Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is one of the largest producers of Ethanol in the United States, a biofuel that is blended with fossil fuels to reduce emissions. Between FY19 and FY23, GPRE was not able to close a fiscal year in profit, even though the ethanol achieved higher sales prices than the historical average in FY22 and FY23. It has undertaken a path of restructuring its business since FY20, expanding its product portfolio, and making its business more carbon free, with a good chance of turning a profit in FY24. The incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are the main driver toward higher margins. In January 2024, GPRE finalized a merger with its subsidiary Green Plains Partners LP, simplifying its business and eliminating minority interest from its balance sheet. Management is also exploring sale or merger possibilities that might be an attractive option for a new shareholder. In this article I will discuss the main reasons why I believe that the restructuring could have a positive impact in both economic and financial terms for the company, even though in my opinion, both analysts' and management's estimates appear a bit too optimistic. I currently assign a Hold rating to the stock, as although there are good insights for the future, the risks are not negligible and at the valuation level I have found mixed outcomes. If interested in the world of renewable energy, on EuroEquity Research you'll find several analyses of companies operating in it.

Business Overview

The main source of revenues is the Ethanol Production segment, which in FY23 was worth 85% of revenues, with a capacity of about 900m gallons produced in 10 facilities located in the U.S. The segment was characterized by rather negative margins throughout the period under analysis, due to the increase in the price of corn, the main input for ethanol production as well as the increase in the price of gas, which recorded historically high values. Even the increase in ethanol price between 2022 and 2023, driving revenues toward historical highs, was not enough to improve operating results.

GPRE is currently extremely dependent on high-carbon intensity ethanol production, as evidenced by the strong correlation of the stock price to the ethanol price. Since FY21 though, it has entered a new corporate strategy, Green Plains 2.0, aiming to transform the business in a carbon-free direction through 4 key points:

Ultra-High Protein production through MSC technology installed at 5 of 10 production sites, with a capacity of 330,000 tons. The main end-market is pet food and aquaculture diary. The company currently boasts production of 223,000 tons of 50% protein concentrate and aims to convert about 20-30% of production to 60% protein in FY24. This product is characterized by strong demand internationally and a premium price of about $0.3-$0.4 per gallon compared to 50% protein one.

Increase the production of Renewable Corn Oil, used to produce Renewable diesel, biodiesel and SAF. Regarding SAF production, Green Plains entered a Joint Venture with Tallgrass and United Airlines. The latter agreed to purchase up to 2.7B gallons of SAF produced from the joint venture.

The construction of the Clean Sugar Technology plant in Shenandoah, which is expected to be operational in Q2 2024 with an output of 200m pounds of dextrose, expandable to 500m in the future. This compound can be used in biochemicals and to produce bioplastics.

The construction of carbon capture systems at 3 facilities in Nebraska, with a cumulative output of 287m gallons of ethanol that are expected to be ready by approximately mid-2025. This will enable the production of low-carbon alcohols that can be used for SAF production and positioning these facilities to benefit from state and federal incentives such as 45Q, 45Z and LCFS markets. In addition, management expects further development of additional carbon capture facilities by the end of 2026.

Inflation Reduction Act opportunities

The tax credits introduced by the IRA may have strongly expansive effects on the GPRE's revenues and margins, especially given the business restructuring described in the previous section. Firstly, the law will have expansive effects on demand for renewable corn oil, securing continued growth in biodiesel and renewable diesel production. In addition, direct effects are also expected on its balance sheet because of some tax credits that the company could take advantage of as early as FY24 but especially from FY25.

The 45Q tax credit grants a credit of $85 per ton for CCUS (carbon capture utilization and storage). The 45Z awards a tax credit of $0.02 per gallon for each point of CI reduction below the 50 CI threshold, from 2025 to 2027. There is also a tax credit of $1.25 per gallon of SAF produced. Finally, a last positive regulatory factor concerns the potential to increase the amount of Ethanol blended into fuels from 10% to 15%, starting in 2025 and potentially boosting ethanol demand.

Commentary on economic and financial data

FY23 was another bad year for Green Plains, which reported a 10% decrease in revenues mainly due to ethanol price dynamics. Operating margins improved from the previous year though, because of lower corn and gas prices resulting in a modest EBITDA, positive $31m with an EBITDA margin of 0.95% (vs. -0.17% in FY22). GPRE ended FY23 with a loss of $93m and a net income margin of -2.83%.

