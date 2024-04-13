Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Woodmark: Don't Close On Door On Further Upside Just Yet

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • American Woodmark Corporation has experienced strong stock performance, with shares up 34.9% since June 2023 and 74.3% since February 2023.
  • The company has seen weakness in revenue due to a decline in sales across key areas, but profitability has improved with net income and operating cash flow increasing.
  • Management believes the future is bright, with opportunities for growth in the housing market and repair and remodeling activities, and the company is targeting $350 million in EBITDA by 2028.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Interior of home kitchen

Tony Anderson

One of my favorite things about value investing is that you don't need a company to continue to grow in order to achieve upside. If shares are cheap enough, even downside from a fundamental perspective can lead to attractive returns. This

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
30.72K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News