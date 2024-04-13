Bjoern Wylezich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Metro AG (OTCPK:MTTWF) has been one of those stocks I have been following for quite some time - but never really bought. It's been on a rollercoaster of divestments, issues, and other structural problems for the past 5 years. The Russian invasion of Ukraine was another problem for the company given its significant exposure to Eastern Europe.

Over the past few years, the company has seen some reversal in its fortunes and in its overall profitability. However, there remain some issues related to the company's business model that are not easy to "fix" in a short time, and which has been the primary reason why I have stayed out of the investment at this particular time.

So, in this article, I mean to write an update for Metro AG - what the company has done, how it's improved things, and when the company could, at least in theory, become a "BUY" for us here - or at least for me.

It's not easy - and you can find my last article describing the company here.

So - let's see what we have here.

Metro AG - What Are the Company's fundamentals and upside at this time?

Many of you might not know this company all this well. It's a European wholesale giant, with many stores across the continent - your Walmart, except this chain is in Europe. And unlike Walmart, Metro hasn't really had a positive past 20 years if we look at the share price, valuation, or results. The company has lost market cap for years on end now - and I don't think that many Metro AG shareholders have had cause to be happy for quite some time.

In fact, things have collapsed even further, and the company's shares are now trading ownership at below €5.5/share for the native B4B ticker - and as results are right now, this still implies a 35x+ P/E - more on that later.

All of this does not mean that this is a bad business. It's just a tricky one - the company works under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brands.

The company has been trying to make a case for its business model for some time.

Metro AG IR (Metro AG IR)

No one can fault the company for not having goals. Metro is trying to manage to reach a 2030E sales/top-line level of €3B in marketplace sales alone, with 3x that in FSD and 1.2x that number in stores. It argues its current higher-level investments are very much temporary - such as the investments into rolling out the marketplace and digital operations, its network investments, and its ESG investments, totaling €400M on an annual basis. The company expects a fast payback of these investments - though exactly how is left somewhat unclear on a granular level.

Now, the company can point to some impressive annualized sales growth numbers. For 21/22, the company grew 20% across the board, with much of that from East and Germany - ex-Russia.

The company also remains in Russia. Metro AG has 93 Stores in the country, with another 102 in Germany, 231 in Western Europe, and 202 in Eastern Europe - so around 600 stores across the board.

The latest results, meaning 1Q, reported in February, did not show good numbers. The company saw a decrease in inflation, but deflationary effects by Metro coupled with a continued tricky trend in the HoReCa sector, due to personnel shortage. Consumer sentiment was improved - and we did see top-line growth for all reasons - but at the same time, EBITDA continued to drop on a YoY basis.

In short, the company is making less money on more sales - and while in the context of today's macro, this is somewhat understandable, to say that this is "fine" is a step too far. The one positive that can be said is that the drop in EBITDA was primarily from Germany and another segment, the East, Russia, and West segments actually saw slight growth in EBITDA, in parity to the company's sales growth.

Metro AG is between a rock and a hard place - having to invest substantial capital during a high-interest period when investors are less likely, at least as I see it, to take substantial or elevated risks. These investments, in network for instance, are made in new depots across the west and east, with investments in Portugal, Austria, Germany, Hungary, Romania, and other locations in an attempt to drive efficiency and growth.

Top-line results are what the company can point to here - increases in 40% in multi-channel, with significant sales increases.

Metro IR (Metro IR)

The problem here, of course, even if the company argues that it wins customers with marketing, trade fairs, kick-backs, vouchers, QR-codes, and all that marketing "jazz", which is good, is that it doesn't really matter all that much if the bottom line doesn't see significant growth as a result. As it stands, only the top line really is progressing.

The company is also allocating significant capital to M&As. The latest of this is actually a company from one of my home countries, Fisk Idag, which translates to Fish Today, a fish specialist in Gothenburg with its own logistics and 500 large national customers. The company has roughly €25M in top-line sales and positive cash flow - though the company does not mention net profit. The company is investing here to strengthen its market position in Sweden. I remain somewhat doubtful here, but we'll wait and see what this brings to the table eventually.

