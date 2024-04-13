CHUNYIP WONG

Enterprise Products Plus SPOT

On April 9th Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) announced that the license for the Sea Port Oil Terminal (SPOT) had finally been obtained. This project has been pursued by the company since 2019 and this achievement marks an important milestone for both EPD and the United States.

The SPOT project is an offshore crude oil export terminal that allows VLCC vessels to directly load in the Gulf of Mexico, 30 miles off the coast of Texas. At the terminal, two vessels can fill at rates of up to 85,000 barrels per hour. This will allow vessels to fill in under a day while minimizing travel time and port congestion.

This project will make North American crude products more competitive globally by reducing export transportation costs and eliminating inefficiencies. SPOT has the ability to increase US exports by over 50% while also making EPD one of the largest US exporters of crude oil.

EPD Investor Presentation

The SPOT project stands to be one of the largest bolt-on projects that EPD has pursued in recent history. The project will also improve the profitability of the company’s crude pipeline business as excess capacity is consumed to feed the SPOT terminal. Based on the company’s historical ROIC, investors should expect $500 million in gross operating margin from the SPOT terminal with additional upside provided by the pipeline segment. I estimate the upside provided by the pipeline business to be nearly as valuable to unitholders as the terminal itself.

I last covered EPD in November, 2023, with a buy rating. The addition of SPOT makes me even more bullish on the company's long-term potential. The current project landscape supports earnings and distribution growth through the end of this decade. This makes EPD a world-class dividend growth (distribution in EPD's case) machine despite the somewhat expensive valuation.

Enterprise By The Numbers

Enterprise Products operates pipeline and processing assets across all of the major fuel categories. The NGL segment is the most predominant, making up over 50% of the company’s profits. Enterprise has focused the bulk of its CAPEX spending over the last several years on this segment due to the robust demand for NGLs, as well as the high profit margins that are realized in this space.

EPD 10K

The company continues to invest in organic capital projects to capitalize on the continued growth of US energy production. EPD projects that production of all of the major fuels will continue to grow through this decade, with the bulk of that growth originating from the Permian basin.

EPD Investor Presentation

NGLs continue to be EPD’s bread and butter, with eight of the 11 capital projects under construction devoted to this space. If history is any indication, the current course of investment stands to continue to meaningfully reward unit holders by allowing the company to continue to grow the distribution.

During last week's investor day, the company discussed its track record regarding returns on invested capital. Over the last five years, EPD has consistently achieved a 13% ROIC rate with the exception of 2020, where returns dipped to 12%. Management indicated that the 2023 number came in on the soft side compared to the company’s ultimate potential as a result of the poor performance of the PDH 2 plant.

EPD Investor Presentation

The PDH 2 plant achieved an underwhelming 2% ROIC, thus proving to be a headwind to the total portfolio. The management team has developed a repair plan to resolve this situation during 2024 allowing 2025 to be unaffected.

To reflect improved performance going forward, I have assumed the company is able to achieve an ROIC of 13.5%. With $9.25B in capital projects under construction between now and 2026, these projects stand to add another $1.25B in gross operating margin once completed.

On the surface, this implies only a 4.3% compound annual growth rate. The real money is made by the additional volumes that are required to flow through the EPD system to feed the various processing plants and export terminals that are under construction. Higher volumes through the company's existing system increase earnings with minimal capital expenses.

EPD Investor Presentation

All of the plants EPD has constructed over the last several years have been near full capacity when they entered service. This allows the associated pipeline network to become more profitable with every project that enters service. Jim Teague, Co-CEO, gave his insights into the demand for EPD's newest assets in the Q4 conference call.

In growth capital during 2023, we completed construction of $3.5 billion of projects. Significant assets put into service include two new natural gas processing plants in the Permian Basin and our 12th NGL fractionator in Chambers County. All of these assets were essentially full after operations began.

Given EPD's track record of growing the distribution 25 years in a row, I have modeled that future projects are equally in demand.

SPOT Will Turbo Charge The Crude Transportation Segment

Adding SPOT to the project mix will be the first major investment into the crude oil segment in several years. This major project is expected to cost in the range of $3-$4 billion and take three years to construct. Using the same expected return for SPOT, investors should expect to realize between $450 -$500 million in gross operating margin growth on the project. While SPOT stands to improve the profitability of EPD by approximately 5%, again the real value lies in the gains associated with the pipeline business.

The crude pipeline business has seen a slow and steady decay over the last five years despite volumes recovering to above pre-pandemic rates. SPOT represents an opportunity to dramatically improve the profitability of this segment by creating a large increase in volumes through the existing EPD crude pipeline system.

EPD 10K

The SPOT terminal can receive input from four main sources and EPD owns/operates three of them.

