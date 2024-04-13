adventtr

Introduction

The REIT sector is a great way to get stable, growing dividends if your main goal is income. Over the past few years I've ramped up my dividend-focused investing with a good bit of my portfolio invested in the sector (XLRE). Healthcare REITs in particular have done well over the past year while their retail peers have not over the same period.

One reason is the need for essentials like hospitals, nursing homes, and skilled nursing facilities. A REIT that is popular amongst dividend investors is one I've covered before, Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). And although they pay a nice dividend currently, this was not well-covered during their latest quarter. And I think there are better alternatives within the healthcare sector. In this article we'll discuss OHI's latest earnings, 2024 guidance, and a potential catalyst that may benefit the REIT in the long-term.

Previous Thesis

Although healthcare REITs have done well in the past year, some have still had troubles, mainly tenant issues, including Omega Healthcare Investors. During my last thesis back in September: Is The Dividend Sustainable?, I rated the stock a hold due to their tenant troubles. The REIT saw a total of four on a non-cash basis at the time, including their largest tenant, Lavie Care Canters.

Their payout ratio also creeped up above 90%, putting the dividend at risk. Despite this, the company did have a solid balance sheet with manageable debt maturities and an investment-grade credit rating. Their expiring leases were also well-laddered, which is something I did like about the company. Fast-forward 7 months later, the stock is down nearly 6% and I still rate them a hold for reasons I discuss later in this article.

Brief Overview

Before we get into specifics, for those unfamiliar with Omega Healthcare Investors, they are a healthcare REIT focused on acquiring skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. They currently have a diversified portfolio across 69 operators in 42 states, including the most populous states, California & Texas. Others include Indiana, Florida, and New York to name a few. Additionally, they also have a large presence in the United Kingdom with 113 properties currently in the country.

OHI investor presentation

2023

Most know last year was a tough one for REITs with higher for longer interest rates. This caused the sector to fall out of favor with dividend investors as they elected to safer, fixed-rate investments. But despite this, healthcare REITs remained strong throughout the year. Looking at the chart below you can see all four healthcare REITs are in the green with OHI up 12.44%.

Data by YCharts

With so much uncertainty surrounding the economic backdrop, this caused essential segments like healthcare to trade in the green. But as a dividend investor, your stocks trading in the green is great and all, but how the company does financially should be the main question when investing. Especially for those with long-term outlooks like myself.

During OHI's Q4 earnings back in early February, the REIT delivered a beat on both FFO & revenue estimates. FFO beat estimates by $0.01 coming in at $0.68 while revenue of $239.32 million beat by a sizable $32.74 million. Revenue grew nicely year-over-year from $145.85 million while FFO declined nearly 7% from $0.73 over the same period.

The increase in revenue was from new investments, tenant restructurings, and asset sales. The company managed to sell 30 Lavie Care facilities for proceeds of $317.9 million during the quarter. All of these facilities were located in Florida.

Additionally, aside from disposing of assets, OHI also made $249 million in new investments in 2023 and sold a total 69 facilities for $485 million. Their portfolio occupancy stood at 74.6% at the end of December, but OHI saw this tick up to 80.2% in January.

However, this is still down below pre-pandemic levels of nearly 84%. This is something OHI and their peers have faced over the past several years and something that will likely take time as they work to get back to these levels in the foreseeable future.

Tenant Issues Still Linger

Omega Healthcare Investors has been working on strengthening the portfolio with restructurings regarding the Lavie Care & Guardian portfolios, as well as Maplewood. During the quarter, Lavie paid $5.3 million in rent and another $1.45 million in January. In regards to Maplewood, they paid a total of $3.8 million in rent. At the same time the company had to utilize Guardian's security deposit of $4.4 million for rent during the quarter.

Collecting security deposits is something as an investor I don't like to see as this signals financial distress from tenants. It also puts the company at further risk of financial issues down the line as well. Especially considering interest rates may remain much higher for longer with the recent CPI report which had inflation remaining stubborn and climbing 0.4% in March. OHI continues to work with these operations in regards to rent payment, lease restructurings, and transitions.

