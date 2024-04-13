Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 3 IPOs Raise Over $1.4 Billion, Led By UL Solutions

Apr. 13, 2024 2:40 AM ETULS, PACS, MNDR, PAL, IBTA, CTRI
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.12K Followers

Summary

  • Three IPOs debuted this past week. Three IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings this week.
  • Two sizable IPOs are currently scheduled for the week ahead, led by another large tech deal.
  • Street research is expected for four companies in the week ahead, and lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies.

Businessman pointing hand on the transparent ipo text, trading, investment and business concept

Ingenious Buddy

Three IPOs debuted this past week. Three IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings this week.

Product assessment services provider UL Solutions (ULS) priced its upsized IPO above the midpoint to raise $946 million at a $5.7 billion

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

