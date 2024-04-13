Three Months In: Which Bitcoin ETF Is Best For You?

da-kuk

Roughly three months have passed since the SEC approved 11 Bitcoin ETFs on January 10th, 2024. Bitcoin has performed well since that date, returning almost 4x more than the S&P 500. Bitcoin ETFs have proven to be a commercial success for their issuers, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) being the best launch of an ETF ever in history.

In this article I will analyze 8 of those 11 Bitcoin ETFs:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT)

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ETF (FBTC)

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB)

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB)

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (HODL)

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC)

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund ETF (BTCW)

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO)

The goal of this article is to determine which Bitcoin ETF is best for investors that wish to gain exposure to Bitcoin. I will also identify the ETF that stands out for institutional investors and explore the unique risks linked to investing in Bitcoin ETFs.

IBIT performance vs. VOO (SP500), YTD (Seeking Alpha)

The thesis: the real competition is between 4 ETFs, and IBIT stands out

For individual investors, IBIT, FBTC, BITB and ARKB represent the best Bitcoin ETFs choices. I particularly recommend IBIT and FBTC for their higher liquidity and narrow spreads.

I believe the IBIT ETF will attract the most interest from institutional investors. It's likely that any organization looking to invest in Bitcoin — for example companies, investment funds, pension funds, and governments — will see IBIT as the best choice.

The reasons for my recommendation come down to these ETFs’ size, low fees, high liquidity and low spread. For IBIT, it helps that BlackRock has been by far the best of the issuers in supporting their ETF with marketing. I will go into these in detail in the next sections

Why I am excluding GBTC (and 2 smaller Bitcoin ETFs) from this analysis

The Grayscale Bitcoin ETF (GBTC) is the largest Bitcoin ETF at the time of writing, with roughly 21 Billion USD AUM. Despite its size, I've excluded it from this analysis due to its 1.50% expense ratio, which renders it not competitive compared to other Bitcoin ETFs.

To better understand why the GBTC ETF is in this odd position, we need to quickly look at its history. The GBTC ETF was born as a Trust in 2013 and it has been available exclusively in OTC markets until the conversion as an ETF in 2024. Historically, this Trust was the only option for stock market exposure to Bitcoin, which explains why it has become the largest Bitcoin fund today. However, this is not going to be the case for much longer.

GBTC has experienced more than 15 Billion USD in outflows since its conversion to an ETF. It is estimated that around 5,000 Bitcoins leave the ETF every day on average, with a peak of 300 Million USD leaving the fund in one single day. The GBTC ETF is expected to run dry by July, should the outflows continue at the same pace since its launch as an ETF.

Greyscale might eventually decide to lower their fees to make the GBTC ETF competitive. Since that has not happened at the time of writing, I am excluding this ETF from my analysis. It currently doesn't make sense for investors to pay fees that are four to six times higher than those charged by other Bitcoin ETFs

I am also excluding from this analysis two smaller ETFs that were approved in January; the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) and the Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (DEFI). Their expense ratios exceed 0.45%, making them easy to rule out due to higher costs.

Bitcoin ETFs - key differences at a glance

Comparison of Key Metrics between ETFs (Author's elaboration of publicly available data)

In my view, no other ETFs are as similar to each other as these eight Bitcoin ETFs. They all have the same objective - replicating Bitcoin’s performance net of fees. They also have, obviously, one underlying asset: Bitcoin.

The difference between these ETFs only comes down to their size, expense ratio, average daily volume and average spread. We will go into these metrics in the next paragraphs.

AUM and Average Daily Volumes

I consider Asset under Management (from here on, AUM) and Average Daily Volume (from here on, ADV) as proxies for an ETFs’ liquidity. Liquidity is important in choosing an ETF because investors might want to exit their investment quickly and efficiently. Liquidity also impacts the bid / ask spread, which we will cover in the next paragraph. When it comes to AUM, I also consider this a proxy for the solidity and reliability of the ETF.

Looking at data, IBIT and FBTC are the clear winners when it comes to AUM and ADVs. IBIT has had by far the most successful ETF launch among the ones in the analysis, racking up an impressive 17 Billion USD in AUM in just three months. FBTC follows with more than 10 Billion USD in AUM.

Although BITB and ARKB are significantly smaller as far as these metrics are concerned, I don't believe the difference is noticeable for most investors. The exception would be investors who plan to actively trade these ETFs on a daily basis.

All other ETFs in analysis lag significantly behind the top four mentioned earlier. BTCW and BTCO had relatively unsuccessful launches, managing to gather only $82 million and $36 million in assets under management (AUM), respectively.

Expense ratios and spread

Expense ratio and bid/ask spread are perhaps the most important metrics for investors choosing a Bitcoin ETF. A higher expense ratio can cause the ETF to underperform relative to its underlying asset. Similarly, the bid/ask spread affects how effectively an investor can track the underlying asset through the ETF, impacting the efficiency of their investment.

I have to mention that some of these ETFs offer reduced expense ratios for a limited time as a promotional tactic to attract initial investors. However, for this analysis, I am considering the expense ratios that investors are likely to face in the mid to long term, beyond the initial promotional period.

When examining expense ratios, IBIT and FBTC, with their 0.25% fees, are not the top performers. BITB and ARKB offer lower rates at 0.20% and 0.21%, respectively. However, the advantage BITB and ARKB have in expense ratio is offset by their larger bid/ask spreads, likely due to their lower liquidity.

