A Stronger Dollar May Drive The S&P 500 Much Lower

Mimadeo

This week's US CPI report and Thursday's ECB policy meeting highlight the different paths the Fed and the ECB will likely take going forward. Those differences will likely drive further dollar strength versus the euro and other major currency pairs.

The strong dollar will be a significant factor driving financial conditions, which could begin to tighten conditions considerably from here, as rates on the back of the US Treasury curve surge and real rates rise. Ultimately, this will likely lead to lower earnings estimates for multinational companies and, more importantly, bring the stock market off its lofty valuation as multiple contracts.

Divergent Paths

Bloomberg

The market now sees the ECB cutting rates at least three times in 2024, bringing the implied overnight rate for the ECB to 3.05%, while forecasting fewer than two rate cuts from the Fed, driving an implied rate of 4.86%. This increased the spread between the central banks to 1.8%, the widest since December.

Bloomberg

The widening spreads also can be seen when looking at the difference between the US 10-year rate and the German 10-year rate, which has now surged past 2% for the first since 2019 and could still be heading even higher based on technical analysis, suggesting a gain to around 2.5%, if resistance at 2.21% can be broken.

TradingView

The widening spreads could send the euro lower and back toward the 1.05 level, a significant support level. If support is broken at the 1.05 level, then the next important level of resistance would come at parity, where the dollar and euro are equal at 1 to 1.

Bloomberg

These types of moves are also present in other currency pairs, such as the British pound, the Canadian dollar, and the Swiss franc. Because global monetary policy is diverging, inflation rates in the US stay sticky and show signs of accelerating. In contrast, inflation in other parts of the world continues to moderate, and growth slows.

Bloomberg

Widening Spreads

Couple this with interest rates, which have risen dramatically since the last US CPI report, back to around 4.5% on the 10-year, we now have the conditions that are likely to lead to financial conditions tightening as credit spreads begin to widen again due to the shifting stance of global monetary policy and as the market also adjusts to the risk of what a strong dollar and higher rates will mean for global growth.

High-yield credit spreads are rising partially due to the rising dollar index and are finally catching up to the move that started a few weeks back. But again, given the recent changing expectations in the path of inflation and diverging monetary path divergences, it seems likely that credit spreads will also widen as the dollar continues to strengthen.

Bloomberg

Impacts

The strong dollar will affect financial conditions and create a headwind for earnings and sales growth for multinational companies. It's likely to negatively impact businesses that sell goods outside of the US as the prices of US goods become more expensive, slowing sales, and losing value when reporting those foreign sales into US dollars and creating the risk that earnings estimates for the S&P 500 will be negatively impacted.

Still, more importantly, the tightening of financial conditions and the potential impacts of a strong dollar on earnings will lead to the S&P 500's PE ratio contracting.

As previously noted, the S&P 500 earnings yield and CDX high-yield credit spreads typically trade together. High-yield spreads have started to move, but the S&P 500 earnings yield has responded slowly. But as the dollar strengthens and spreads widen, the S&P 500 earnings yield should begin to rise. A rising earnings yield is the inverse of a falling PE ratio. Changes in the dollar index and the S&P 500 earnings yield also are correlated. How big the impact will be on the S&P 500 will ultimately be dependent on how much spreads widen, but a path much lower is possible.

Bloomberg

What seems clear at this point is that the Fed is likely to cut rates less than previously thought, and monetary policy globally is now taking divergent paths, which is likely to result in a much stronger dollar. The strong dollar, in combination with the rise in rates, will lead to financial conditions tightening.

The impacts of tighter financial conditions will weigh on equity valuations and reset that valuation from very lofty levels.