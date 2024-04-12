Klaus Vedfelt

Introduction

The stock of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), an entity which operates an integrated B2B distribution platform, as well as an omnichannel retail consumer business, hasn't quite set the world alight over the past six months. At a time when its peers from the small-cap discretionary space have notched returns of 22%, ODP has managed to generate returns of only half that threshold.

YCharts

Adverse macro conditions (which have impacted both in-store and online traffic), a weak return-to-office backdrop, some delays in onboarding large enterprise clients, and a lower count of operational stores (the company continues to trim its store count) have all left their mark on the company's topline performance. Note that the company's YoY quarterly revenue declines have only exacerbated as the year has progressed, with the sales performance in the most recent Q4 declining at a pronounced rate of -14%.

YCharts

In light of these ongoing conditions, ODP may not fill the market with a great deal of confidence, but we still see enough silver linings in this business to turn more constructive at this juncture.

Forward Valuations Look Cheap, Given The Improved Outlook

The topline dynamics may not currently be in fine fettle (even the current Q2 is typically the weakest quarter out of the four as it comes after the new year back-to-business momentum, and comes before the back-to-school momentum), but management has suggested that H2 could be better as tech sales could come back on account of the product lifecycle renewals linked to the updated release of Windows. The comp effect in H2 will also help, whilst a record backlog in the ODP Business Solutions segment should start converting. All in all, after witnessing an 8% decline in the topline last year, the pace of topline decline is poised to come in at a better rate of -3% this year.

Now even if the topline sub-plot turns you off, do consider that management has been doing a lot to leverage its low-cost model, and ensure that the bottom line isn't impacted significantly. Underperforming retail stores continue to be shut (22 were shut in Q4 alone), and they are also on the cusp of launching a new business optimization program called Project Core, which will help streamline operations even further. The end goal is to bring through annualized cost savings to the tune of $50-$60m with initiatives taken on supply chain, COGS, and store rationalizations. This is likely to start from Q2, and we could see benefits of $30m this year, followed by similar benefits in the following year.

So even though the business isn't seeing a great deal of topline growth, note that consensus expectations for the next three years, point to a rather commendable topline CAGR of 10%, using the FY23 base adjusted EPS of $5.60.

YCharts

For a business that is poised to generate 10% sustainable EPS growth, we feel a forward P/E of 7.43 represents excellent value, more so as the current multiple also translates to a double-digit discount over the stock's 5-year forward P/E average.

YCharts

FCF Generation To Persist And Should Beef Up Buyback Momentum

The other encouraging sub-plot to consider is ODP's ability to churn out consistent free cash flow (FCF) of $200m + even during challenging periods. After generating an adjusted FCF of $201m in FY22, followed by $235m last year, management has suggested that even this year, they will generate an FCF of over $200m.

A lot of ODP's cash flow improvements stem from its ability to run a tight ship with working capital. As you can see from the image below, the cash conversion cycle, which measures the number of days that cash is tied up with working capital, has roughly halved from levels seen in 2020.

YCharts

The consistent FCF profile also enables ODP to keep up its buyback ambitions. Last year, the company spent close to $300m on buying back its stock, and this year they've implied that they will exceed that threshold. Note that as things stand, the company has a $1bn share buyback plan that runs until the end of March 2027.

Closing Thoughts - Favorable Risk-Reward On The Charts

The chart below helps provide some context on why ODP's stock may benefit from some rotational interest, from those who are fishing for bargain opportunities in the small-cap discretionary space. Note that ODP's current relative strength (RS) ratio versus a diversified portfolio of small-cap discretionary stocks, is still around 40% lower than the average RS of its long-term range.

YCharts

Finally, if we note ODP's own weekly price movements, we think there's good risk-reward at current levels. ODP's price movements over the past two years are captured within the two black lines, which appear to be converging over time. We are not yet at the point of convergence, and if one were to contemplate a long position at CMP using those two black lines as potential pivot signs, the reward to risk works out to a very healthy rate of almost 2x.

Investing

Also consider that we are currently in the midst of a bullish flag pattern, with some consolidation underway since the stock peaked intermediately at the $57 levels in December. Given that we are at the lower end of this consolidation range, coupled with the healthy risk-reward within the two trend lines, we think a long position may be considered.