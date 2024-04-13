Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warner Bros. Discovery: Massive Free Cash Flow Is Overlooked

Rasoli research profile picture
Rasoli research
232 Followers

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery has been heavily beaten down since it started trading, falling close to 70%.
  • WBD produces substantial amounts of free cash flow which is going unrecognized by the market as they currently trade at a dirt cheap valuation.
  • Although WBD has a substantial debt load, they have a concrete plan to pay it down over time ultimately alleviating concerns about being overleveraged.

Symbol of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc

Jacek_Sopotnicki

Investment Thesis:

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a media and entertainment business that operates primarily in the segments of Studios, Networks, and DTC. Some notable brands they own include DC, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and many more household names while some

This article was written by

Rasoli research profile picture
Rasoli research
232 Followers
Rasoli research is an independently run organization which has been operating for 2 years as of now, founded by Milad Rasoli. I heavily prefer value investing compared to any other style and frankly believe it's the only viable way to have long term success in the financial markets. Many of my viewpoints are heavily contrarian and thus quite unpopular in the short term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News