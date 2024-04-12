S&P 500: How The Broadening Story Could Push Equities Higher

Olena_T

We've seen some broadening of the market in 2024 compared to 2023. Hopefully, that's a sign of a move higher with greater participation from sectors other than technology.

If inflation eventually decreases, the Fed will likely cut rates, which should help companies with their earnings growth. As a result, cyclical stocks, including industrials, financials, and energy, should benefit.

Of course, inflation has been stubborn, and it may push rate cut expectations out to later this year. However, the doves are coming; it's a matter of when, not if, in my opinion.

This article reviews whether the broadening story is playing out in 2024 versus 2023. We'll also delve into what's needed to broaden growth in equities and lead to higher overall market returns. Hopefully, this analysis of the sectors and key stocks will help you diversify and boost your gains in 2024, regardless of the noise from the Fed.

2023 Performance - Mostly Technology

In 2023, it was all about technology and consumer discretionary stocks pushing the market higher. In the chart below, we can see that the top three performing S&P 500 sectors were:

+54%: Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLK)

+51%: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLC)

+38%: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLY)

Data by YCharts

The Magnificent 7

The Magnificent Seven surged higher in 2023, with Apple's stock price gaining the lowest of the seven with a 48% return. You know it's a good year when the lowest performer of the group has nearly a 50% gain.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) +48%

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) +81%

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) +59%

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) +194%

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) + 57%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) + 240%

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) +102%

Data by YCharts

2023 Cyclical Sectors

The cyclical sectors didn't get much press but got in on the action, as shown below.

Industrials jumped 16% as measured by the Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF ( XLI ).

as measured by the Materials gained over 10% for the year, as measured by Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF ( XLB ).

Data by YCharts

We saw solid performances in the financial and real estate sectors:

Nearly a 10% gain for financials as measured by the Financial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF ( XLF ).

as measured by the Real estate moved 8% higher, per the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE).

Data by YCharts

The underperforming sectors were no surprise in a growth environment, with utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples putting up negative returns.

However, one surprise was that the energy sector was down 4% for the year, as measured by the Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLE).

However, it was a volatile year, and the XLE's annual return doesn't reflect what happened in the industry.

Data by YCharts

2024 Broadening Story

So far, in 2024, we're seeing a broadening of growth from multiple sectors within the S&P 500.

So Far, So Good: S&P Up The Same as Last Year

With all the news surrounding the Fed and the AI rally, it may come as a surprise that the S&P 500 is higher than it was at this time last year.

In 2023, the S&P 500 was up +7% at this time last year (Jan. to April).

the S&P 500 was up +7% at this time last year (Jan. to April). In 2024, the S&P is up +8% YTD (see next two charts).

Data by YCharts

2024 YTD: S&P 500 Growth is +8%.

Data by YCharts

YTD 2024: Magnificent Seven (Now The Fab Five)

We've seen strong gains from Mega-cap technology YTD, which has helped keep equities higher for longer.

However, two of the Magnificent Seven have temporarily fallen from elite performance status: Apple Inc. (AAPL) is down -10%, while Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is down -30%. The remaining five are much higher:

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) +24%

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) +14%

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) +47%

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) +14%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) +81%

Data by YCharts

Magnificent 7: Stalled at their Highs

The YTD numbers don't tell the whole story because most of the magnificent seven have stalled at their current highs, but at least they haven't declined by all that much.

Most are off their highs by only single-digit percentages, except for Apple (-12%) and Tesla (-30%).

Data by YCharts

Of course, consolidation makes sense after the huge gains over the last year. However, the magnificent seven could be getting tired.

On the other hand, it could be good news if the stalling of the magnificent seven means capital is moving into other sectors, furthering the broadening narrative.

S&P 500 Sectors for 2024

Staples are up 3% following declines in 2023 and are currently beating out consumer discretionary stocks (XLY).

Good news: If it's the result of diversification, but watch out for significant moves higher in staples since it could mean investors are getting defensive.

Data by YCharts

Financials remain strong as insurance companies earn returns on their invested premiums at higher interest rates. Meanwhile, investment firms are still doing well.

as insurance companies earn returns on their invested premiums at higher interest rates. Meanwhile, investment firms are still doing well. Energy is bouncing back, which might be a pro-growth economic story. However, it could lead to inflation and delayed Fed rate cuts, which would be negative for the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Real Estate is down 6% via the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE) after being up 8% in 2023.

is down 6% via the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE) after being up 8% in 2023. Utilities are up nearly 4% via the Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLU).

are up nearly 4% via the Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLU). Health Care is up 2.35%, per the Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLV).

If you recall, utilities and healthcare were negative last year.

Possibly Good news: Could be signs of broadening, but watch for unusual gains in utilities and healthcare as it often indicates the market is getting defensive.

Data by YCharts

Communication Services: U p 12% YTD via the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF ( XLC ).

the Technology: Up 6% via the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF ( XLK ).

Good news: The S&P 500 will need a solid performance from technology but not be overly reliant on these sectors to increase in 2024.

Data by YCharts

YTD Industrials are up nearly 9% via the Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF ( via the Industrial Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF ( XLI ).

Materials are up by 7% Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF ( Materials Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF ( XLB ).

Good news: If the strong economy leads to solid cyclical earnings.

Data by YCharts

Takeaways:

The broadening narrative could be taking shape. The S&P has basically the same YTD return as this time last year. However, the Magnificent Seven have plateaued near their highs (for now).

Other sectors need to step up and replace the massive growth from technology last year since it's doubtful the sector will post another +50% gain. Consumer discretionary and cyclicals must perform well, or a broader sector-wide rally will be needed.

Watch staples, utilities, and defensive sectors. Broadening is good, but strong gains might pull money from growth-y sectors like technology, which would be negative for the S&P 500.

Earnings growth from Fed cuts is needed to support the narrative that lower rates and overall economic growth can offset the remaining inflationary pressures.

Unresolved inflation, the Fed's data-dependent policy, and its verbal rhetoric of to-cut-or-not-to-cut will continue to confuse the markets, causing volatility. If the Fed doesn't cut until year-end, we're likely in for a 5% to 10% correction, as per my previous article: How The Fed May Push The S&P 500 into Correction.

Going forward, earnings from industrials and banks will be important to watch.

Questions remain whether all of these factors will be enough to lead to year-on-year growth in equities and the S&P 500 or whether we'll see a more sector- and stock-specific market of winners and losers in 2024.

More to follow. Good luck out there.