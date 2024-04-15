John Clutterbuck/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

This article will examine a Fund-of-Funds ETF managed by First Trust who invests only in other First Trust country/sector ETFs, the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV), which was last reviewed on Seeking Alpha in late 2022, receiving a Hold rating. Some FOFs just provide an investor with an easy means of holding all the other ETFs that mangers have in equal amounts, and the only "black box" is how often the FOF balances its holdings back to the preferred weights. First Trust has taken a different approach with their "black box"; otherwise, the FV ETF would hold dozens of other ETFs, minimizing the chance that this ETF would generate any Alpha for its investors.

Based on comparing the FV ETF against two index-based ETFs and then one momentum-investing ETF, I see little if any value in holding this ETF, thus my Sell rating.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF review

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF invests through other funds in momentum stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index, by using full replication technique. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI - First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF was formed on March 5, 2014.

Source: seekingalpha.com FV

FV has $3.76b in AUM and produces 90bps in fees for the managers, which includes 60bps for the ETFs held that they also managed. The TTM yield is .19% according to the FV information page.

Index review

Understanding the underlying index should be a key part of this ETF’s due diligence. The ETF managers provide this description of their index:

The Dorsey Wright Focus Five Index is designed to track the performance of five sector- and industry- based exchange-traded funds from the First Trust Portfolios product line that demonstrate powerful Relative Strength characteristics. A security must be an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) sponsored by First Trust Portfolios that is designed to target a specific sector or industry group or that has a significant overweight toward a particular sector or industry group. Security eligibility is determined at the sole discretion of Nasdaq Dorsey Wright (NDW), the Index Provider. A security must be an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) sponsored by First Trust Portfolios that is designed to target a specific sector or industry group or that has a significant overweight toward a particular sector or industry group. Security eligibility is determined at the sole discretion of Nasdaq Dorsey Wright (NDW), the Index Provider.

Source: ftportfolios.com FV Index

Important Index construction rules provided by the index provider are the following:

The Index is designed to provide targeted exposure to five First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs that Dorsey, Wright & Associates (DWA) believes offer the greatest potential to outperform the other ETFs in the selection universe and that satisfy trading volume and liquidity requirements.

To construct the Index, DWA begins with the universe of First Trust sector and industry ETFs.

Using the DWA proprietary relative strength methodology, the ETFs are compared to each other to determine inclusion by measuring each ETF's price momentum relative to other ETFs in the universe.

Each ETF is given a score that allows DWA to objectively determine where it ranks relative to all other ETFs in the universe.

The relative strength analysis is conducted twice monthly. ETFs are replaced when they fall sufficiently out of favor, based on their relative strength, versus the other ETFs within the universe. The Index is rebalanced, so each position is equally weighted.

Source: ftportfolios.com index rules

When looking at past allocations, there are numerous country ETFs included in those allocations. Not sure why that fact was not mentioned in the above document.

While the actual term "momentum" is not used, a variation of that concept seems to be built into the selection process. Point #3 uses the words relative strength, and that is where the manager's "black box" comes into play. Based on this First Trust document, it appears there are about 50 ETFs that qualify for potential inclusion in the index, though it also appears that none of the country ETFs are on that list, making the total universe probably over 60 ETFs. From that universe, the five ETFs showing the highest relative strength compared to all the First Trust ETFs are selected and equally weighted. One difference between this strategy and a pure momentum one is the latter is picking positive moving assets; here the top ETFs could have negative momentum compared to the overall market and still be the best in relative strength compared to the other First Trust ETFs. That difference could help explain why this ETF hasn't generated the Alpha I would have expected it to.

FV Holdings review

First Trust FV holdings

Being early in the month, they are all near the 20% rebalancing weight. When combining the current five ETFs, the sector allocations show almost a 50% allocation to the high-flying Technology stocks, which isn't a surprise with three of the held ETFs being focused there.

Stock Market Analysis & Tools for Investors FV sectors

I see this could be a flaw in the concept behind the FV ETF. The more ETFs First Trust has in a narrow sector like Technology, the greater that sector could dominate which ETFs are selected, as one would expect a high correlation between ETFs that have similar investments strategies. A quick glance at the list of potential ETFs shows that up to 19 have some tie to technology stocks. It appears that the Energy sector ETFs are the next largest, with about 5 ETFs to pick from. For good or bad, that factor will drive the sector weights after the five ETFs are selected. Finding a complete ETF eligibility list should be done by any investor considering FV for their portfolio.

FV Distributions review

Stock Market Analysis & Tools for Investors DVDs

The best word for this pattern is inconsistency. Even at its peak, the yield was only 1.5%. If you compare the payouts to the changes in ETFs held, shown next, that helps explain the huge swings. During the peak payout times, the ETFs selected were investing in stocks where the yields are higher than what Technology stocks generally offer investors, which have dominated the FV allocation since 2022. With its low yield, even at 1.5%, I do not see the average investor holding the FV ETF with the expectation of income generation. Translation; FV better be providing some Alpha to its investors!

Portfolio strategy

I have always been lukewarm toward fund-of-funds like the FV ETF, as most have little freedom to adjust the portfolio weights as the market situation changes. The more dynamic index used by this ETF deals with that issue, though a potential flaw was discussed above related to the ETFs available for selection. To see how dynamic, I compared today’s allocations to past ones.

First Trust; compiled by Author

As you can see, the held ETFs have shifted over time. Now the real question is, have investors gained any Alpha from this ETF versus owning the "large-cap gold standard" SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) or its equivalent for total US exposure, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)?

PortfolioVisualizer.com

As for CAGR, the FV ETF trails the SPY ETF and is only 5bps ahead of the VTI ETF, so my answer is no. That is reinforced when you look at the StdDevs for the three ETFs, as it shows FV's average CAGR took more risk to achieve. Since diversifying into too many ETFs makes tracking a portfolio more difficult, my rating is to Sell FV and add to your Large-Cap or Total market ETF exposure using ETFs like SPY or VTI. While readers might disagree, I see the universe of possible ETFs lowering the value of the algorithm used by DWA to select those ETFs that will be owned by the FV ETF.

Final thoughts

Using the holdings at year-end, this is how they performed thru the end of March, plus FV overall.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Apparently, the semi-monthly rebalance changed the lineup early on and maybe often. None of the most recent lineup were held at the start of 2024 and considering how they did (all trailing FV itself), shows the system does change ETFs. Unfortunately, it seems their algorithm is behind the curve based on relative performance.

That might help explain the next chart, where I compared the FV ETF against the Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO). As I as stated earlier, I consider FV to be a momentum strategy, just under a different name.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

The lack of Alpha, little in income generation, and 90bps fee for an ETF that is not picking individual stocks adds to my conclusion that investor should look elsewhere for a real momentum strategy.

Based on comparing the FV ETF against the two index-based ETFs and then this one momentum-investing ETF, I see little if any value in holding this ETF, thus my Sell rating.