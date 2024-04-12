The 'Undercovered' Dozen From March 2024

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Like the markets, our site is constantly flowing with ideas and data, which can make it difficult to keep up. We on the Editorial side have been exploring new ways to package those ideas and data in recurring series that may help to sift through the noise.

The ultimate goal is to make sure our readers get the most out of our platform and find the ideas they need to be successful.

So we started with a monthly Rare Picks series, which focused on Buy or Strong Buy picks from an analyst who had no other Buy or Strong Buy articles in a three-month period. This article series aims to bring attention to bold, unique picks with strong conviction. You can find the most recent version published on April 3rd.

A second series highlighting new analysts who published their first article in the previous month started in October 2023. In this series, we wanted to help with the task of finding new authors to follow by organizing and featuring our most recent additions. You never know who might have the next big idea. We also recently published this version on April 5th: "Showcasing Seeking Alpha's March 2024 New Analysts."

Today, we're excited to introduce a new series: The "Undercovered" Dozen. With this series, we'll be highlighting twelve ideas from the previous month on stocks that receive limited coverage on our platform. These ideas could range from "boring" large caps to promising up-and-coming small caps.

Specifically, the inclusion criteria for "undercovered" include: market cap greater than $100 million, more than 800 symbol page views in the last 90 days on Seeking Alpha, and fewer than two articles published in the past 30 days.

Ideas will range from bullish to bearish, intending to help readers find ideas that may not get as much attention. In some cases, you may not find thoughts or commentary about this idea elsewhere.

With that context, let's move on to the ideas! We'll cover seven ideas with a bit of detail, and then list five honorable mentions for your review.

Buy B. Riley Financial 2028 5.25% Senior Notes

Analyst Pacifica Yield digs into the capital stack of B. Riley (RILY) to offer a Buy on their 2028 5.25% Senior Notes (RILYZ) in "B. Riley: High Risk With High Stakes That May Take A While To Play Out." From their view, they see "abnormal short interest" driving "a 9.6% yield on cost for what's an absurdly undervalued 55 cents on the dollar." Much of the price action may be related to the company's delaying of its 10-K annual report "after its board faced considerable resource constraints during the period following an internal review led by outside counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP that determined the company acted properly with its take-private acquisition of Franchise Group."

Seeking Alpha

Buy Gold Miner B2Gold Corp. On The Sale Rack

You might say analyst Taylor Dart has been covering B2Gold Corp. (BTG) (BTO:CA) for a bit with this being their 47th article on them with his first from 2016. In the most recent update they see BTG as "A Sector Leader On The Sale Rack" with them "consistently over-delivering, being one of the few producers to create enormous value for shareholders over the past two decades." Amidst "no shortage of cheap producers in the gold sector today" Taylor prefers "exposure in producers on those names that are the best run."

Seeking Alpha

Double Digit Yielding Closed-End Fund AIF Gets A Buy

Veteran analyst Steven Bavaria has been writing with us since 2008, twice as long as Mr. Dart has been covering their gold mining company. Steven uses microcap Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF) as an example to show why they like credit investments and why they find "returns from credit investing more stable and predictable than returns from equity." Channeling his inner Clint Eastwood, Mr. Bavaria invites others to "Make My Day, Call It 'Junk'" regarding the fund and how "'Junk' may be a misnomer, but it helps deter many investors, keeping demand lower and cash yields higher for loan and bond asset classes that have solid long-term records."

Seeking Alpha

7.9% Dividend Yielding Canadian Telecom BCE Inc. Is A Buy

US focused telecoms like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) both saw over five write-ups in March alone. Nelson Smith provides us some valuable coverage on Canadian telecom BCE Inc. (BCE) (BCE:CA) - a company that had just nine articles in nearly a year and a half. Nelson's write-up, "BCE Inc.: Is This Succulent 7.9% Dividend Safe?", led them to acknowledge that despite dividend cut risk it's a Buy given that "BCE's dividend is safe in the long term, with potential for improvement in 2025 and beyond." Many people joined into the discussion on this one as well, generating +100 comments.

Seeking Alpha

A Speculative Buy for Biotech Ocugen

Analyst Myriam Alvarez was featured in our first ever new analysts article in October 2023, and since has written over 65 articles. Their Buy write-up for clinical-stage sub-$500 million market capitalization Ocugen (OCGN) summed up that "After all, if OCGN delivers billions in revenue from OCU400 in 2026, it could all be worth it for investors today, even despite dilution risks in the short term." On April 8th, the FDA cleared a Phase 3 clinical trial for OCU400, "the company's gene-agnostic modifier gene therapy product being developed for retinitis pigmentosa - a group of rare eye diseases that affect the retina."

Seeking Alpha

New Analyst Offers A Strong Buy For Rocket Lab USA

Ahmed Abdelazim is another newer analyst, having joined in February. Ahmed sees a defining year ahead for SpaceX peer Rocket Lab (RKLB) as "the company's Electron rocket is on track to have its busiest year to date as it has completed 2 launches and has 23 additional launches booked this year." Recently, on April 1st, the company set the launch window for their next Electron launch to begin on April 24th. It's scheduled to be their "fifth mission of 2024 and the 47th Electron launch overall."

Seeking Alpha

Selloff Creates Buy Opportunity for Israeli Software Company Perion Networks

Jeremy LaKosh wrote our only article in March on Perion Networks (PERI) after "management guidance fell 4% below analyst expectations, causing a 10% drop in shares." Mr. LaKosh noted that this company "has managed to grow at double-digit rates through no debt issuance and acquire other companies with cash on hand" and originally, they were "selling cash secured puts to generate income and reserve my spot at an even better entry price." In the +90 comments discussion, the analyst later indicated they have taken an outright position in the equity.

Seeking Alpha

Honorable Mentions

Oakoff Investments offers a Strong Buy take on microcap SurgePays (SURG) in "SurgePays Stock Is An Exciting Undervalued Small Cap To Buy".

Alpha Gen Capital offers up another Strong Buy for closed-end fund FS Credit Opportunities (FSCO) as "My Favorite Opportunity In The Taxable CEF Space - 12.4% Yield".

For those more interested in preferred shares, Danil Kolyako evaluated Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) and offered a Hold in "PFFA: High Yield With Plenty Of Drawbacks".

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) received a Buy from analyst Wide Alpha amidst the company's ongoing strategic review: "Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: A Bargain At A 10%+ CAFD Yield".

Another closed-end fund in focus was abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) which received a Hold rating from Financially Free Investor in "HQH: Healthcare Fund With 11% Income And A High Discount".

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Thanks for reading and let us know what you think. Follow this account or SA Editors' Picks if you'd like to see more in the future.

And let us know if you have other ideas on recurring series that you'd like to see. We're always open to your valuable feedback.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.