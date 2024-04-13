Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sideways, With A Splash Of Uncertainty

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
867 Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 established its last record high on the last Thursday in March, right before the long Easter weekend.
  • Since then, stocks have bounced around – with a bit more volatility than we’ve been used to seeing lately – in a mostly directionless manner.
  • The Q1 earnings season is officially underway as of Friday, with a handful of big banks leading the way.

Plumbing, fail and asian man in bathroom with water splash, crisis or basin leak or accident in a house. Faucet, emergency and male plumber with mistake, problem and pipe flood in home repairs

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

With all due respect to T.S. Eliot, April is not necessarily the cruelest month - but so far, it has not been particularly upbeat either, as far as US equities are concerned. The S&P 500 established its last record high on the

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
867 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAPR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New
BAUG--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August
BJUL--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
BJUN--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June
BMAR--
Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF™ - March
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News