Gladstone Investment: Benefits From Lack Of Rate Cuts

Apr. 12, 2024 4:47 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)FSK, MAIN, ARCC, BIZD2 Comments
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
1.98K Followers

Summary

  • The latest CPI report suggests a lower chance of interest rate cuts, which is positive for the Business Development Company (BDC) sector.
  • Gladstone Investment is likely to benefit from a higher interest rate due to investment income growth in this environment as their portfolio contains floating rate debt investments.
  • The current dividend yield is 6.8% and there's continued opportunity for additional supplemental distributions in this environment.
  • GAIN has outperformed peer BDCs such as Main Street Capital & Ares Capital in total return since rates have risen.

graph from neons 1

Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

The latest CPI report released, and the overall sentiment leads to a lower chance of interest rate cuts. The original probability of interest rate cuts before the March CPI report was around the 56% mark

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

