Omega Healthcare: Better Options In The Healthcare Space For Dividend Investors

Apr. 13, 2024 6:00 AM ETOmega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Stock
The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Omega Health Investors has seen tenant issues and a high payout ratio above 100% during its latest quarter, putting its dividend at risk.
  • OHI reported strong earnings in Q4 2023 beating on both revenue & FFO, but its portfolio occupancy is still below pre-pandemic levels.
  • The aging population and increased need for healthcare facilities could be potential catalysts for OHI in the future, but there are better dividend options in the healthcare sector.
  • With the latest CPI report, this could also place more downward pressures on portfolio tenants, further increasing the risk of a dividend cut in the foreseeable future.

Health care costs

adventtr

Introduction

The REIT sector is a great way to get stable, growing dividends if your main goal is income. Over the past few years I've ramped up my dividend-focused investing with a good bit of my portfolio invested in the

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

