Why We Expect A Price Recovery In Commercial Real Estate

Apr. 13, 2024 3:05 AM ETICF, USRT, FRI, IYR, VNQ, XLRE, VNQI, RWO, RWX, IGR, IFGL, WPS, AWP, DTRE
Summary

  • Lower interest rates should help lower real estate debt costs and start a chain reaction for a recovery in prices.
  • Lower interest rates should, in turn, reduce cap rates, which should result in higher real estate prices.
  • Improved tenant confidence and a sharp reduction in new supply should drive rent growth starting next year.

Looking directly up at the skyline of the financial

Megapixel8

While 2023 was challenging for US commercial real estate (CRE) investors, we believe that it’s “off the floor in 2024,” with real estate poised to start its price recovery sometime in the second half of the year.

Think

This article was written by