The company argues its earnings dropped mostly due to special effects during the last year - an expiration of a license fee, and transformation in the DE sector, as well as negative FX. However, many of these effects are what I would consider recurring, not one-time. FX is going to be volatile - especially with Russia. And while I expect EPS to improve, because there were some unique items here, I don't exactly see Metro as becoming a sort of stable FMCG like Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) or Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF).

The company has reiterated its current market estimates. This includes a sales growth of 3-7%, which is potentially above the sector, which is a positive - and also effects from its continuing CapEx, normalization in Depreciation/Amortization, and other matters - which comes to a flat EPS, slightly negative FCF and an increase in net debt.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to go from a negative €100 to a positive €50 increase. Again, this is not exactly a narrow or especially encouraging range, as I see it.

To salve some of the wounds that many investors are likely feeling, the company has come up with a strong dividend proposal, to underscore what it considers to be a solid introduction and execution of its sCore strategy, even if it was a challenging environment.

This means that the company proposes a €0.55/share dividend, which at a native share price of below €6/share at the time of writing this article, comes to a yield of 10%+.

That is obviously a very attractive little tidbit and fact - though this is one of those times where I would argue not to look too closely at only a company's dividend to assess its attraction.

Metro AG is not an uninteresting business. It also has the potential to revert. But with the current growth projects and investments, and its exposures to continually volatile macro in the form of eastern geographies, including Russia, I would carefully state that there may be more stable and interesting targets for your ínvestment of capital.

Let's look at the company's valuation.

Metro Ag - When the company may become appealing

So, in my last article, I gave the company a price target of roughly €5/share on the low end. We're approaching that, but we're not there "yet". I went for a high-end of around €6, which implies that you could invest here. With the dividend at 10%+ now confirmed, and fundamental operations that, despite everything, are in the FMCG sector, I would argue that this could be interesting to some here.

But given the macro challenges and the company's obvious pains, I would still be one of the people yelling "Cheaper!".

Because I do want it cheaper, given the risk I am taking here.

Metro's valuation is tricky. On the one hand, the company's current share price as I am writing this article is pretty much at my PT. That really could justify you going into this investment with a solid yield, and also could cause me to "BUY" here.

On the other hand, we unfortunately have a company that does not hit estimates. On a 2-year basis with a 20% margin of error, Metro consistently, 80% of the time, misses its estimates. It has a high likelihood historically of performing negatively compared to its forecasts.

We have a long-term upside to this stock - I can be clear about that. - but this does not necessarily mean that right now can be considered anything attractive in the context of what else is available.

Is high yield somehow a rare thing in today's market? Given that you can relatively easily get A-rated or BBB+ rated 7%+ yields in the energy and utility space, I would argue that this is not the case, and as such, Metro cannot be argued to be investable simply because of the yield.

For the year 2024E, the market is expecting an earnings drop on an adjusted basis of over 80% (Source: FactSet), followed then by a relatively significant upside in double digits for at least two years beyond that.

However, any confidence you would put in this is quickly swept away by the simple fact that the company misses negatively over 75% of the time even on a 2-year basis with a 20% margin of error. (Source: FactSet)

So, because of that, I would be extremely careful going in here. I am not lowering my PT for the company - my PT was already €5 for the native in my last article, but I am lowering that range to €5/share, and no higher than that. So for now, the company remains a "HOLD".

If it goes below €5/share, then for the reasons I have alluded to in earlier articles, I would start considering this company something of a "BUY" - but a speculative one.

Here is my updated thesis for 2024E for the company.

Thesis

Metro AG is not an uninteresting stock, but it's one that requires a fair bit of consideration and discounting before you even consider going into it. It's a near-unprofitable wholesale hypermarket with interesting geographical exposure but with many growth-related challenges from operating in multiple markets. Oh, and it's still active, and with the full intention of staying active in Russia despite the multitude of sanctions towards the nation.

These facts make the company a complex investment at best. I would discount Metro AG very heavily based on these facts. The company currently trades at just north of €6/share, but I would not estimate it far below this unless something fundamentally changes.

I would estimate Metro AG to be an interesting play at around €5/share, which makes this company a "HOLD" here despite a significant decline in price since my last article. However, the company is

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

The company fulfills two of my criteria, making it clear why I don't view it as a particularly attractive prospect at this time.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

