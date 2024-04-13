Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Does A Stock's Price Influence Its Risk Profile?

Apr. 13, 2024 3:20 AM ET
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.23K Followers

Summary

  • We found that as a stock declines in value, it becomes more sensitive to market movements.
  • We examined stocks that during the 50-year period crossed the threshold of $1 a share, $2.50 a share, or $5 a share.
  • Before a stock crosses the $5 threshold, on average, its beta is 1.0 and afterward, it is 1.07.

Close-up of woman trading stock online on mobile phone

Luis Alvarez

As a stock's nominal share price falls, what happens to its risk profile? The answer to this question has important implications for managing investor expectations and reducing portfolio turnover. After all, investors often deviate from their chosen long-term strategies due to

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.23K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News