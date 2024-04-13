Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Resilience Scuppers The Case For Early Rate Cuts

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • The US is growing strongly; it’s adding jobs in significant numbers while inflation continues to run too hot for comfort.
  • We will need to see a rapid change of fortune to trigger a rate cut in the next month or two.
  • We still think a slowdown is coming, and the Fed will respond, but not until the third quarter.

Percentage sign

Richard Drury

By James Knightley

Ongoing strength means a June rate cut looks unlikely

The US economy continues to show remarkable resilience in the face of high borrowing costs, tight credit conditions and a weak external backdrop. It appears on course

This article was written by

