Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Preferreds Weekly Review: Spread Differentials Are Driving Redemptions

Apr. 13, 2024 10:00 PM ET
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the first week of April and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
  • Preferred stocks were flat on the week, outperforming other income sectors due to tightening credit spreads.
  • A coupon step-up is not necessarily a reason for issuers to redeem preferred stocks - spreads matter more.
  • We highlight Sachem senior securities - a bellwether for the CRE sector.
  • Systematic Income members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
11.1K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNV.PR.E either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News