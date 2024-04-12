andresr/E+ via Getty Images

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is working on advancing its lead candidate in its pipeline known as azenosertib as both a monotherapy and in combination with other drugs for the treatment of patients with solid tumor and hematological malignancies. One of its most advanced programs would be the use of this drug as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with platinum resistant high-grade serous ovarian cancer in the ongoing phase 2 Denali or ZN-c3-005 study. Top-line results from this study are expected to be released in the 1st half of 2025.

If a few studies go according to plan, then it will be able to file for regulatory approval of this drug for a gynecological indication in 2026. Before these catalysts are set to take place, though, there are still other milestones that investors can look forward to before then. The most near-term one would be a data readout of azenosertib + chemotherapy [gemcitabine] for the treatment of patients with osteosarcoma from a phase 1 study. Final results from this trial are expected to be released in the 1st half of 2024, and this is what is going to get the ball rolling for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in terms of catalysts.

This is only the beginning, because in the 2nd half of 2024, it has several other data readouts from other studies using azenosertib. These range from the targeting of patients with BRAF mutant metastatic colorectal cancer, two different subpopulations of platinum sensitive ovarian cancer, relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and several others. With continued advancement of its WEE1 inhibitor for the treatment of different types of solid tumor/hematological malignancies, plus several catalysts expected to take place in 2024, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Azenosertib For The Treatment Of Patients With Osteosarcoma

One of the programs with the most near-term catalyst that is rapidly approaching would be the use of azenosertib in combination with gemcitabine for the treatment of patients with osteosarcoma. The use of this combination regimen is being explored for the treatment of this patient population from the ongoing phase 1/2 ZN-c3-003 study. Osteosarcoma is a type of bone cancer that occurs as a result of cancerous cells that are responsible for forming the bone of a person. New treatment options are desperately needed for this disease because treatment options now cause long-lasting effects that are carried with the patient for many years. Osteosarcoma can develop in any bone of the body, but there are two areas in particular where it develops, which are:

Bones around the knee area

Upper arm bone part of the shoulder.

The market opportunity for this indication is pretty ideal. The global osteosarcoma market is expected to grow to $937.34 million by 2030.

The thing is that if this type of cancer is treated before it has spread [metastasized], then there is a survival rate of about 70%. However, in this instance, Zentalis is specifically recruiting patients who have relapsed or who are refractory to treatment. To take it one step further, consider that these patients have metastatic disease. The hope is that this biotech can achieve a successful outcome for these patients. Why is that? That's because there is potential for a WEE1 inhibitor such as azenosertib to remove the resistance barrier observed with chemotherapy. Over 50% of osteosarcoma patients have TP53 mutation that occurs.

The importance of this is that it results in chemotherapeutic resistance, which is that gemcitabine can't do its job effectively. By adding in azenosertib, it might be possible to overcome such a limitation.

Whether this study ends up being successful remains to be seen. However, there is great progress being made regarding this program. The first patient, for this phase 1/2 ZN-c3-003 trial using azenosertib + gemcitabine to treat these patients with relapsed/refractory osteosarcoma, was dosed September 13th of 2021. Not only that, but it won't be long for a catalyst opportunity for investors to look forward to. It is expected that final results from this ZN-c3-003 study will be released in the 1st half of 2024.

If this program achieves clinical success, then this will be additional proof of why it makes sense for the company to advance this WEE1 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with certain types of cancers. The primary endpoint of this trial will be event-free survival [EFS] over an 18-week period per RECIST criteria. What does this mean? This means patients are given the azenosertib + gemcitabine combination and are tracked for disease progression, new site of cancer previously uninvolved or death.

Azenosertib For The Treatment Of Patients With Ovarian Cancer

The company is working on several studies to advance the use of azenosertib for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. One of the lead programs would be the use of azenosertib with another therapy to target 1st-line maintenance platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer [PSOC] patients. The company is on track to initiate such a study in 2025, with additional details about trial design to be released in the 2nd half of 2024.

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that occurs due to the growth of cancerous cells in the ovaries. With such cancerous cells growing rapidly, nearby tissue is damaged and destroyed. Some symptoms that patients with this type of cancer experience, are as follows:

Unexplained weight loss

Feeling tired all the time

Pain in lower part of the stomach that won't go away

Bloating of the stomach

Need to urinate often.

The global ovarian cancer market is expected to reach $11.18 billion by 2029. This is a huge market opportunity, and hopefully Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will be able to eventually receive approval for the entire ovarian cancer patient population.

However, some of its studies have a focus to target specific subpopulations of this disease. With this first, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, this type responds to platinum treatment, but then the cancer comes back 6 months or after. There are two 1st-line maintenance treatments for these patients and they are:

PARP inhibitor or Bevacizumab - This is used for BRCA mutation or Homologous repair deficient [HRD] patients

Bevacizumab - This is used for homologous repair proficient [HRP] patients.

