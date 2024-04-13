Jacek_Sopotnicki

Investment Thesis:

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a media and entertainment business that operates primarily in the segments of Studios, Networks, and DTC. Some notable brands they own include DC, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and many more household names while some of the primary platforms they operate through are TNT Sports, Max, and CNN. Warner Bros. Discovery was formed through a Reverse Morris Trust where AT&T (NYSE:T) spun off warner media and merged it with Discovery.

The market has not rewarded the new Business well with Warner Bros. Discovery falling nearly 70% since it began trading around $8 from its peak of almost $25. The primary concerns surrounding the business are the massive debt load of over $40 billion that the business boasts as well as worries about the structural decline in WBD's linear networks which account for the vast majority of their cash generation yet have declined over the past few years. Although the concerns surrounding WBD are valid, I believe much of it is overblown and misunderstood presenting a massive opportunity to buy this business at a steep discount to its intrinsic value. I believe that the majority of the declines in WBD's linear networks segment will be met with mostly proportional gains in their DTC segment as they begin to maximize profitability domestically and expand internationally which is a mostly untapped market with tremendous potential. Moreover, although WBD's debt load is large, they have managed to pay back $5 billion in just the past year bringing their net debt to just 4x EBITDA. As WBD continues to produce vast sums of cash and pay down their debt while EBITDA increases, their leverage ratio will rapidly drop as shareholder equity in the company increases. Quite possibly the most overlooked element of WBD is that the business generated over $6 billion in free cash flow over the past year meaning the business trades at less than 4x free cash flow due to their roughly $20 billion market cap. Even when accounting for WBD's net debt of $40 billion, the business still trades at just 10x free cash flow to enterprise value. Although their free cash flow was slightly inflated in the past year due to the writer and actors strike, even if WBD's cash flows slightly drop or remain the same over the next few years, their upside potential remains tremendous.

Breakdown of Segments:

As previously mentioned, Warner Bros. Reports their results through their segments of Studious, Networks, and DTC. Their studios segment has been historically unpredictable due to the volatile nature of how films performed and their ability to produce them at a timely rate. Many of the recent films WBD released have been doing well such as the blockbuster hit "Barbie", "Willy Wonka" and "Dune 2" although their management has hinted towards a weaker content pipeline in the following years due to the impact of the strikes. Their linear networks have historically accounted for the majority of the profitability within the business yet have been declining over the past few years as cord-cutting continues and consumers begin pivoting towards streaming services. Although many of their networks are household names such as CNN, TNT Sports, TLC, Discovery Channel, Foot Network, Cartoon Network, and HGTV, the trend is cord-cutting is here to stay although the pace at which it occurs is significant. Lastly, their DTC segment which includes their streaming service "Max" is their fastest growing segment which should act as a vehicle to offset the decline in their linear networks. The power of Max is tremendous and WBD is able to leverage their varying brands and IP to present a service that includes a strong flow of new content from their studious segment as well as the production of new shows, sports streaming from TNT which includes the wildly popular March Madness, and 24/7 live news presented by CNN. The fundamentally strong nature of their streaming service gives them potential to compete with other large players in the field such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney + while major growth avenues remain in their expansion internationally. Overall, WBD's studios and networks segments are not the strongest yet the strong IP the business has accumulated over time will allow them to continue growing through DTC and hopefully offset potential declines in the other segments. In my opinion, it is important to note that for WBD's to be a worthwhile investment, they do not need to grow very much, simply maintaining their current level of cash flows and paying down debt would be more than enough for tremendous appreciation in the share-price to be realized due to the businesses' current dirt-cheap valuation.

Financial Breakdown:

Due to the WBD's new structure, there are a large number of one time expenses of non-cash items which impact their profitability of a GAAP basis in a manner that does not reflect the actual cash the business produces. Due to the impact of one-time non-cash expenses, I will primarily focus on just a few items, revenue, net debt, EBITDA, and free cash flow. Financially, these are the few key metrics that are needed to evaluate the viability of the business. For the full year 2023, WBD's revenue declined slightly by 4% on a pro-forma basis from $43.1 billion to $41.3 billion. During that same period of time, their adjusted EBITDA grew 12% to $10.2 billion from $9.2 billion while their FCF exploded to $6.2 billion from $3.3 billion in the previous year. Overall, the trend appears to be that WBD is focusing on maximizing profitability and capturing synergies under the new business structure.

