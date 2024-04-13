alexei_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) is an under the radar biotech company that achieved its listing on the Nasdaq in October last year via a merger between Catalyst Biosciences and GNI Group - according to a press release:

Catalyst received stockholder approval for all proposals necessary to complete the business combination at a special meeting of stockholders held on August 29, 2023. Catalyst effected a name change and a reverse stock split of Catalyst’s common stock immediately prior to the closing of the business combination. The combined company will operate under the name “Gyre Therapeutics, Inc.” (“Gyre”). As a result of the business combination, Beijing Continent Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. became a majority-owned subsidiary of Gyre.

Catalyst was a company developing drugs targeting hemophilia, which I had high hopes for back in 2020, but which had been forced to sell its hemophilia programs to South Korean firm GC Biopharma, and additional complement programs to Boston based Pharma Vertex (VRTX). As such, the company was not much more than a shell, and Gyre CEO Charles Wu, Ph.D, said of the merger:

Now that Gyre has launched on Nasdaq, we will be able to more efficiently conduct clinical research and development of our promising pipeline of product candidates in the United States. We are optimistic that our research and development efforts may bring new medicines to patients who suffer from organ fibrosis and inflammatory diseases that currently lack approved treatments.

In its 2023 annual report / 10K submission, Gyre calls itself:

a financially-sustainable pharmaceutical company with a record of financial success that develops and commercializes small-molecule anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic drugs targeting organ diseases, focusing specifically on organ fibrosis.

The company successfully developed pirfinedone, "a small molecule drug that inhibits the synthesis of TGF-ß1, TNF-α, and other fibrosis and inflammation modulators", securing approval, under the brand name Etuary, in the indication of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF"), in the US, EU, Japan, and People's Republic of China. Gyre says that sales of Etuary reached $112.3m last year.

In the US and China, Gyre is focused on bringing a structural derivative of pirfenidone, F351, or Hydronidone, to market, and in the US it is "prioritizing F351 for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to the large potential addressable market and significant unmet need".

Apparently, Catalyst entered into a Business Combination Agreement with GNI USA, GNI Japan, GNI Hong Kong in December 2022, and later "acquired an indirect controlling interest in Beijing Continent Pharmaceuticals". The structure of the various interested parties and stakeholders is complex, but according to a Gyre investor presentation, GNI Japan owns 100% of GNI USA, which owns 85% of Gyre Therapeutics, which owns 70% of Beijing Continent.

The current pipeline is as follows:

Gyre Therapeutics pipeline (investor presentation)

Hydronidone - Building On Positive Phase 2 Data In China, Challenging Rezdiffra?

In China, Gyre has been running a Phase 2b study of hydronidone in patients with chronic hepatitis B-associated liver fibrosis, which has achieved its primary endpoint of "Proportion of liver fibrosis Ishak scores that decreased >=1 after treatment compared to pre-treatment".

The Ishak scale, which runs from 0-6, is similar to the Batts-Ludwig scale more commonly used in the US, which runs from 0-4, as follows:

0: a lack of fibrosis

1: portal fibrosis

2: rare portal-to-portal septa

3: fibrous septa

4: definite or likely cirrhosis

Stages 0 - 3 represent liver fibrosis, while anything 3 or above is classed as cirrhosis - a build up of scar tissue in the liver which can cause serious complications over time.

P2 study results - China (presentation)

As we can see above, Gyre believes it has established proof of concept ("PoC") for hydronidone, which met its primary endpoint in the Phase 2 study, showing best results at a dose of 270mg/d, and importantly, with an acceptable safety profile, and using an oral administration. A Phase 3 study has now been initiated in China, enrolling 248 patients, and with data anticipated this year - a potentially important catalysts for prospective investors to look out for.

Meanwhile, in the US, Gyre is targeting the MASH / NASH market. NASH was short for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, but today, the disease is referred to as metabolic associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"). In its investor presentation Gyre refers to MASH as a "global market with no approved therapy", although this is no longer true.

In March this year, the FDA approved Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' (MDGL) Rezdiffra for the "treatment of adults with noncirrhotic NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis)" -a historic first approval for any drug in the NASH / MASH indication.