What Zentalis believes it can go after would be the Bevacizumab patients who are HRP. In essence, up to 40% of PSOC patients are HRP, but are not eligible for maintenance therapy. This is where azenosertib can come in. Thus, a possible trial that might be done would be to add this drug in combination with bevacizumab to help these 1st-line maintenance PSOC patients. More details about such a study, again, are expected in the latter part of this year.

Another portion of ovarian cancer patients being targeted are those who are platinum-resistant. In essence, these are patients who relapse under 6 months after having received platinum-based chemotherapy. The "high grade" refers to being stage III or higher as a cancer, and the term "serous" means the cancer rising above from the serous membrane itself. This specific patient population is being evaluated in the ongoing phase 2 DENALI, ZN-c3-005 open-label study who are only given azenosertib as a monotherapy.

Why does this biotech have a focus on targeting patients with gynecological cancers? That's because despite having a phase 1 study with an emphasis on treating patients with multiple types of solid tumors, it achieved highly impressive results in patients with gynecological tumors. Consider that back on June 6th of 2023, it noted that in a total of 19 platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer patients who took azenosertib as a monotherapy, the objective response rate [ORR] was 37%.

Results from this phase 2 DENALI, ZN-c3-005 study are expected to be released in the 1st half of 2025. If all goes according to plan in terms of clinical success of azenosertib in treating gynecological cancers, then Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes that it could file its first New Drug Application [NDA] to the FDA for it in 2026.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $482.9 million as of December 31st of 2023.

With this cash on hand, its cash runway is expected to last into 2026. This is a significant amount of cash on hand and doesn't include cash that was received based on a deal made with Immunome (IMNM). Immunome licensed Zentalis' ZPC-21, which a drug in preclinical testing as a ROR1 antibody-drug conjugate [ADC].

An IND submission to advance this program forward for phase 1 testing is expected in Q1 of 2025. In order for this small-cap biotech to license this, it had to pay an upfront payment of $35 million. With this deal being done in January 2024, it was not reflected in the 10-K SEC Filing. Besides Zentalis receiving this upfront payment, it could also possibly be eligible to earn up to $275 million in milestone payments over time as well.

The cash burn for this company is approximately $19.7 million per quarter. Thus, with this cash runway, I don't believe that there is any risk of any near-term dilution.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. The first risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of azenosertib in combination with gemcitabine for the treatment of patients with osteosarcoma. The use of this azenosertib combination regimen is being explored in the ongoing phase 1/2 ZN-c3-003 study. There is no guarantee that the primary endpoint of event-free survival [EFS] at Week 18 will be met with statistical significance. Not only that, but a big reason for doing this trial is to overcome chemotherapeutic resistance that occurs in these patients. About 50% of them have the TP53 mutation, which is responsible for such a resistance occurring.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of azenosertib either alone as a monotherapy or in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of 1st-line maintenance platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer [PSOC] patients. A study for this program is expected to have program details revealed in the latter part of this year and then possibly begin in the early part of 2025. The goal is to specifically go after 40% of the homologous repair proficient [HRP] patients who are ineligible for 1st-line maintenance treatment. There is no assurance that a possible combination of azenosertib + bevacizumab will be enough to help these patients.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding Zentalis' final goal of possibly being in a position to file a New Drug Application [NDA] of azenosertib for a gynecological indication in 2026. This is a big risk, because in order for the biotech to decide to do that, it is likely going to have to generate several positive study outcomes. If, for some reason, the primary endpoints are not met in some of the ovarian cancer studies I highlighted above, then it is highly unlikely that it will be able to file an NDA to the FDA for azenosertib. Not only that, but it could also hinder it from being able to advance it towards the targeting of other cancer indications later on as well.

Conclusion

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been able to advance the use of its WEE1 inhibitor azenosertib against multiple types of solid tumors. The goal, as I stated above, is to get an NDA submission of this drug for gynecological tumors within the next few years. One other thing to note is that the biotech is even advancing another clinical candidate for its pipeline, which is ZN-d5 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia [AML]. However, it is not choosing to advance this drug candidate for the treatment of this patient population alone, instead it is combining it with azenosertib.

Investors won't have to wait long to see if such a combination ends up working out in being able to treat these r/r AML patients. That's because results from a phase 1 study for this program are expected to be released in the 2nd half of 2025. Besides all the catalysts I highlighted above, there are several others expected in the 2nd half of 2024. Such as: Final results from phase 1b azenosertib monotherapy study in solid tumors, results from the phase 1/2 MAMMOTH, ZN-c3-006 study in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer [PROC] in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and phase 1 study in BRAF mutant metastatic colorectal cancer patients in partnership with Pfizer (PFE).

