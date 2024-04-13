Anatoly Morozov

Elevator Pitch

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) [034220:KS] shares are still rated as a Hold.

My January 27, 2024 initiation piece was focused on the evaluation of LG Display's Q4 2023 financial performance and its financing plans. In this update, I preview LPL's Q1 2024 results and assess its latest developments.

On the negative side of things, I am anticipating that LG Display will report below-expectations first quarter results. On the positive side of things, it is reported that LPL has recently secured a major contract with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), while the company's more active approach towards supply chain management could potentially yield meaningful expense savings. I keep my Hold rating for LG Display intact, taking into account both its near term outlook and long term prospects.

First Quarter Results Preview

April 25, 2024 is the expected date for LG Display's first quarter financial results announcement.

LPL's operating loss is projected to narrow significantly from -KRW1,098 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to -KRW641 billion for Q1 2024, according to the analysts' consensus financial projections obtained from S&P Capital IQ.

I am of the opinion that LG Display's actual operating loss in the first quarter of the current fiscal year will fall short of the sell side's expectations due to three key factors.

Firstly, lower iPhone sales could have hurt LPL's Q1 2024 performance. LG Display is a supplier of OLED screens for Apple's (AAPL) iPhones. The total sales volume for iPhones decreased by approximately -4% YoY in February 2024, while consumer demand for iPhones in March 2024 seemed to be "weak" based on KeyBanc Capital Markets' channel checks.

Secondly, new fixed asset investments might translate into a meaningful increase in depreciation expenses. LPL disclosed at its Q4 2023 results briefing in late-January this year that it intended to "invest approximately KRW 416 billion in facilities" such as a new "OLED fab" without specifying a timeline for the capital outlay. There is a risk that the company's actual Q1 2024 depreciation expenses turn out to be higher than what the market expects.

Thirdly, it is likely that LG Display will suffer from higher financing costs in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The company's liabilities-to-equity metric increased from 215% as of end-2022 and 248% as of end-Q1 2023 to 308% as of December 31, 2023. LPL's equity financing exercise with a target of lowering its liabilities-to-equity ratio to 260% was only completed in late March this year, so it is highly probable that the company still incurred elevated interest expenses for most of Q1 2024.

Taking into consideration the factors mentioned above, I think that LPL's actual Q1 2024 operating loss might be wider than the current consensus forecast.

Positive Developments For The Long Run

Looking beyond the potential first quarter results miss as detailed in the prior section, recent developments suggest that LPL's prospects for the intermediate to long term are more encouraging.

One key development is that LG Display is pursuing a closer partnership with Samsung Electronics.

According to a Business Korea news article published on February 13, LPL has recently inked a "long-term supply contract with Samsung Electronics" for "5 million white-OLED (W-OLED) panels over the next five years."

There are two major positives associated with this new panel supply deal.

The first positive is that LG Display's mid-to-long term revenue growth outlook has become more favorable. The five-year average W-OLED supply volume of a million units is multiple times that of the actual "100,000 to 200,000" W-OLED units that LPL supplied to Samsung in 2023 as per the February 2024 Business Korea report.

The second positive is that this closer collaboration between the two Korean companies could help LPL to fend off competition from Chinese panel makers. A February 21, 2024 Financial Times commentary piece cited research firm TrendForce's projection that Samsung's panel "procurement share" from China's panel suppliers could decrease "from 55 per cent (in 2023) to 38 per cent" this year. This implies that LG Display is likely to gain a greater share of Samsung Electronics' business going forward at the expense of Chinese competitors.

The other key development is LG Display is adding new suppliers and working more closely with its existing suppliers to optimize its costs.

Korean technology industry publication The Elec reported on April 8, 2024 that LPL has gotten "Taiwan's Novatek" to supply part of the "display driver ICs it uses in OLED panels for customer Apple" so as to manage its "cost of OLED panel production." Separately, LPL's CEO was quoted in a Pulse Korea news report as saying at a meeting with suppliers in January 2024 that it will work on "revolutionary cost structure reform" and "establishing a stable supply chain" with its partners.

In general, expense management is a low-hanging fruit for companies which are targeting to improve their profitability. Therefore, it is good to know that LG Display is optimizing its supplier network as part of its cost reduction efforts.

To sum things up, LG Display's outlook for the long run will be better, if the company establishes stronger ties with its key Korean peers like Samsung, and generates meaningful cost savings from supply chain management.

Final Thoughts

A Hold rating for LPL is warranted. This isn't the time to turn bullish on LG Display, as the company's first quarter results might possibly disappoint investors. But the stock is also undeserving of a Sell rating, as recent developments point to a favorable growth outlook for LG Display in the long run.