Analysts have speculated that Rezdiffra could earn peak revenues of ~$5bn per annum, therefore Gyre is right to point to a very substantial market for a successful MASH therapy, although its estimation of a >$108bn market by 2030 seems wildly over-optimistic to me.

Nevertheless, there are at least some reasons why investors could get excited about hydronidone's potential.

MASH - competitive landscape (presentation)

As we can see above, Gyre has correctly identified most of its rivals in the MASH space - Madrigal's Resmetirom is now approved, while Viking Therapeutics candidate - which has the same mechanism of action ("MoA") as Resmetirom, being a thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist - has been almost forgotten due to a second Viking candidate, VK2735, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, producing potentially best-in-class weight loss data, triggering a massive share price surge.

Meanwhile, Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) and 89Bio (ETNB) continue to progress their FGF21 analogue drugs, efruxifermin and pegozafermin, into pivotal studies, generating reasonably positive results, although the FDA's criteria for approval in NASH is strict - improvement of ≥1 stage in fibrosis with no worsening of NASH, or improvement in NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis, or both.

The high bar for approval has seen multiple companies hopes of securing an approval dashed over the past twenty years or more, and it should be noted that a single approval, for Madrigal's Rezdiffra, may not necessarily open the floodgates. Plus, there are other red flags flying in this space at the present time.

We still do not know if physicians will prescribe Rezdiffra en masse, as many may feel that changes to lifestyle i.e. more exercise, can be just as effective a cure for MASH as a daily oral pill. As such, the market opportunity in play may fall short of the market's expectations.

Equally, the rise of GLP-1 agonist drugs, with their miraculous weight loss properties, is expected to impact the MASH market, either via such drugs - Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy, or Eli Lilly's (LLY) Zepbound, for example, securing an approval in MASH, or because more patients are diagnosed with obesity, and fewer with NASH.

Gyre Verdict - A Late-Comer To The MASH Dash May Have An Approvable Drug - And May Be Worth Adding To Your Watchlist

Gyre stock has certainly performed well since debuting on the Nasdaq last year - on a 6-month basis, shares have risen in value by 225%, and reached highs of >$25 in December last year, and February this year.

Gyre's current market cap of $1.42bn is higher than 89Bio, $941m, about the same as Akero, and substantially lower than Madrigal, $5.1bn, and Viking, $7.64bn. The fact that Viking stock is +>500% over the past six months provides compelling evidence that the market's focus has switched from MASH drugs, to weight loss drugs, but that does not necessarily mean that an approval in MASH would not be a compelling upside catalyst for 89Bio, Akero, or indeed Gyre.

Gyre already boasts an approved drug that is contributing >$110m dollars per annum, although the company was far from profitable in 2023, making a net loss of $(67m), versus a $9m profit in the prior year. Gyre spent just $14m on R&D in 2023, according to an earnings press release. Cash position was reported as $33.5m.

In short, Gyre, to me, represents an opportunistic, as opposed to derisked, investment opportunity. The company rightly notes that there is a large market opportunity in play for an effective MASH drug, even if that market is likely nowhere near as large as management claims.

Grye is bringing a differentiated drug into the space, one that is somewhat derisked by the approval obtained for pirfinedone, and its commercial success, and by the China study data. Neither of these factors provide certainty that hydronidone will be approved, but they provide some encouragement, at least.

A final point to consider is purely whether, by the time hydronidone makes it to market in the US, assuming it does, there will be demand for another drug with a pleiotropic anti-fibrotic mechanism of action - there may be two or three such drugs on the market by 2027, likely the earliest Gyre's drug could make it to market in my view, plus several other alternative therapies.

In some ways this opportunity reminds me of one presented by Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) a few years back Phathom was attempting to bring a type of acid reflux drug that was popular in Japan, making >$700m sales per annum in the country, to the US market. Ultimately, the company has secured US market approval, but only after a long weight, and the market opportunity is uncertain - is anybody unsatisfied with current treatment options?

Phathom's share price is down >50% on a 5-year basis, but +22% on a 12-month basis, as the company finally begins to launch commercially in the US.

As such, in relation to Gyre, I will give the company a "hold" recommendation, but what I really mean is "wait". My guess is the long and winding road to US approval will extract much of the value from Gyre's share price today, but, an approval may be possible down the line, and when that approval shot begins to crystallise, that will be the time to consider buying - not today.