Overview

My recommendation for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is a buy rating, as I continue to expect strong performance in the foreseeable future. The strong demand momentum seems to have continued into 1Q25 (1CQ24), which sets FY25 (CY24) to a very strong start. While Beer's segment gross margin seems poor on a headline basis, EBIT actually fared pretty well. With the incremental cost savings and operating leverage from more volume sales, I believe Beer's EBIT margin can sustain itself at this level (with the potential to improve). Note that I previously rated buy rating as I expected strong performance through FY25 and that 4Q24 could outperform guidance as 4Q23 was an easy comp quarter.

Recent results and updates

STZ reported a very strong 4Q24 quarter, as I expected, where total net sales grew 7.1% to $1.998 billion, all driven by the beer segment growth of 10.9%, offset by a 5.6% decline in Wine & Spirits. Strong Beer performance did not end at the top line. While Beer's cost of goods sold saw some inflation, leading to gross profit growing slower than 10.9%, Beer's EBIT grew faster than 10.9%, suggesting very strong operating leverage (Beer EBIT grew 11.9%). At the bottom line, blended EPS saw $2.30, which beat consensus estimates of $2.12 by ~8.5%. STZ's strong performance proved that my view of the business was right, especially the beer segment, and I continue to believe STZ can continue to ride on this momentum as it has visibility to strong volume growth and margin recovery.

STZ results get even better when we dig deeper into the drivers of Beer's strong segment performance. Firstly, beer depletions came in at 8.9%, which, when adjusted for the extra selling day, underlying performance was still very strong at 7% when considering that the industry saw a tough start to the year given poor weather conditions in the states. The market was clearly worried about this, as the share price fell sharply in January from ~$260 to near $240. The volume performance showed that STZ is resilient even against this bad weather, and it appears that volume demand momentum continued into 1Q25 as management cited "strong performance" to start the year. For management to say that 1Q25 is "setting us off on a really solid year" suggests that they are seeing no major signs of slowdown. Moreover, STZ is seeing low-double-digit percentage incremental shelf space gains at retail through the spring resets, which should provide a sell-in boost to STZ as they need to accelerate shipping to fill up these new shelf gains to meet demand. All in all, these factors are leading me to believe STZ is going to see a strong FY25 as well for its beer segment.

Sure. We obviously take into account our March results with our overall expectations for the year. But I'd say, March was very consistent with what our expectations were. Everyone should keep in mind that March has two less selling days, April has two more. So we internally look at it as sort of the combo plan of those two months. With that said, we had a very comfortably strong March, as we expected that we would, and think it's setting us off on a really solid year, as we said, consistent with what we said at the Investor Day in New York. in my primary remarks, low double-digit shelf space is what we expected to get, and that's, in fact, what we are getting in spring resets. Obviously, it varies all over the map depending, but that's roughly what the total number is in the aggregate. And again, that's at least as much as we expected. We're very pleased with where that landed. From 4Q24 earnings call

As I noted earlier, the one disappointing aspect is the decline in gross margin for the beer segment from 50.8% to 49.8%. I don't think investors should be too worried about this, as on a like-for-like basis (adjusting for the VAT accrual write-off), gross margins would have been 50.8%, in line with 4Q23. With this thought in mind, it actually paints an even better picture for EBIT margin, which saw 40bps expansion on a reported basis but would have been 140bps without the VAT accrual write-off. Nonetheless, the highlight here is that STZ has managed to continue realizing productivity savings (that was mentioned during the November Investor Day). I am positive that margins can at least sustain themselves at this level, with the potential to expand as STZ should benefit from the cost savings initiatives implemented in FY24 and incremental projects as part of the outlined $300 million savings through FY24-FY28. Lastly, there is the inherent operating leverage to take into account. As STZ is going to continue growing beer volumes, there should be a margin benefit there as well.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, STZ is valued at $300 in FY25, representing a 12% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 8% in FY25 and FY26, which is based on management long-term guidance that I think is achievable given the performance so far. On net margins, I am not modeling an aggressive expansion in margins, as management guidance is for minimal EBIT margin improvements. I am leaving any upside in the margins as additional upside. Given these expectations, I would expect STZ to trade at least at its historical average forward PE level (21x). I think the reason why the market has not re-rated the valuation is because they are worried about Beer's segment gross margin performance. Eventually, as STZ shows EBIT margin improvement (or sustains at this level), this concern should go away and multiples should go up.

Risk

Wine & Spirits continues to be disappointing, with revenue down 5.6% and EBIT down 13.1% in 4Q24, showing little signs of improvement. If this continues to slowdown, likely due to the macro environment forcing consumers to consume cheaper alternatives, it could continue to serve as a headwind to sales. The good news is that this is a much smaller portion of the business (~20% of EBIT), so as it declines, the incremental impact becomes smaller.

Summary

Summarizing this post, the recommendation for STZ remains a buy due to the continued strong performance in the Beer segment. Despite a slight dip in Beer's gross margin, the segment's EBIT margin grew, indicating strong operating leverage. Management's comments regarding a "very comfortably strong March" and "low-double-digit shelf space gains" further solidify the positive outlook for FY25. While Wine & Spirits continues to underperform, its smaller size minimizes the downside risk. With a price target of $300, I believe offers compelling upside potential as the market recognizes its sustained momentum.