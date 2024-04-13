Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ServiceNow: One Of Our Top Picks For The Coming Decade

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • NOW’s revenue has grown at a magnificent rate (10Y CAGR: +36%), while its current trajectory implies a ~20% level is achievable despite revenue being 21x higher than FY13 levels.
  • NOW has shown an incredible ability to upsell and cross-sell its customers, while minimizing churn. Its service offering is unrivaled in the market and continues to grow through innovation.
  • Alongside maintaining growth, we expect incremental margin improvement as operational leverage continues to dilute costs. This is whilst market opportunities such as AI drive the top-line.
  • NOW is part of the exclusive “Rule of 50” cohort. With such FCF generation compounding, we expect distributions to grow impressively alongside opportunistic M&A.
  • When compared to its Software peers, NOW stands out financially. Although its valuation is eye-watering, we believe this mirrors the quality of its operations.

Smiling blond female customer service representative wearing headset using computer at desk in call center

Maskot

Introduction and thesis

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is a cloud-based platform that helps companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. Think of it as a digital control center that streamlines and automates routine tasks across various departments, from IT to HR

This article was written by

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

