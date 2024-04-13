Sundry Photography

In my view, investors should fully embrace the volatility that is shaking the markets right now. Though the majority of investors are hooked into interest rate-driven headlines and continued speculation over the pace of rate cuts this year, volatility is also a great time for investors to scoop up big movers in single stock positions.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), in particular, has seen quite a bit of volatility this year. Long a Wall Street darling, this cloud-based security provider has seen its share price tumble nearly 15% this year, while most of its peers have risen by more than that amount. The stock took a beating after releasing fiscal Q2 results in late February, despite a beat and raise across all the company's key metrics.

After recent declines, it's time to relook at the bull case for Zscaler

I wrote a cautionary note on Zscaler pre-earnings back in February, when the stock was hitting its near-term peaks above $230. At the time, I had encouraged investors to lock in gains and set a re-buy price target of $185 for Zscaler. Now, my threshold has been hit, and I am bullish on Zscaler once again.

The first thing to note: Zscaler's earnings cycle was far from grim. The company actually beat on revenue expectations, while also setting a nice boost to current-year revenue expectations as well as a major bump to operating margin expectations:

Zscaler outlook (Zscaler Q2 earnings deck)

Beyond the current year, here is my full updated long-term bull case for Zscaler:

Secular tailwinds toward the cloud. Zscaler made a name for itself by specializing in security solutions for applications housed in the public cloud, whereas many existing cybersecurity companies are oriented for on-premises environments. As more and more workloads move into the cloud, Zscaler will continue to gain prominence and share.

Zscaler made a name for itself by specializing in security solutions for applications housed in the public cloud, whereas many existing cybersecurity companies are oriented for on-premises environments. As more and more workloads move into the cloud, Zscaler will continue to gain prominence and share. Security is recession-proof. We've heard from many companies in the software sector that IT chiefs are delaying large capital projects and that each deal is getting more heavily scrutinized. It's more difficult, however, to delay a critical security infrastructure purchase, and that's why Zscaler has been able to find success in both down and up markets.

We've heard from many companies in the software sector that IT chiefs are delaying large capital projects and that each deal is getting more heavily scrutinized. It's more difficult, however, to delay a critical security infrastructure purchase, and that's why Zscaler has been able to find success in both down and up markets. Growth at scale. Despite hitting over $2 billion in annual revenue, Zscaler is still growing its top line metrics (revenue and billings) at a ~30% clip, which demonstrates the largesse of its market and its leading competitive position versus other cybersecurity companies.

Despite hitting over $2 billion in annual revenue, Zscaler is still growing its top line metrics (revenue and billings) at a ~30% clip, which demonstrates the largesse of its market and its leading competitive position versus other cybersecurity companies. Incredibly high gross margin profile. Zscaler's pro forma gross margins in the 80s index very high relative to fellow software companies, and allows for incredible scalability at its more mature stage.

Zscaler's pro forma gross margins in the 80s index very high relative to fellow software companies, and allows for incredible scalability at its more mature stage. Fits the "Rule of 40" mold, distinguishing it from many software peers. Though revenue growth is decelerating, the company makes up for it with a rich low-teens pro forma operating margin. Zscaler's plug-and-play profitability makes it a safer bet in a more risk-averse market that has shunned unprofitable tech stocks.

Valuation update

Though it's a stretch to call Zscaler cheap by any means, the stock's recent crumble has left its share price in a more reasonable position against latest estimates.

At current share prices just north of $180, Zscaler trades at a market cap of $27.15 billion; and after netting off the $2.46 billion of cash and $1.14 billion of convertible debt on Zscaler's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $25.83 billion.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY25 (the year for Zscaler ending in June 2025), Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $2.66 billion for the company, representing 26% y/y growth. This puts Zscaler's valuation at 9.7x EV/FY25 revenue.

In my view, I'm comfortable buying here and holding for a shorter rebound rally up to 11.5x EV/FY25 revenue, or a sell price target of $210, or 16% upside from current levels.

Q2 download

We can now go through the results of Zscaler's most recent quarter in greater detail. The Q2 earnings highlights are shown below:

Zscaler Q2 highlights (Zscaler Q2 earnings deck)

Q2 revenue came in at $525 million, up 35% y/y and well ahead of both the company's internal guidance range of 30-31% y/y growth, as well as Wall Street's expectations of $507 million, at the 31% y/y high end of Zscaler's guidance range.

The company continued to make strong progress with large customer adds, which is typical of the last calendar quarter (December quarter) of the year. The count of customers generating more than $1 million in ARR grew 31% y/y to 497, a net add of 29 large customers within the quarter (higher than 19 in Q1):

Zscaler customer trends (Zscaler Q2 earnings deck)

The company continues to see a large pipeline within government sector deals, as it is FedRAMP certified. As seasoned software investors are aware, government deals often can represent among the most lucrative deals in the software sector. Per CEO Jay Chaudry's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Next, let me discuss our opportunities in the Federal market. As I mentioned earlier, we saw strong growth in net new ACV from the Federal vertical in Q2. After our initial lands at 12 of the 15 cabinet level agencies, we continue to win additional awards as agencies are increasingly adopting Zero Trust architecture to meet the President's Executive Order. For example, in a seven-figure upsell deal, an agency customer expanded their seats with ZIA, ZPA and Data Protection purchases, nearly doubling their annual spend with us. With this upsell, the customer is already approaching $5 million in annual spend, even though we are still less than 15% penetrated in terms of the number of users, representing a significant upsell opportunity in this agency. With the highest levels of FedRAMP certifications for both ZIA and ZPA, we are very well positioned to benefit from continued growth with our federal customers. Building upon our success in the US, we are investing in building public sector programs for half a dozen nations that have adopted FedRAMP like certification programs. This is a significant opportunity for us, but like any government initiative this will take time."

Where the company did experience some moderation, albeit expected, is in billings, which grew "only" 27% y/y, decelerating from 33% y/y in Q1. We note that the company's billings growth is in-line with Street expectations for revenue growth in FY25, as billings is often the best indicator of longer-term growth trajectory.

Profitability, however, continues to be a major highlight. Pro forma operating margins soared 7 points y/y to 20%:

Zscaler margins (Zscaler Q2 earnings deck)

Zscaler's "Rule of 40" score still sits comfortably above 50, with 35% y/y revenue growth stacked on top of an impressive 20% operating margin.

Key takeaways

After Zscaler's recent decline, it's time to turn our attention back to the company's consistent growth trends, its secular advantages in providing cloud-based security solutions, and tremendous profitability. Buy with confidence here and hold on until Zscaler hits the $210s again.