Catalysts

Despite their ongoing tenant issues, Omega Healthcare Investors like its peers in the healthcare sector does have some potential catalysts that could benefit the REIT in the near future. Aside from restructuring, the aging population of baby boomers could fuel an increase in the need for Americans to require more care by 2030. In fact, this is expected to increase by 75%.

Furthermore, the number of Americans 65 years and older are on course to double from 46 million to nearly 100 million over the next 3 decades. Technology and new advances in medicines has increased life expectancies. Additionally, more Americans are dedicating their lives to health & wellness, which also plays a part in longer life expectancies and the potential need for healthcare facilities.

Dividend Safety

If you're reading this, I assume you're an investor in Omega Healthcare or a potential investor looking at the juicy dividend yield of nearly 9% at the time of writing. Considering FFO of $0.68 the REIT brought in during the quarter, one might say the dividend of $0.67 was 100% covered. But for those that may be unfamiliar, AFFO is the preferred method that should be considered when assessing dividend safety.

In the case of OHI, investors should consider funds available for distribution, or FAD. For Q4, this came below the current dividend at $0.64, giving OHI a payout ratio of 102%. Moreover, for the full-year FAD of $2.62 was below the annualized dividend of $2.68.

Author creation

During the fourth quarter management did issue FFO guidance of $2.70 - $2.80 for 2024, but did not issue guidance for funds available for distribution. And this included no new investments or sale of assets for the year. So, this could come in higher than expected as I suspect management is giving a baseline to manage expectations and get more clarity regarding interest rates and the economic backdrop.

Furthermore, FAD could also increase as well, putting their payout ratio back below 100%. This is something OHI investors should keep a close eye on in the coming quarters, more so in the second half of the year.

Moreover, peers CareTrust REIT and Healthpeak are better options for those looking for dividends. They don't offer the very attractive yield that OHI currently offers, but their dividend payout ratios are currently safe, and yields of 6.43% and nearly 5% are attractive.

I covered CTRE recently in an article you can read here, where the REIT had a very conservative payout ratio of 76% using their funds available for distribution. They also recently increased their dividend for the 9th consecutive year by 4%, while OHI has not raised theirs since 2019.

Data by YCharts

Healthpeak Properties is another healthcare REIT with a forward AFFO payout ratio of 80% using their lower end of their 2024 guidance of $1.50. Although they don't have the dividend track record of CareTrust REIT, having not increased the dividend since they cut it back during the recent pandemic. However, with the recent merger and aging baby boomers causing the need for more healthcare facilities, this should propel dividend growth in the foreseeable future.

Valuation

As previously mentioned with the latest CPI report and uncertainty surrounding interest rates, I think OHI and others will likely trade near or even trend lower from here. With a forward P/FFO ratio of 11.2x using 2024's guidance midpoint, this is below peer CareTrust REIT who trades at roughly 17x and the sector median. However, they do trade above Sabra Health Care REIT's (SBRA) 10.68x.

I think this is a good entry point for investors as the stock trades below its 5-year average where they had a P/FFO ratio over 16x. Additionally, if you're willing to take the risk and have a long-term outlook on the stock, then now may be a good time to buy. However, I agree with the hold rating most analysts have for the REIT currently, and am looking to see how they tackle tenant issues going forward and if they can grow their funds available for distribution in the coming months to lower their current payout ratio.

Seeking Alpha

Bottom Line

Omega Healthcare Investors is a REIT that is popular amongst dividend investors and for good reason with a dividend yield near 9%. But what good is collecting a dividend if it's not sustainable? Although REITs have higher payout ratios due to their business structures, I like those with lower payout ratios to retain cash to reinvest back into the business for organic growth.

With a current payout ratio of 102%, dividend investors should be cautious going forward, especially with uncertainty surrounding interest rates. Although I expect OHI to maintain the dividend for now, any further tenant stress may force the REIT to cut the dividend in the process. Moreover, the current yield is enticing but with better options in the healthcare sector, I continue to rate OHI a hold.