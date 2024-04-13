Maskot

Introduction and thesis

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is a cloud-based platform that helps companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. Think of it as a digital control center that streamlines and automates routine tasks across various departments, from IT to HR to customer service.

NOW has one of the most impressive commercial profiles of any business. The company’s service offering is broad yet of the highest quality, while its TAM remains high. The company’s ability to gain market share to the extent it has puts it in a unique position to win in the coming years. We expect product launches to continue, the industry to grow, and NOW to maintain its near-perfect execution.

These commercials are reflected in its financial performance. Customer churn is non-existent, while its 10-year ACV annual growth rate is an almost unbelievable +191%. The customers acquired in the last five years, particularly the high-value blue chip clients, will have an impressive runway for cross-selling in the coming years.

Whilst some may expect a slowdown given its scale, we see these factors pointing to the snowball continuing to gather steam.

Share price

Data by YCharts

NOW’s share price performance during the last decade has been nothing short of incredible. The company has returned over 1,200%, which materially dwarfs both the S&P and a broad cohort of Software companies.

This is a reflection of the company’s commercial and financial development during this period, elevating NOW to the echelons of premier Software companies.

Commercial analysis

Financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above are NOW's financial results.

NOW’s revenue growth has been exceptional, increasing at a CAGR of +36%. Its trajectory has been broadly consistent despite exceeding $5b in revenue, implying a substantial addressable market.

Business Model

ServiceNow

NOW provides a cloud-based platform for IT service management (ITSM) and business process automation. It enables organizations to streamline and automate various service-related functions.

This includes incident management, problem management, change management, and asset management. This helps organizations improve efficiency and reduce manual workloads. Further, NOW can support in the automation of business processes across different departments, such as HR, customer service, finance, and operations. The outcome of this end-to-end automation approach enhances overall organizational efficiency.

Its platform offers a modular approach, allowing organizations to select and implement specific services based on their needs. This scalability enables businesses to start with certain modules and expand as their requirements evolve. This appeals to scaling businesses that desire confidence that their operations can grow obstacle-free over time.

Over time, NOW has developed related processes and services to supplement its platform, with the objective of becoming a one-stop shop for all ITSM/Business Process support. Technological innovation is compounding in its development, and so this agility from NOW has incrementally grown its importance. We heavily attribute the success of NOW to the bolstering of its offering relative to its peers.

ServiceNow

NOW is increasingly incorporating AI and machine learning capabilities to automate repetitive tasks, make data-driven predictions, and enhance decision-making processes. The belief, which we concur with, is that AI can support smarter and faster decision-making, underpinning the fundamentals of efficiency that its service already offers.

To round out its offering, NOW’s Integration Hub allows seamless integration with third-party applications and data sources. This ensures that the platform can be part of a broader ecosystem of tools and technologies within an organization, drawing data into a unified location from which to optimize the operation.

Value proposition

ServiceNow

NOW’s value proposition is reflective of a combination of the current operational environment and the inherent need for incremental financial improvement. Technology/IT is increasingly becoming a critical component of everyday business operations, it is contributing to efficiency, optimization, and growth. In order to operate this effectively, however, businesses require tools such as those offered by NOW. Secondly, the inherent nature of seeking incremental improvements means businesses are seeking technologies that can enhance operations.

NOW has an unrivaled suite of products to support businesses throughout their growth cycle, irrespective of industry, broadening its addressable market size. The company’s success in delivering value to its customers is illustrated by its trajectory.

Financial KPIs

NOW’s revenue growth in FY23 was +24%, most of which relate to Subscription services (>95%), with a record RPO (”Remaining performance obligation”) of $2.4b at the end of Q4’23.

This puts the company within the famed "Rule of 40" cohort, which states a SaaS ("Software as a Service") business should target (and maintain) a growth rate + FCF margin of 40 (this can be defined slightly differently). NOW currently boasts a growth rate of 24% + a FCF margin of 30%, putting into the even more prestigious Rule of 50.

This is an incredible trajectory to maintain for over a decade, as the company’s revenue has essentially ~21x since FY13. This has been achieved through all levers that make a SaaS model highly successful.

Firstly, the company has successfully developed an offering that is highly attractive to a large number of potential customers (contributing to consistent new customers). This is what we have discussed above. Its services are industry-neutral, scalable, and flexible to specific needs.

Secondly, its services have a clearly defined value proposition that ensures recurring revenue over time (limiting churn and creating upsell potential through scale (users) and pricing (inflation-tied price increases within contracts)). NOW’s platform is designed to be heavily integrated into a company’s operations, delivering efficiency and direct dollar value while making it difficult to untether should a business seek to go elsewhere.

Finally, NOW has developed a business model that can support incremental enhancements to the offering provided to customers through new solutions (cross-selling capabilities). As the above has illustrated, NOW is consistently introducing new solutions that provide value to its customers, with AI and machine learning capabilities being the most recent.

To illustrate these arguments below, we highlight the following financial metrics.

NOW’s customer cohorts compound impressively over time, growing their ACV (”Annual contract value”) almost exponentially. To emphasize the numbers below, a customer in 2010 who had an annual contract value of $100k would now be paying $2.58m (CAGR: +191%). This is an unheard-of level of consistent gains over such a period.

ServiceNow

This has increasingly moved customers into the lucrative >$1m ACV bucket, a location within which revenue generation is almost certain, and elasticity is low (allowing for incremental price increases).

