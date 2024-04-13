Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Advance Auto Parts: Can The New Management Deliver?

Apr. 13, 2024 3:36 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Stock
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
913 Followers

Summary

  • Advance Auto Parts is an aftermarket parts provider in the US, serving both commercial and DIY markets.
  • AAP's growth has been cyclical, with recent decline in revenue and profit margins.
  • The potential upside is attractive if AAP's new management team successfully turns the business around, but caution is advised due to execution risk.

Auto repair specialist examining brake pads of lifted car during inspection

Luis Alvarez

Summary

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is an aftermarket parts provider in the US and serves both the commercial and DIY markets. AAP stores offer a selection of brand-name, OEM, and private-label replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for light and heavy-duty vehicles.

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
913 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News