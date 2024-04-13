Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Three Months In: Which Bitcoin ETF Is Best For You?

Apr. 13, 2024 5:30 AM ETBTCO, BTCW, EZBC, HODL, ARKB, BITB, FBTC, IBIT
Lake Geneva Investor profile picture
Lake Geneva Investor
69 Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin ETFs have performed well since their launch, with BlackRock's IBIT being the most successful ETF launch in history.
  • Three months in, IBIT and FBTC are the top choices for investors seeking highly liquid funds supported by reputable financial institutions.
  • BITB and ARKB are the top choices for long-term investors in Bitcoin, offering the lowest expense ratios.
  • Other Bitcoin ETFs such as HODL, EZBC, BTCW and BTCO are not a viable option due to their low liquidity and high expense ratios.
  • The largest Bitcoin ETF, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, is excluded from the analysis due to its high expense ratio.

The Power of Crypto currency and digital wallets. Transforming Industries and Customer Service. A Look into the Future. Yellow Bitcoin icon on smart phone. 3D render

da-kuk

Roughly three months have passed since the SEC approved 11 Bitcoin ETFs on January 10th, 2024. Bitcoin has performed well since that date, returning almost 4x more than the S&P 500. Bitcoin ETFs have proven to be a commercial success for their

This article was written by

Lake Geneva Investor profile picture
Lake Geneva Investor
69 Followers
As an individual investor located in Geneva, Switzerland, holding a Master's degree in Management, my focus is on macroeconomic factors and global trends. My investment strategy is long-term and multi-generational, steering clear of active trading and technical analysis. My contributions to SeekingAlpha aim to share insights on macro trends and their potential impact on future investment landscapes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBIT, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTCO--
Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
BTCW--
WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund ETF
EZBC--
Franklin Bitcoin ETF
HODL--
VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF
ARKB--
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News