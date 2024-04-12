Cogeco Inc. (CGECF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Cogeco Inc. (OTCPK:CGECF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 12, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrice Ouimet - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Perron - President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotia Capital Markets
Matthew Griffiths - Bank of America
Stephanie Price - CIBC
Vince Valentini - TD Cowen
Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins Securities
Tim Casey - BMO Capital Markets
Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good day and welcome to Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Ouimet.

Patrice Ouimet

Thank you. So good morning, everybody, and welcome to this second quarter conference call. As usual, before we begin the call, I'd like to remind listeners that the call is subject to forward-looking statements which can be found in the press releases issued yesterday.

Now I would like to start by welcoming and congratulating Frederic Perron, who took over the role as President and CEO of Cogeco on March 11th. I've had the pleasure of working closely with Fred while he was leading our Canadian operations in telecommunications and he certainly did a tremendous job transforming the business to set it up for the future.

So Fred, welcome and I will let you now take over the call with your opening remarks.

Frederic Perron

Thank you, Patrice, for the kind words, and good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for our Q2 2024 results. For those of you who may not know me, as Patrice mentioned, I've led Cogeco Connexions for the past 3.5 years, having previously worked at other telecom operators in several countries.