Midland-Echo trains 1, 2, and 3 with a combined capacity of 1,300 MBPD from the Midland and Delaware basins. Seaway pipeline system with a capacity of 950 MBPD from the Anadarko Basin. Eagle Ford Crude System with a capacity of 600 MBPD.

RBN Energy

How the crude supplies shift as a result of SPOT is difficult to say with exact certainty. But, it is reasonable to assume that EPD stands to materially benefit through increased volumes through its existing system. Admittedly, this part of my analysis isn’t exactly scientific but I’ll ask that you humor me on this one.

In 2023, EPD transported 2,461 MBPD of crude through its pipeline network. With a capacity of 2,000 MBPD, SPOT could easily increase transported volume by 50% to 3,700 MBPD. Such a move would place the EPD system very near its name plate capacity of 3,900 MBPD.

Obviously a pipeline system is more complex than this basic math. So to keep a lid on my optimism, I’ll project the incremental volumes required to feed SPOT only translates into 25% earnings growth for the crude pipeline segment. This adds an additional $400 million in gross operating margin, or $900 million combined with SPOT.

I personally believe I am underestimating the impact of SPOT, but its a starting point for investors to realize the potential of this project. The table below outlines a basic growth rate projection through the first full operational year of SPOT. Note that this does not include any potential upside from pipeline earnings associated with additional NGL, natural gas or petrochemical volumes over the same span.

2023 Gross Op Margin $9,376 million SPOT (FY 2028) GOM $500 million Crude Pipeline GOM Growth $400 million 2024-2027 CAPEX Projects $1,400 million Total $11,600 million or 5.7% CAGR Click to enlarge

Given that the Permian shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, I believe mid to upper single digit growth rates are achievable for EPD. This gives ample margin to meeting management's guidance on how they view the growth rate of the distribution. In the Q4 conference call, Randy Fowler, Co-CEO gave the following projections.

I think with the CapEx we're deploying and the return on capital that we're expecting to get, I think coming in, and we've been increasing distribution 25 years in a row. And I feel pretty good about 2026. And we've been doing it around mid-single digits.

The Moat Gets Wider

A core investing principle is to invest with companies that have a wide moat of protection surrounding their business. Due to the sheer size of SPOT and the regulatory lead over competitors, it does not appear that another export terminal will be on the horizon for some time, let alone even needed. The chart below shows how SPOT has a multiyear lead on other proposed projects. Beyond the regulatory hurdles, significant growth in crude production beyond the 2,000 MBPD capacity of SPOT would be needed to support any subsequent projects. Therefore, construction of additional export terminals appears challenged in this decade.

RBN Energy RBN Energy

Valuation

EPD has a 25 year distribution growth track record and the best credit rating in the midstream industry. As one would expect, it trades at a premium to many alternatives in this space. On a Price to FCF and EV to EBITDA basis, EPD is one of the more expensive stocks to own in the peer group.

NOTE: The peer group was selected using large cap master limited partnerships only. C-Corps were not used in the comparison.

Data by YCharts

With the current project pipeline, all signs point to a growing distribution. This is supported by a multitude of projects that will enable even a firm as large as EPD to sustain a compelling growth rate. Paying a premium for quality is okay to me here, as the quality of EPD is a rarity that simply can't be duplicated.

I also like to frequently point out that midstream stocks benefit from the inherent price appreciation that follows distribution raises. The graph below shows the three year price trend plotted with the distribution growth.

Income seeking investors will always follow the cash. As EPD continues to raise the distribution, capital appreciation is sure to follow. As the distribution raises stack up, the safety margin of your original investment grows. Therefore, despite the recent run up in share price, I still view EPD as a compelling long term buy.

Data by YCharts

Risks

As of today, not one shovel has hit dirt for the SPOT project. With such a large project, there are obvious execution risks. Projects hit delays and have cost over runs for various reasons. These factors can impact the ultimate timeline and ROIC of the project.

However, EPD has been very successful at executing multi-billion dollar CAPEX programs on an annual basis. While larger in scale than any project in the last several years, EPD's management has the experience to handle the bumps in the road.

Key Takeaways

EPD is a special investment with a rare combination of high yield, consistent track record of distribution growth, and excellent credit ratings. The addition of the SPOT project to EPD's arsenal allows the company to build on its legacy.

Investors should expect to see large growth from the crude segment as EPD becomes one of the largest exporting companies in the United States. This will go hand in hand with the numerous NGL projects that are also currently under construction.

Combined, these projects support several years of earnings and distribution growth. Paying a premium for EPD's stock is a fair price today for a company that checks all the boxes an income or dividend growth investor could want.

I rate EPD as BUY. Happy investing.