WBD's boosted their synergies target to $5 billion from the original $3 billion they anticipated. Furthermore, WBD will likely be unable to maintain their past year level of free cash flow as hinted in the earnings call through the lack of guidance and other commentary yet a drop in free cash flow year over year does not jeopardize the investment thesis in any regard. Even if their free cash flow dropped a substantial 17% to $5 billion WBD would still trade at just 4x free cash flow while they can continue paying down their debt at a rapid rate. In regards to their debt, WBD currently has $39.9 billion in net debt after repaying $5.4 billion in the past year. Although their debt load is still 4x EBITDA which is above their target range of 3x EBITDA, assuming they can maintain at least 5 billion in free cash flow and pay down approximately $3.5 billion a year they could reach 3x leverage in less than 3 years.

Large Debt Load:

The primary obstacle that many people view when investing in WBD's is the massive debt load and the current high interest rate environment. The market completely misunderstands WBD's debt situation. First, high interest rates are actually a great thing for the business not a bad thing. Let me explain. Currently, 100% of WBD's debt is fixed at an average cost of 4.6% therefore rises in interest rates don't directly impact the interest on their debt load to any extent. Furthermore, higher interest rates are a risk if WBD has to refinance debt as a result of a large amount of their debt maturing in a single year. When observing their debt maturity profile, it appears this is not a major concern as even the largest payments they have to make in the next 10 years in 2027 and 2032 of $4.7 and $5.1 billion respectively can easily be managed by their current levels of free cash flow.

Now, it's important to discuss how higher interest rates are a better thing for WBD in terms of paying down their debt. When interest rates rise the price of bonds fall. This is a major benefit for WBD as they can retire debt at below face value. Although WBD is not allowed to pay back debt holders before the maturity date due to the covenants on their debt, they can buy their debt on the open market and pay themselves the interest to overcome such an obstacle.

Valuation:

To value WBD I will leverage a discounted cash flow analysis (DCF) with extremely conservative assumptions to demonstrate how undervalued the stock is. In the case of WBD, to adequately account for the businesses' ability to pay down their debt over the next 5 years which is the time horizon I will be using to analyze the business, the net debt figure I will input will be a projection of their net debt 5 years from now instead of today which contradicts how businesses' are typically valued using a DCF analysis. My reasoning behind inputting their debt figure 5 years from now instead of today is that the interest expenses WBD will pay over the next 5 years are already accounted for in the projection of their free cash flow therefore I would be double penalizing them by subtracting the value of their debt from the market cap I arrive at as a result of the DCF analysis.

The assumptions I made above are extremely conservative yet give WBD an intrinsic share price of $21.33 today to achieve a 12.5% rate of return over the next 5 years. I assumed that WBD would not grow their revenues at all over the next 5 years, EBITDA would only slightly increase, and their free cash flow would grow only slightly over 5% in totality over that 5 year period. The assumptions I made in regards to their debt repayment are extremely conservative as their debt repayment does not exceed $4 billion in a single year even though WBD repaid over $5.2 billion in just the past year alone while debt repayment will remain their #1 priority over the next few years. When changing the discount rate on the model until the intrinsic share price is the same as the current share price which would reflect the expected rate of return if the stock is bought at today's level over the next 5 years, we find that a 27.5% return from today's prices can be expected.

Overall, even under such extremely conservative assumptions WBD has an intrinsic share price of $21.33 today to achieve a 12.5% compounded return for the next 5 years or a 27.5% compounded return at today's share price.

Risk Factors:

Although WBD appears substantially undervalued, there are significant risks that could jeopardize the investment thesis.

Declining Networks:

In the past quarter for WBD, their networks segment brought in $2.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA relative to $2.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA brought in by the business as a whole. Essentially, with over 91% of WBD EBITDA coming from their networks segment, a substantial risk is present if their networks continue to decline at a faster than expected pace. Although WBD's DTC segment, Max, should be able to offset some of the declines in the networks segment that will inevitably happen, it is possible that it does not offset the majority of the declines in the networks segment leading to a gradual decline in the profitability of the business.

Macroeconomic risks:

The risk of a recession for WBD is substantial due to them selling primarily discretionary products which are the first products that consumers pull back on during a recession. A decline in profitability during a recession can poise major risks as WBD may be unable to payoff their debt leading them to refinance at high rates thereby substantially raising their interest expenses and further damaging their profitability.

Final Thoughts:

Warner Bros. Discovery appears tremendously undervalued due to the large amounts of free cash flow they are able to produce as well as the rapid pace at which they can pay down their debt. In tandem, these factors position the company to deliver substantial returns in the following years despite major risks in their networks segment and major competition within the industry. Although the looming risk of a recession can jeopardize WBD ability to produce free cash flow and pay down their debt, the numerous brands the company owns and some of the strongest IP within the media & entertainment industry position WBD to overcome such challenges that may occur.