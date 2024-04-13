Tony Anderson

One of my favorite things about value investing is that you don't need a company to continue to grow in order to achieve upside. If shares are cheap enough, even downside from a fundamental perspective can lead to attractive returns. This is because the market eventually comes to understand just how undervalued shares have been. And as a result, they end up getting pushed higher. One really good example that I could point to regarding this involves a company called American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). For those who might not be familiar with it, it operates as a producer of cabinets and similar products.

Back in June of 2023, I wrote a bullish article about the company. At that point, management was forecasting some weakness for the 2024 fiscal year despite having a solid 2023. But even with that weakness, shares looked attractively priced. That led me to reiterate the 'buy' rating I assigned it previously. Since then, things have gone quite well. Shares have jumped 34.9% compared to the 17.8% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. But that's only the start of the upside that those who have followed my work might have enjoyed. That's because, in February of last year, I wrote a bullish article about the company as well. And since it was published, shares are up a whopping 74.3%. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up only 30.5%.

Fast forward to today, and we are starting to see that weakness that management forecasted come into play. For the first nine months of the 2024 fiscal year, revenue has taken a beating. For the most recent quarter on its own, cash flows have been mixed. But for the first nine months of the year, profits and cash flows have moved higher. In fact, things are going so well that, in the second quarter of this year, management announced a $125 million share buyback program. And given how cheap shares are, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar enterprises, I do believe that the company offers additional upside from here.

Mixed results warrant further upside

Fundamentally speaking, things have not been the best for American Woodmark and its investors. Take revenue as an example. For the first nine months of the 2024 fiscal year, the company generated $1.39 billion in sales. That's 12% lower than the $1.59 billion generated one year earlier. This decline, according to management, was driven by a weakness across some key areas. Its remodeling sales, which consists of its independent dealer and distributor channel sales, as well as its home center retail operations, dropped 13.8% year over year. The independent dealer and distributor channel itself fell by 10.3% while the home center channel dropped a whopping 15.1%.

According to management, demand remains pressured, not only for made-to-order products, but also for stock kitchen products, because of a reduction in in-store traffic rates and because consumers are choosing smaller sized projects. The company also saw some weakness when it came to sales associated with builders. Revenue here dropped about 9.5% because of volatility in the single-family residential construction market. The good news, as I have pointed out in other articles, is that this market is quickly recovering. So while there has been weakness leading up to this point, I would argue the only strength lies ahead.

When it comes to profitability, the picture has been completely different. Net income actually jumped from $63.6 million to $89.4 million. There are multiple factors here. The biggest, however, seems to be an increase in the company's gross profit margin from 16.45% to 21.07%. Management has attributed this to favorable product mix, as well as the company's ability to increase prices in response to inflationary pressures. Improvements in the supply chain, as well as operational changes made at the company's manufacturing facilities, all played a role here as well. Other profitability metrics followed suit. Operating cash flow popped from $110.8 million to $187.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it was a more modest increase from $152.9 million to $182.7 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business grew from $175.1 million to $198.1 million.

As you can see in the chart above, financial results for the third quarter on their own largely mirror what we saw for the first nine months as a whole relative to the same time of the 2023 fiscal year. Revenue dropped for the same reasons, while net profits also grew. The cash flow picture was a bit different, with both operating cash flow and EBITDA worsening. However, in addition to net profits rising, adjusted operating cash flow also improved. This, to me, has always been the most important profitability metric. So when you combine that with the rise in net income, and consider how small the EBITDA decline was, I'm not terribly concerned. However, investors should continue to pay attention to these metrics moving forward for signs of additional weakness. What is currently starting off as a slow trickle could turn into a rushing current if things get worse.

When it comes to the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management forecasted revenue dropping at the low double-digit rate. However, they expect EBITDA to come in at between $247 million and $253 million. If we assume a similar growth rate for adjusted operating cash flow, it should come in somewhere around $213.7 million. This is based on the midpoint of guidance for EBITDA. Using these results, I then valued the company as shown in the chart above. As you can see, shares are a bit cheaper on a forward basis. But regardless, they are cheap no matter which angle we look at them from. I then, in the table below, compared the enterprise to five similar firms. What I found was that, on a price to operating cash flow basis, two of the five companies ended up being cheaper than American Woodmark. But when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, our candidate ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA American Woodmark 7.5 7.5 AZZ Inc. (AZZ) 13.2 9.6 Apogee Enterprises (APOG) 7.3 7.6 Quanex Building Products (NX) 8.6 8.4 JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) 5.3 9.0 Janus International Group (JBI) 10.2 9.1 Click to enlarge

When focusing on the long haul, management believes that the future is bright. In particular, they understand that several years of underbuilding when it comes to housing should eventually result in a surge of construction. By their count, there have been 15 years in which this country has failed to build as many houses as it needed to in order to meet demand. But in addition to this, the company is also benefiting from continued growth in repair and remodeling activities. You see, back in 2005, the median age of a home 31 years. That number grew to 40 years by 2021. And we have already seen attractive growth in spending on the repair and remodeling side of things. From 1996 through 2023, a total of 28 years, that space has seen annualized growth and expenditures of 5%. That's far larger than the population growth.

These factors, combined with organic growth and acquisitions, are expected to cause the company to expand over the next few years. Its target is to hit over $350 million in EBITDA by 2028. The fact that the company is a major player in the kitchen and bath cabinet industry, at a time when over 50% of the market is considered highly fragmented, puts it in a really great position. This means it has economies of scale that competitors don't, and it can benefit from multiple small and medium-sized acquisitions. The company is also, in order to continue to capture organic growth, expanding its facilities. In the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, it completed an expansion of one facility in North Carolina. And in the final quarter of this fiscal year, it's expected to complete a facility in Mexico. When you add this on to the other extensive network that consists of manufacturing and distribution facilities, as well as primary service centers, most of which are located throughout the US, the company already has an extensive market reach.

Speaking of the US, management has highlighted multiple market opportunities that it seeks to tackle. In the new construction market, which management pegs at being $5.8 billion in size, it boasts a market share of only 15%. The $3.2 billion home center market is where the company has the most exposure, with a share of 24%. And then there's the dealer market, which the company only has 2% of. It's worth about $7.5 billion. On the e-commerce side, the company is also targeting about $1.2 billion in opportunities. It has an estimated 9% there.

Takeaway

Operationally speaking, things might be a bit lumpy for American Woodmark. However, the company is generating strong profits and cash flows. The firm is targeting additional revenue and profit growth over the next few years, growth that will be accomplished with an estimated $500 million in various initiatives. Along the way, management is focused on share buybacks and shares are attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. So even though the stock has already moved up rather significantly, I would argue that additional upside is warranted. And that leads me to keep the company rated a 'buy' for now.