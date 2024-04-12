IR_Stone

It has been nearly 10 months since I last covered Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) for Seeking Alpha. It's a stock that I've written about a handful of times over the last two years or so, and my track record on timing calls has proven pretty good. After flipping from cautious to bullish in March 2023, I quickly flipped back to cautious in May in response to the stock rallying over 300% from my "buy" call just two months prior. This is what I said last May:

I sold some of my APLD shares following the AI revenue announcement on May 16 and then I sold a little bit more after seeing the prospectus and the shelf offering disclosures. I haven't sold it all. I'm still long APLD shares. But I suspect we're going to see a reversion back to previous share price levels and it could happen fairly quickly. APLD has benefited from momentum traders chasing the artificial intelligence narrative. Beyond that, the company's executives and insiders could be preparing to sell the rip.

My suggestion for profit-taking was met with much debate in the comments of those articles. Some of my assumptions have proven to be correct and some have proven to be incorrect. The price of APLD shares has indeed returned to pre-AI news levels though it took a bit longer than I anticipated. Something I have been wrong about is the idea that insiders would imminently sell shares. With the exception of Virginia Moore, who has taken off nearly $2.4 million in shares since September, insider sales from internal leadership hasn't been significant yet:

APLD Insider Transactions (OpenInsider)

That said, in the days leading up to the most recent earnings report, CEO Wes Cummins, CFO David Rench, and CTO Michael Maniscalco have all filed smaller value sales. Of course, what ultimately matters is price, and I've largely gotten that part right. While I'm absolutely not here to gloat that time has vindicated my caution in the spring and summer months last year, I do think it's time to revisit APLD given the company's recent earnings report and some possible red flags to consider.

A Truly Awful Earnings Report From Applied Digital

I'm not going to mince words, but at ($0.52) quarterly EPS, that was a brutal earnings report that was just released on April 11, and it's just the latest in what has become a two-year trend of EPS disappoints. The quarter ended February 2024 is now the seventh consecutive EPS miss for Applied Digital and the second consecutive revenue miss:

APLD Earnings History (Seeking Alpha)

The market was expecting more than $50 million in the quarter and got $43 million. Aiding that miss are technical issues that I'll detail in the next section. But from an operational standpoint, it was the worst quarter APLD has had since I've been covering the stock, by a wide margin.

$ in millions (Seeking Alpha)

Against the company's 208% year-over-year surge to $43.3 million in quarterly revenue, Applied Digital saw the cost of revenue increase by 347% and actually eclipsed $47 million. Thus, for the first time since February 2022, APLD had a negative gross profit in the quarter. Driven by a 200% increase in SG&A, total opex came in at $30.4 million. Meaning the company's operating loss in the quarter was $34.1 million - more than the previous four quarters combined.

Feb 2023 Feb 2024 YoY Cash And Equivalents $22.9 $4.4 -80.8% Total Current Assets $24.4 $105.7 333.2% Total Assets $207.6 $643.2 209.8% Total Current Liabilities $108.6 $349.2 221.5% Total Liabilities $136.2 $524.7 285.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, $ in millions

Glancing at the balance sheet, Applied Digital ended February with just $4.4 million in cash - which explains the decision to sell the Garden City Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) mining facility to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) last month. Liabilities have been increasing faster than assets, and shareholders have been diluted by about 29% year over year. Finally, accounts payable ballooned from $38.3 million to just under $94 million quarter over quarter.

A Multitude of Issues

Since I last covered APLD, there have been several problems that have plagued the company's operational progress. During the January call, the company was experiencing installation delays due to networking components that hadn't yet been delivered. Most recently, Applied Digital experienced a massive power outage at its 180 MW Ellendale facility due to bad transformers that Wes Cummins described on the conference call as "not meeting industry standards." That facility is currently operating at just 14% capacity and the transformers required to replace the faulty ones will cost about $9 million, given 45 units at $200k per.

The depreciation and amortization from the bad transformers accounted for $4.2 million of the company's quarterly loss and Applied Digital intends to pursue remedies for lost revenue as a result of those transformer issues, though it's unclear how long that will take or what it will ultimately generate for the company. Given the performance issues, it's not a huge surprise that Applied Digital is selling Bitcoin-mining related assets. On the latest call, the CEO implied that selling the mining facility at Garden City was a strategic decision to focus the company's efforts entirely on HPC going forward. Cummins from April:

This positions us to be insulated from volatility in the crypto markets leading up to the halving event.

However, the Bitcoin halving is typically one of the most telegraphed events in the crypto market. So it's odd to me that this would be used as a justification for getting out of the hosting business now. For instance, just a quarter ago, leadership was highlighting the cash flow improvement from this very business line beginning at the start of March. Cummins from January:

I think it's important to note that when we hit March 1, the cash flow from our Bitcoin data centers improves dramatically. Right? We burned through the vast majority of the prepayments at that point and so the cash flow from that portion of our business improves dramatically.

From where I sit, this is an indication that Garden City was a bit more of a fire sale than anything else. Especially since the CFO mentioned a $21.7 million loss on the sale. Perhaps I'm picking nits here, but I don't think so. There have been additional head-scratching decisions as well. In my view, questions on the previous conference call about hiring a sales force are justified. If demand for compute is as strong as shareholders are being led to believe, I think it's fair to wonder why these solutions can't simply sell themselves. Occam's Razor would suggest the demand for HPC compute might not actually be as strong as what's believed by the broader equity market.

Additional Risks

I'd be remiss if I didn't mention what's happening with B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY). Bears are digging in on B. Riley and some companies associated with B. Riley - of which Applied Digital is one. We've seen several short reports come out covering Applied Digital as well. One of which from Wolfpack Research makes very interesting points about Applied Digital's lack of subdomains and potential conflict of interest on the board of directors.

Data by YCharts

Short sellers often get a bad rap in the financial press, but they're a necessary market participant and are often some of the smartest people in the room. Shorts are now betting against APLD in a big way. I would not ignore that.

Summary

Even if one chooses not to read into short reports and views them more as attacks than anything else, the company's performance should be left to do the talking, and Applied Digital's story is not a good one right now. Could that turn around? Of course. But I'm not personally going to bet on that at this point. The conference call I just listened to felt like a post-mortem for a company that's in way over its head. Just three months ago leadership was guiding for 10,000 GPUs generating revenue by the end of May. Now we're expecting between 6-8,000 GPUs by that point.

I think it's concerning that Applied Digital's core business keeps changing as the years go on, and we're seeing why that can be problematic playing out in real time where ordering decent equipment seems out of reach. From where I sit, Applied Digital is a highly speculative growth company that's likely going to continue to dilute shareholders. Investors with high risk tolerance can certainly take a flier on it. But I wouldn't personally spend much more than a tangible book on that flier at this point. History could certainly prove me wrong, and I'm completely OK with that possibility. Given the selloff from the peak already, I'll continue to rate APLD a "hold" rather than an outright sell. But I'm personally sitting this one out from here.