or thirty years likely lies somewhere in the middle, so getting a bullish slant provides some necessary context.

There was not too much fundamental change from last year, but Enterprise did give some additional color and provide more granularity beyond what we saw with the Q4 conference call. That was a strong quarter from them, but market reaction was a bit tepid given some fears over capital expenditure creep which spills over into concerns on a weaker growth outlook for the distribution; this Analyst Day put to bed a lot of those concerns.

Macro Highlights

EPD Analyst Day Slide Deck

Above is a fun slide that helps contextualize the energy markets as a whole. "Energy" above is an all-encompassing term - travel, heat, electricity, transport - but it shows how the impact from wind and solar is still small and how early on we are in the transition. Further, per capita global energy consumption has grown 62% from 1965 to 2022 as more of the world shifts into the middle class.

When we think about how Enterprise is positioning its business - supporting natural gas liquids, natural gas, petrochemicals - this forms a cornerstone framework. Demand for energy will grow globally as populations continue to increase and per capita energy consumption grows. These products are still, at least under consensus view, believed to be less impacted than crude oil.

The United States will be a large player in all of these. Interestingly, Enterprise forecasts on commodity production across all three major products are up versus 2023 forecasts - not down. Midstream is plagued with concerns over when "peak earnings" might fall, and at least on a per-barrel basis, the Enterprise view is that more hydrocarbons will be flowing in 2030 in America versus 2024.

Where we have seen slippage in their forecasts is in the Permian. Oil production forecasts there have been shifted down incrementally, with natural gas and natural gas liquids remaining constant. Enterprise sees higher gas to oil ratios going forward from new wells, but given overall crude oil production is still viewed higher than last year, they see crude production growing outside the Permian more than they did before (hint: Bakken, Gulf of Mexico, both of which have been areas I've emphasized).

EPD Analyst Day Slide Deck

Market concerns over Tier 1 acreage depletion have been ramping lately, and what I'd otherwise classify as a belief in the lack of sustainability of shale. Producers have been trying to combat this belief, and Enterprise did so as well. Time was spent on the call discussing how technology aims to boost recovery rates in shale (e.g., not leaving as much recoverable resource behind in the ground) and in lowering decline rates (making the business less capital intensive).

We've heard from the majors in particular how they've really started to make strides in boosting overall recovery - Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) both spoke to this during Q3 and Q4 conference calls - and we've also seen producers - Antero Resources (AR), Chord Energy (CHRD), several others - also speak to lower decline rates on their newer vintages. Antero Resources is a pretty notable one, as are a lot of natural gas producers, as many of these companies have been in multi-year maintenance production levels. We've seen Antero Resources cut its decline rate in half versus their 2019 vintages with recent wells drilled, and all else equal, that means lower capital to hold production flat.

The big picture is that technological advances in shale are not over. Are the benefits harder to squeeze out today versus the gains seen years ago? Of course. We've seen breakeven in shale get cut from $60.00 per barrel (or higher) to $35.00 per barrel over the past ten years. There are still apparently improvements to be made.

Capital Expenditures

During its Q4 conference call, Enterprise gave 2025 capital spend guidance of $3,000mm; 2024 was $3,750mm. Remember that maintenance spend is around $400 - 450mm, so the partnership has had some relatively heavy growth forecast, both in years past and looking forward. With many other partnerships - albeit smaller ones - in maintenance or minimal spend mode, the market has taken a bit of a sour stance on this kind of capital spend.

Management gave an outlook into 2026 during this call's slide deck, putting the figure at $2,250mm at the upper range. We're starting to see a step-down in projects as Enterprise should see less natural gas processing plants brought online in the Permian in the back half of the decade, as well as the ethane export terminals (both the joint venture at Morgan's Point and the brand new Neches River facility) come into service. The approval of the SPOT oil export terminal came recently, but that should be baked into the existing 2026 guide.

While I don't think we can call it "capital discipline" quite yet, these are projects that cement Enterprise's position in the NGL space as well as maintaining its dominance as a key export player. The demand is there for these, and once customers no longer need to grow, we should see capital spend creep back down towards the maintenance level even further. Less growth, of course, means a better outlook for both buybacks and distribution increases.

Takeaways

The recent update call by Enterprise Products Partners provided valuable insights into the energy market landscape and the company's strategic direction. Despite the absence of its usual Analyst Day event, the session offered comprehensive macro highlights, emphasizing the ongoing transition within the energy sector and the role of natural gas liquids, natural gas, and petrochemicals in meeting global energy demands. Notably, EPD reaffirmed its optimistic outlook on commodity production in the United States, projecting growth across all major products. Addressing market concerns over shale sustainability, EPD highlighted technological advancements aimed at boosting recovery rates and lowering decline rates, signaling ongoing innovation in the shale sector.