Q4 23 was characterized by a significant improvement compared with Q4 22 ($7m profit vs. $38m loss). This result, along with the considerations elaborated in the previous section, let me expect a significant enhancement in FY24 economic results. I expect positive earnings of $37m in FY24, below analysts' estimates that I consider too optimistic, particularly in FY25 and FY26. From FY25 onward, the completion of the discussed major investments should bring a significant increase in estimated profit ($87m), with a net income margin reaching 3.19%. I believe this dynamic will also stand for FY26.

GPRE has a net debt of $250m, a value that has been rather stable over the past 4 years partly due to the $355m capital increase made in FY21. It has a substantial $350m cash buffer as well as $1.1B of PP&E to further cover debt. The investments needed to transform the business though, will require additional cash absorption with CAPEX estimated to be around $125-$150m by management for FY24.

Green Plains produced an Operating Cash Flow of $56m in FY23, only partially covering the need for liquidity, resulting in a negative FCF of $26m. Over the next few years, an improvement in OCFs and a reduction in capital expenditures should enable the achievement of positive FCFs, allowing for a debt reduction and higher shareholder returns including share buy-backs as has been the case in the past.

Main Risks

Regulatory is the main risk GPRE is facing as, failure to meet the requirements necessary to obtain tax credits could be an extremely negative factor for operating results, implying the achievement of profits below my estimates and significantly below analysts’ ones.

Failure to achieve profitability and a positive FCF could result in the need to raise new capital, with the possibility of new share issues. In any case, in the short term, the available cash appears to be more than sufficient to respond to short-term cash outflows.

The company's results are highly dependent on volatile variables such as the price of ethanol, corn, and gas. Significant changes in these inputs, if not well managed, can have severely negative impacts on its financial performance.

Green Plains also has significant operational risk as demonstrated by the 2023 incident at the Wood River plant in Nebraska, resulting in a $9.5m loss from an explosion.

Valuation

The valuation of the stock appears quite attractive considering the forward multiples (based on my estimates), with a FY24 forward PE of 38.4x. The FY24 PE was obtained by multiplying the results of Q4, a positive quarter GPRE, by 4 and adding the portion referring to minority interests to earnings, following the merger with Green Plains Partners. Finally, the result was lowered slightly to obtain a conservative valuation, which I consider appropriate in this case. PE is then expected to reach 9.9x in FY26, thanks to an expected revenue growth of 22.9% over FY24, which would lead to a net income margin improvement of 2.8%.

The forward EV/EBITDA of 9.72x also appears in line with other companies in the business, even lower when considering the FY26 EV/EBITDA of 5.9x. For the EBITDA calculation, the EBITDA increase expected by management in the investor presentation was taken into account, and again it was lowered conservatively because in my opinion their estimate is too optimistic.

The valuation against peers was made taking into consideration Neste (OTCPK:NTOIY) (OTCPK:NTOIF) multiples, which I developed in the previous analysis and based on average industry multiples.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock, because of the corporate transformation and the introduction of IRA tax credits. GPRE is considered a strong buy by 7 out of 11 analysts. In addition, not a single analyst has assigned a sell or strong sell rating.

Looking at the Quant Rating provided by Seeking Alpha though, GPRE would currently appear to be a Sell, with Growth and Revisions being the most deteriorated factors, going from A grades 3 months ago to the current C and C-, respectively.

Conclusion

The management has implemented a significant transformation that could make GPRE one of the leading players in the energy transition regarding biofuels, with the possibility of becoming also one of the leaders in the production of SAF and low-carbon intensity ethanol. The stock, even though it has performed poorly in recent years, seems poised to turn around and significantly improve its operating results and profitability. The federal incentives introduced by the IRA may be the main driver of this. Analysts seem to be quite bullish about the stock, although I personally am waiting to see more tangible economic evidence of improvement, as partly happened in Q4 23. I am therefore assigning a Hold rating to GPRE, as despite very attractive forward multiples, the risks underlying the investment and past performance are in my opinion red flags impossible to override. Although the transformation undertaken by management looks really promising, I think it is best to be cautious at this very uncertain stage.