This cohort has grown at a CAGR of +19%, while the average ACV of this cohort has grown by +9%.

ServiceNow

Further, the company retains an almost perfect renewal rate, despite economic conditions impacting the solvency of businesses. Those who sign up to NOW almost always remain and thus lead to the cross-selling opportunities we discussed previously.

When considering this in conjunction with incremental upselling, NOW should face almost no issues with growing at the rate of inflation even if new customer growth fell to zero.

ServiceNow

Finally comes the breadth of its offering. As the following illustrates, its ACV generation by broad-bucket groupings implies a diversified service offering.

ServiceNow

Customers with 5+ product deals are now by far the majority.

ServiceNow

NOW’s financial performance has been nothing short of incredible and it is underpinned by high-quality unit economics and Service quality. The key here is that NOW’s trajectory will only continue to snowball.

The company still has scope to upsell its Marquee customers further (Management estimates ~7x its existing ACV), while the gross customer additions in recent years clearly have a long runway for further up/cross-selling. This is all before we consider industry growth, technological development, and economic growth.

Capital IQ

NOW’s margin development has been impressive, owing to the unit economics of a software business. The company’s incremental cost to service an additional customer is low, allowing for significant economies of scale and cost dilution.

GM% has consistently increased since FY13 while S&A costs as a % of revenue have consistently declined, illustrating this. The key outlier is SBC costs, which currently remain elevated, impacting reported margins. Management expects these costs to decline to ~10% of revenue by the end of the decade.

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting revenue growth to remain above 20%, alongside sequential margin improvement. We concur with these estimates, attributing it to its current trajectory snowballing further and operating leverage driving margins.

Beats (Capital IQ)

NOW has shown a consistent ability to beat analyst estimates, implying reasonable scope to outperform expectations. Importantly, the size of the beat from a profitability perspective is quite considerable, implying strong execution.

NOW’s Industry

Management estimates its existing TAM to be ~$220b, suggesting a market capture of ~4%. This $220b breaks down as ~$81b to Technology Workflows, $13b to Employee Workflows, $55b to Customer & Industry Workflows, and $71b to Creator and Other Workflows.

This implies significant room for growth within its newer product offerings, while its core service still has the potential for double-digit growth.

Opportunities

We see the following as key opportunities that will drive growth:

Infrastructure modernization - Organizations across industries seek to modernize their operations, making NOW’s platform relevant and in demand.

Continuous Expansion of Offerings - NOW consistently expands its offerings beyond ITSM to address a broader range of business processes.

Global Market Presence - NOW has established a strong global market presence, serving organizations of different sizes and industries. It is positioned to aggressively gain market share in markets as the premier offering.

Adoption of Low-Code Development - The trend toward low-code application development has allowed for greater agility and speed when developing custom solutions.

AI Integration - Capitalizing on the growing trend of AI in workflow automation. NOW has been strategically acquiring businesses for several years to bolster its expertise in this segment.

ServiceNow

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

NOW is currently generating an attractive return on its equity, particularly from an FCF perspective, as FCF-M is at an impressive 30%. Despite this, we would have expected an even higher %, which is attributable to its substantial cash balance.

NOW currently holds ~4.9b in cash, representing a net cash position of $2.6b. Given rates have increased, this is likely a prudent approach, giving the business the capability to conduct opportunistic M&A with cash.

Over the medium-term, we expect Capex spending to slightly step-down (currently 8% of revenue) and distributions through buybacks to improve as the amount of cash held declines.

Returns (Capital IQ)

Industry analysis

Seeking Alpha

Presented above is a comparison of NOW's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (35 companies).

NOW is performing exceptionally well relative to its peers, underpinning its impressive financial trajectory and competitive market position. NOW is comfortably ahead in almost every key metric, namely FCF generation, ROTC, and revenue growth.

Even as revenue growth steps down with scale, the company is winning considerably on margins.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

NOW is currently trading at 47x NTM FCF and 40x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

NOW is clearly not cheap but this is the price for superiority in our view. The company’s FCF yield, while being modest at 2.2%, is still above the average of its industry. Investors must consider the compounding effect of growth, alongside the potential for greater distributions and softening dilution through SBC.

NOW is not a stock with immediate upside, it likely never will be as a discount-driving catalyst appears unlikely. For this reason, NOW must be considered with a long-term view. Given the comfort provided by its current trajectory, we see value.

Valuation evolution (Capital IQ)

Key risks with our thesis

This appears to be a bulletproof business but the premium valuation that comes with this inherent creates risk. A moderate slowdown, or lack of expected margin improvement could spook investors. Any meaningful change to its expected trajectory would materially impact the future value of cash flows, and thus share price.

Valuations such as this are highly sensitive and leave little room for maneuverability.

Final thoughts

NOW is one of the highest-quality businesses we have ever reviewed. Its commercial profile is fantastic, underpinned by a suite of compelling products, while its financial performance mirrors this with eyewatering cash generation and consistency. There are businesses with comparable financials to NOW but are far more niche and lack the long-term trajectory it boasts. NOW’s position in such a large market makes it a long-term winner still despite +1000% gains.

The company is not as fashionable as the likes of Nvidia (NVDA) or the other Magnificent 7, but has a good argument to be considered alongside them as the highest quality.