Once again, investors are overall unlikely to notice a significant performance difference in choosing either of these four ETFs, based on these metrics.

Those planning to hold their investments long-term might lean towards BITB and BITWO, as the bid/ask spread primarily affects transactions at the time of purchase or sale. They would also benefit from lower fees in the longer term.

On the other hand, active traders might favor more liquid options like IBIT and FBTC, which offer easier entry and exit points due to their higher liquidity.

As for the other ETFs I am analyzing, these all have significantly worse metrics in terms of expense ratio and spread, and I do not see a valid reason why an investor should choose them at this point in time.

BlackRock and the marketing behind IBIT

As mentioned, the IBIT ETF had the best launch of an ETF in history. I am not surprised by this and I personally find that Blackrock is very invested with the launch of their Bitcoin ETF, like no other issuers.

Larry Fink, Blackrock’s co-founder and CEO, has released multiple interviews with the media talking about its view on Bitcoin. He referred to Bitcoin as ‘an asset that protects you’ and talked about Bitcoin ETFs approvals as ‘stepping stones to tokenization’.

I won't weigh in on the validity of Mr. Fink's opinion. Whether it's a marketing gimmick or not, Blackrock has distinguished itself as a strong supporter of Bitcoin since launching IBIT, more so than any other issuer.

I believe the Bitcoin and crypto sectors are currently emotional markets, where a strong personality can significantly influence adoption. Given this environment, I think Blackrock is positioned to benefit greatly if Bitcoin adoption increases substantially. Among the ETFs launched in January, IBIT stands out as the most prominent, likely to gain the most from Blackrock's influential role.

I also have a personal anecdote regarding IBIT. This is by no means something that is either statistically significant or a big news for Bitcoin ETFs, but I am bringing it forward as an observation. I am based in Geneva, Switzerland. Recently, one of the pension funds I use for my retirement contributions has added Bitcoin as an “alternative asset” to invest in. Their choice to grant this option? The IBIT ETF.

While this is not something new for US readers, I found it impressive how quickly that happened on this side of the ocean. Especially considering how US listed ETFs tend to be avoided by European institutions. For reference, EU-based investors cannot invest in US-listed ETFs unless these have special documentation that is adherent to European standards. None of the Bitcoin ETFs are compliant in that regard. While Switzerland is not in the EU, I nevertheless found it interesting how quickly this adoption took place and the fact that the IBIT ETF was selected as an option.

Risks with investing in Bitcoin ETFs

Self-custody might be the wisest thing

For investors interested in Bitcoin, self-custody is a viable option to invest in this asset. This involves purchasing Bitcoin through exchanges like Coinbase and then transferring it to a personal wallet.

While I personally use and understand self-custody, I also recognize its limitations. First of all, it can be technically challenging for many investors. There are also risks involved, such as losing access to your wallet—either by misplacing your seed phrase or having it stolen if not securely stored. Additionally, storing Bitcoin in a personal wallet makes filing taxes challenging or at the very least more time consuming.

Despite these issues, the importance of self-custody is a critical point when discussing the risks of investing in Bitcoin through ETFs and that’s why I am raising it here. As the Bitcoin community often says, ‘not your keys, not your coin.’

Bitcoin remains a high risk bet

I am not going to discuss whether investing in Bitcoin is or not a good idea at this point in time. However, since we are talking about risks, I feel I need to mention that Bitcoin today remains a high risk asset. Just because ETFs have now been approved, it does not mean that Bitcoin is suddenly an institutionalized asset.

I personally view Bitcoin, today, as an asymmetric bet. Technically, it has all the qualities needed to be an ideal store of value (scarcity, durability, fungibility, transparency, etc.). However, it's still far from certain that it will become a global reserve asset comparable to gold or sovereign fiat currencies. Bitcoin still requires substantial institutional adoption to reach that level of maturity. Therefore, in this context, investing in Bitcoin remains a high-risk bet.

New Hong Kong ETFs are on the horizon - and more?

There have been rumors that regulators in Hong Kong are getting ready to approve their own Bitcoin ETFs as soon as before the end of April. These ETFs might offer better expense ratios and, in the future, maybe even better liquidity. It is also possible that the launch of Hong Kong’s ETFs might trigger European institutions to launch Bitcoin ETFs regulated in EU markets, as well as in the UK. There are already Bitcoin ETNs and ETPs trading in European markets today. An issuer might be interested in transforming some of these into ETFs, or launch a new one to target retail interest in those markets.

This is something that might disproportionately impact investors based outside of the US. US-based investors tend to prefer US listed products for fiscal reasons and for convenience. However, as a non-US person myself, this is something I find worthy of mention.

Conclusion

In evaluating these Bitcoin ETFs, I did not focus on Bitcoin itself, but on the ETF’s characteristics and how they compare to each other. I'm not advising either for or against investing in Bitcoin. My goal is to provide analysis that will assist anyone undecided among the various Bitcoin ETF options available on the market today.

My final recommendation is for investors to choose either ETF among IBIT, FBTC, BITB and ARKB. For those interested in investing for the mid / long term, I have a slight preference towards recommending BITB and ARKB, because of their lower expense ratio.

Investors that wish to actively trade Bitcoin ETFs, or are undecided about their time horizon, should choose IBIT or FBCT, given their low bid/ask spread and higher liquidity

At this time, I do not see any reason to recommend any Bitcoin ETFs other than the four previously mentioned. Other options all are significantly less liquid, suffering from higher bid/ask spreads and higher expense ratios.