Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: How The Broadening Story Could Push Equities Higher

Chris B Murphy profile picture
Chris B Murphy
3.67K Followers

Summary

  • In 2024, a broader participation from sectors other than technology is taking form.
  • The S&P 500 will need strong performance from cyclicals, financials, and energy.
  • Technology stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in 2023, but are now underperforming in 2024.

A blue financial chart with arrows pointing up

Olena_T

We've seen some broadening of the market in 2024 compared to 2023. Hopefully, that's a sign of a move higher with greater participation from sectors other than technology.

If inflation eventually decreases, the Fed will likely cut rates, which should

This article was written by

Chris B Murphy profile picture
Chris B Murphy
3.67K Followers
Hello, I'm Chris B Murphy, a financial writer, editor, and former VP of capital markets. My content focuses on the macro drivers of the equity markets, money, earnings, and the economy. During my 15 years in banking, I spent 10 years on the global markets trading desks providing corporates with market risk management and hedging through forwards and options. Currently, serve as an expert finance writer or editor with published work on Investopedia, Forbes Advisor, and the USA Today Blueprint, focusing on investing, retirement planning, and economics. I hold a bachelor's degree in economics with a concentration in finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLK--
Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XLC--
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
XLY--
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News